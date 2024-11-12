top
Palestine
Palestine
California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Palestine San Francisco

Veterans Day March on Senators Pt. I

by Stop the Genocide
Tue, Nov 12, 2024 2:54PM
Photos by Terry Scussel, ProBonoPhoto
Photos by Terry Scussel, ProBonoPhoto
original image (3000x2299)
On November 11, Veterans Day, a coalition of Veterans, Immigrant Rights, and Labor organizations gathered to march, rally and call on California Senators Padilla and Butler to support Senator Sanders’ Joint Resolutions to block $20 Billion of US Weapons to Israel.

Hundreds marched from the Embarcadero to the Sheraton Palace Hotel where they demonstrated solidarity with hotel workers on strike, then continued on to Senator Butler's office. From there they went to Senator Padilla's office where they chained themselves together and blocked that office for two hours.
§chained in front of Sen Butler's office
by Stop the Genocide
Tue, Nov 12, 2024 2:54PM
sm_tschained.png
original image (2700x2363)
§Gathering to march
by Stop the Genocide
Tue, Nov 12, 2024 2:54PM
sm_tscrowd.png
original image (3000x2015)
§pause for photo
by Stop the Genocide
Tue, Nov 12, 2024 2:54PM
sm_tsdress.png
original image (2100x3004)
§Yemeni flag
by Stop the Genocide
Tue, Nov 12, 2024 2:54PM
sm_tsflag.png
original image (2405x3000)
§The truth will set you free
by Stop the Genocide
Tue, Nov 12, 2024 2:54PM
sm_tsforigtruthwill.png
original image (2121x3000)
§Freedom Socialist Party placards
by Stop the Genocide
Tue, Nov 12, 2024 2:54PM
sm_tsfspbeards.png
original image (3000x2436)
§Glistening streets
by Stop the Genocide
Tue, Nov 12, 2024 2:54PM
sm_tsglistenbetter.png
original image (2700x2576)
§Camo on orange jumpsuit fashion trend
by Stop the Genocide
Tue, Nov 12, 2024 2:54PM
sm_tskok.png
original image (2700x2711)
§This veteran is also a retired nurse
by Stop the Genocide
Tue, Nov 12, 2024 2:54PM
sm_tsgreg.png
original image (2386x3000)
National Nurses Union
Fashion Forward
A. Raging Granny
Tue, Nov 12, 2024 3:06PM
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
