Veterans Day March on Senators Pt. I
Photos by Terry Scussel, ProBonoPhoto
On November 11, Veterans Day, a coalition of Veterans, Immigrant Rights, and Labor organizations gathered to march, rally and call on California Senators Padilla and Butler to support Senator Sanders’ Joint Resolutions to block $20 Billion of US Weapons to Israel.
Hundreds marched from the Embarcadero to the Sheraton Palace Hotel where they demonstrated solidarity with hotel workers on strike, then continued on to Senator Butler's office. From there they went to Senator Padilla's office where they chained themselves together and blocked that office for two hours.
Fashion Forward
Tue, Nov 12, 2024 3:06PM
