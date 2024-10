Join us for relaxation and enjoy our new class YOGA FOR ACTIVISTS with Sharat Lin, RYT (Registered Yoga Teacher) at the San José Peace and Justice Center.Every Sunday at 9:15 am in November and December!Burnout and lack of attention to self-care is a common problem among social justice activists. So we created this class to reach out to activists to take back some time and increase awareness for self-care!MeditationBreathingAsanaFlowCreative MovementALL LEVELS WELCOME!Please bring a yoga mat (if you have one) & water bottleDonation basedCheck calandar for scheduling updates: https://sanjosepeace.org/calendar/ Sponsored by the San José Peace and Justice Center