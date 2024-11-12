top
Palestine
Palestine
Palestine San Francisco Anti-War Government & Elections

Veterans Day March on Senators Pt. II

by Stop the Genocide
Tue, Nov 12, 2024 5:50PM
Photos by Terry Scussel, ProBonoPhoto
Photos by Terry Scussel, ProBonoPhoto
original image (3000x2152)
11 Nov 2024 San Francisco: Veterans/Armistice Day March and Rally
A march and rally against the US funding arms for Israel for use in Gaza and Lebanon, and in favor of funding housing, healthcare, and education. The march started on the Embarcadero and went by the Sheraton Palace Hotel where hundreds demonstrated solidarity with hotel workers on strike. They called on California Senators Padilla and Butler to support Senator Sanders' Joint Resolutions to block $20 Billion of US Weapons to Israel. At the office of Senator Butler they blocked the entrance for two hours.

Some of the groups signing on to the event were:

Some of the groups signing on to the event were:
* Jewish Voice for Peace-Bay Area
* Veterans for Peace, San Francisco,
* Bay Area Labor for Palestine
*Bay Rising and Bay Rising Action
*Jobs with Justice SF
*Jobs with Justice SF
*Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR)
*Pangea Legal Services
*Mujeres Unidas y Activas
* Bay Area and South Bay, SURJ: Showing up for Racial Justice

Part 1 is at link here
For more information: https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2024/11/...
§On the go
by Stop the Genocide
Tue, Nov 12, 2024 5:50PM
sm_tssfscene.png
original image (3000x2204)
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2024/11/...
§We Protect Us
by Stop the Genocide
Tue, Nov 12, 2024 5:50PM
sm_tsweprotect.png
original image (2197x3000)
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2024/11/...
§Approaching the Sheraton where workers are on strike
by Stop the Genocide
Tue, Nov 12, 2024 5:50PM
sm_tsstrikersgreet.png
original image (3150x2089)
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2024/11/...
§Solidarity with strikers
by Stop the Genocide
Tue, Nov 12, 2024 5:50PM
sm_tssolidarity.png
original image (3000x2168)
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2024/11/...
§Solidarity with strikers
by Stop the Genocide
Tue, Nov 12, 2024 5:50PM
sm_tstopmaybe.png
original image (3000x2020)
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2024/11/...
§Our taxes pay to bomb hospitals
by Stop the Genocide
Tue, Nov 12, 2024 5:50PM
sm_tsourtaxes.png
original image (3000x2171)
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2024/11/...
