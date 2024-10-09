From the Open-Publishing Calendar
5th Annual Indigenous Peoples Day at Yerba Buena Gardens
Date:
Monday, October 14, 2024
Time:
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
International Indigenous Treaty Council
Location Details:
Great Lawn at Yerba Buena Gardens
Mission St. between 3rd & 4th Streets
San Francisco, CA
FREE
INDIGENOUS PEOPLES DAY at YERBA BUENA GARDENS
https://ybgfestival.org/event/sf-indigenous-peoples-day-2024/
Date: Mon, Oct 14
Time: 12:00pm – 3:30pm
Venue: Great Lawn, Yerba Buena Gardens in San Francisco
Join us in celebration of San Francisco Indigenous Peoples Day at Yerba Buena Gardens with Native American art, music and vendors. The program highlights the vastly diverse and talented community of Indigenous artists in the Bay Area, California and beyond.
Cultural Presentations/Performing Artists
--Opening Water Ceremony
--All Nations Drummers and Intertribal Dancers
--Mexica Dance Group
--Yuki Resistance Dancers
--John Paul Hodge
--Kashaya Dancers (Pomo Dancers)
--Sihasin
--Anuhak Underground
--Audiopharmacy
The event is free and features Indigenous cultural performers, speakers and vendors.
IITC thanks the San Francsico Arts Commission and Yerba Buena Gardens Festival for their support of these events
The 2024 Alcatraz Sunrise Gathering will precede the Indigenous Peoples Day festival at Yerba Buena Gardens SF. For information on the Alcatraz Sunrise Gathering, go to: https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2024/10/09/18869880.php
For more information: https://ybgfestival.org/event/sf-indigenou...
