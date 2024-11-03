From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Yoga for Activists
Date:
Sunday, November 03, 2024
Time:
9:15 AM - 10:15 AM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
San José Peace & Justice Center
Email:
Location Details:
San José Peace & Justice Center
48 South 7th Street, Room 101
San José, CA 95112
Join us for relaxation and enjoy our new class YOGA FOR ACTIVISTS with Sharat Lin, RYT (Registered Yoga Teacher) at the San José Peace and Justice Center.
Every Sunday at 9:15 am in November and December!
Burnout and lack of attention to self-care is a common problem among social justice activists. So we created this class to reach out to activists to take back some time and increase awareness for self-care!
Meditation
Breathing
Asana
Flow
Creative Movement
ALL LEVELS WELCOME!
Please bring a yoga mat (if you have one) & water bottle
Donation based
Check calandar for scheduling updates: https://sanjosepeace.org/calendar/
Sponsored by the San José Peace and Justice Center
For more information: https://www.calendarwiz.com/calendars/popu...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Oct 29, 2024 10:49AM
