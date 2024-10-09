top
San Francisco Racial Justice

5th Annual Indigenous Peoples Day at Yerba Buena Gardens

Great Lawn at Yerba Buena Gardens Mission St. between 3rd &amp; 4th Streets San Francisco, CA FREE
original image (1265x664)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Monday, October 14, 2024
Time:
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
International Indigenous Treaty Council
Location Details:
Great Lawn at Yerba Buena Gardens
Mission St. between 3rd & 4th Streets
San Francisco, CA

FREE
INDIGENOUS PEOPLES DAY at YERBA BUENA GARDENS

https://ybgfestival.org/event/sf-indigenous-peoples-day-2024/

Date: Mon, Oct 14

Time: 12:00pm – 3:30pm

Venue: Great Lawn, Yerba Buena Gardens in San Francisco

Join us in celebration of San Francisco Indigenous Peoples Day at Yerba Buena Gardens with Native American art, music and vendors. The program highlights the vastly diverse and talented community of Indigenous artists in the Bay Area, California and beyond.

Cultural Presentations/Performing Artists

--Opening Water Ceremony

--All Nations Drummers and Intertribal Dancers

--Mexica Dance Group

--Yuki Resistance Dancers

--John Paul Hodge

--Kashaya Dancers (Pomo Dancers)

--Sihasin

--Anuhak Underground

--Audiopharmacy

The event is free and features Indigenous cultural performers, speakers and vendors.

IITC thanks the San Francsico Arts Commission and Yerba Buena Gardens Festival for their support of these events

The 2024 Alcatraz Sunrise Gathering will precede the Indigenous Peoples Day festival at Yerba Buena Gardens SF. For information on the Alcatraz Sunrise Gathering, go to: https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2024/10/09/18869880.php
For more information: https://ybgfestival.org/event/sf-indigenou...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Oct 9, 2024 10:19AM
§
by International Indigenous Treaty Council
Wed, Oct 9, 2024 10:19AM
sm_alcatraz_1.webp
original image (653x845)
2024 Indigenous Peoples Day Alcatraz Sunrise Gathering

Alcatraz Island - Boats will leave from Pier 33 in San Francisco starting at 4:15AM (ferry boat ticket office opens at 4 AM or go to link before to purchase boat tickets in advance)

Or join online or via radio from 6:00-8:00 AM:

KPFA 94.1 FM, or stream online at http://www.kpfa.org

Simulcast via IITC’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/treatycouncil

https://www.iitc.org/event/annual-sunrise-gathering-on-alcatraz-island-commemorating-532-years-of-indigenous-resistance-cultural-resiliency-and-survival-in-the-americas/
https://ybgfestival.org/event/sf-indigenou...
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
