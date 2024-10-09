top
San Francisco
Indybay
protest cheer
San Francisco Racial Justice

2024 Indigenous Peoples Day Alcatraz Sunrise Gathering

Alcatraz Island - Boats will leave from Pier 33 in San Francisco starting at 4:15AM Or join online or via radio from 6:00-8:00 AM: KPFA...
Date:
Monday, October 14, 2024
Time:
4:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author:
International Indian Treaty Council
Location Details:
Alcatraz Island - Boats will leave from Pier 33 in San Francisco starting at 4:15AM

Or join online or via radio from 6:00-8:00 AM:

KPFA 94.1 FM, or stream online at http://www.kpfa.org

Simulcast via IITC’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/treatycouncil
2024 INDIGENOUS PEOPLES DAY - ALCATRAZ SUNRISE CEREMONY

OCTOBER 14, 2024 YELAMU, OHLONE TERRITORY (SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA)

Annual Sunrise Gathering on Alcatraz Island: Commemorating 532 Years of Indigenous Resistance, Cultural Resiliency and Survival in the Americas

BOATS WILL DEPART FROM PIER 33 AT 4:15, 4:30, 5:00, AND 5:15 AM.
ALL BOATS RETURN BY 9:00 AM. TICKETS $12.00, CHILDREN UNDER 5 FREE.

TICKET OFFICE OPENS AT 4:00 AM, LIMITED TICKETS WILL BE ON SALE THE DAY OF THE EVENT.

ADVANCE TICKETS ON SALE NOW! GO TO: https://www.cityexperiences.com/san-francisco/city-cruises/alcatraz/programs-and-events/annual-events/indigenous-peoples-sunrise-gathering/

The event will be broadcast live on KPFA, 94.1 FM, online at http://www.kpfa.org and simulcast via IITC’s Facebook page from 6:00-8:00 AM. It is also archived on kpfa.org.

The event is wheelchair accessible. No drugs, alcohol, marijuana use or sales are permitted on the island. Please visit IITC’s webpage, http://www.iitc.org or IITC’s Facebook event page for updates. For more information or media requests contact the lITC San Francisco Office (415) 641-4482, Morning Star Gali, morningstar [at] treatycouncil.org or Marina Hernandez, marina [at] treatycouncil.org, (650) 255-1594.

____________________________


INDIGENOUS PEOPLES DAY at YERBA BUENA GARDENS

https://ybgfestival.org/event/sf-indigenous-peoples-day-2024/

The Alcatraz gathering will be followed by the Indigenous Peoples Day festival at Yerba Buena Gardens SF: https://ybgfestival.org/event/sf-indigenous-peoples-day-2024/

San Francisco’s 5th Annual Indigenous Peoples Day in Yerba Buena Gardens 12:00 – 3:00 PM
On Mission Street between 3rd & 4th Streets. The event is free and features Indigenous cultural performers, speakers and vendors. Contact IITC or Yerba Buena Gardens Festival for more information: YBG Festival IPD ’24

IITC thanks the San Francsico Arts Commission and Yerba Buena Gardens Festival for their support of these events

____________________________


PRESS RELEASE:

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – On October 14, 2024, the annual Indigenous Peoples Day Sunrise Gathering, hosted by the International Indian Treaty Council (IITC) will take place from 5:00 AM – 8:00 AM on Alcatraz Island in San Francisco, the ancestral lands of Ohlone land (Yelamu). The gathering will honor the strength, resilience, and cultural heritage of Indigenous Peoples in California and around the world and will highlight ongoing struggles to protect sacred lands, and the celebration of Indigenous cultures and history. It will also commemorate and honor the original occupation of Alcatraz (1969-1971) which sparked the National and International Indigenous Peoples movement for rights and justice.

The gathering marks 532 years of Indigenous resistance to colonization in the Americas. It will include shared prayers, cultural presentations, and updates on urgent issues by Indigenous leaders and human rights defenders.

Indigenous Peoples Day is celebrated by Indigenous Peoples in various regions of the United States and throughout the Americas as an alternative to “Columbus Day,” recognizing truth in history and the ongoing struggles of Indigenous Peoples. This year’s theme, “Resilience and Restitution,” highlights ongoing efforts by Indigenous Peoples in California and around the world to defend their sovereignty, preserve their cultural identities, and restore and protect their homelands and sacred places. The gathering will also highlight the vital role of Indigenous Peoples’ environmental stewardship and the global fight against climate change.

Indigenous Peoples Day is a time to honor our ancestors, celebrate our survival, and envision a future where Indigenous Peoples’ rights and lands are respected and restored,” said Radley Davis, IITC Board Vice President, Pit River Nation representative, and a spokesperson for the event. “Alcatraz represents both a site of pain where Indigenous Peoples were imprisoned for their resistance to colonization, and a place where we stood up together for our rights and survival. This annual gathering honors those resisters and reminds us that our fight for justice is far from over.”

The event is open to the public and all community members are invited. Boats will leave from Pier 33 in San Francisco starting at 4:15AM. Limited ferry tickets will be available for sale at the pier 33 box office which opens at 4:00AM. Participants are encouraged to purchase ferry tickets in advance on the City Experiences website. The event will also be broadcast live on KPFA radio, 94.1 FM and online at kpfa.org

Contact IITC’s San Francisco Office, (415) 641-4482 or marina [at] treatycouncil.org, (650) 255-1594, for general information. Media requests can be directed to IITC Tribal and Community Liaison Morning Star Gali, morningstar [at] treatycouncil.org, (916) 996-6580.


(PHOTO: Indigenous Peoples Day gathering on Alcatraz Island, October 10, 2022)
For more information: https://www.iitc.org/event/annual-sunrise-...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Oct 9, 2024 10:03AM
by International Indian Treaty Council
Wed, Oct 9, 2024 10:03AM
https://www.iitc.org/event/annual-sunrise-...
by International Indian Treaty Council
Wed, Oct 9, 2024 10:03AM
original image (1265x664)
San Francisco Indigenous Peoples Day

Date: Mon, Oct 14

Time: 12:00pm – 3:30pm

Venue: Great Lawn, Yerba Buena Gardens, Mission St. between 3rd & 4th Streets, San Francisco, CA

FREE

More info: https://ybgfestival.org/event/sf-indigenous-peoples-day-2024/
https://www.iitc.org/event/annual-sunrise-...
