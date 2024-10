INDIGENOUS PEOPLES DAY at YERBA BUENA GARDENSDate: Mon, Oct 14Time: 12:00pm – 3:30pmVenue: Great Lawn, Yerba Buena Gardens in San FranciscoJoin us in celebration of San Francisco Indigenous Peoples Day at Yerba Buena Gardens with Native American art, music and vendors. The program highlights the vastly diverse and talented community of Indigenous artists in the Bay Area, California and beyond.Cultural Presentations/Performing Artists--Opening Water Ceremony--All Nations Drummers and Intertribal Dancers--Mexica Dance Group--Yuki Resistance Dancers--John Paul Hodge--Kashaya Dancers (Pomo Dancers)--Sihasin--Anuhak Underground--AudiopharmacyThe event is free and features Indigenous cultural performers, speakers and vendors.IITC thanks the San Francsico Arts Commission and Yerba Buena Gardens Festival for their support of these eventsThe 2024 Alcatraz Sunrise Gathering will precede the Indigenous Peoples Day festival at Yerba Buena Gardens SF. For information on the Alcatraz Sunrise Gathering, go to: https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2024/10/09/18869880.php