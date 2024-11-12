Veterans Day March on Senators Pt. II by Stop the Genocide

Photos by Terry Scussel, ProBonoPhoto

11 Nov 2024 San Francisco: Veterans/Armistice Day March and Rally

A march and rally against the US funding arms for Israel for use in Gaza and Lebanon, and in favor of funding housing, healthcare, and education. The march started on the Embarcadero and went by the Sheraton Palace Hotel where hundreds demonstrated solidarity with hotel workers on strike. They called on California Senators Padilla and Butler to support Senator Sanders’ Joint Resolutions to block $20 Billion of US Weapons to Israel. At the office of Senator Butler they blocked the entrance for two hours.



Some of the groups signing on to the event were:

* Jewish Voice for Peace-Bay Area

* Veterans for Peace, San Francisco,

* Bay Area Labor for Palestine

*Bay Rising and Bay Rising Action

*Jobs with Justice SF

*Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR)

*Pangea Legal Services

*Mujeres Unidas y Activas

* Bay Area and South Bay, SURJ: Showing up for Racial Justice



