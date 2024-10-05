From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Don’t be deceived by Trump and the MAGA-BAN lies this election
Dictator or Democracy, That's The Choice!
People are wondering what is the difference between the Taliban and Trump’s MAGA-BAN?
By Lynda Carson - October 5, 2024
With only a month to go until the November 5 election, millions of people across the nation are terrified that the lies and deceit of the convicted felon Donald J. Trump and his MAGA-BAN gang of supporters will be used to trick the American public into voting him back into office.
As an example. During May, of 2023, the disgraced Catholic Diocese of Oakland filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as a direct result of facing 330 child sexual abuse lawsuits. This is just the tip of an iceberg of sexual abuse cases involving pedophile priests and clergy across the nation.
According to the SNAP Network, the Diocese of Oakland doesn’t deserve to declare bankruptcy.
Reportedly, there are 28 Catholic dioceses in the US and it’s territories that have filed for bankruptcy because of “clergy sexual abuse claims”, resulting in nearly $900 million (dollars) paid to more than 2,600 victims of sexual abuse through the many settlement agreements taking place.
During this election season there has not been a peep from the convicted felon Trump campaign and the MAGA-BAN fanatics regarding all of the on-going bankruptcies occurring in the Catholic church that have been taking place, and all the pedophile priests accused of sexually abusing our children all across the nation.
To the contrary, the convicted felon Donald J. Trump and his MAGA-BAN supporters would rather make up a bunch of lies and falsely accuse some Haitian immigrants of eating the pets of their neighbors in Springfield, Ohio, rather than bring your attention to all the pedophile priests that have spent many years sexually abusing our children all across the nation. Or consider Trump’s false claims that immigrants are ‘poisoning the blood of our country’, and that some immigrants are animals. All the above in this paragraph are evil tactics that have been used by Hitler, and the Nazis against the Jews.
And what about the billionaire Leonard Leo who is a Catholic? A close friend of Ginni Thomas and Clarence Thomas, his name is Leonard Anthony Leo and he resides at 46 South Shore Road, Northeast Harbor, Mount Desert, Maine.
Reportedly, there have been numerous protests in front of the home of Leonard Leo, protesting against his fascist political activities.
If billionaire Leonard Leo was really concerned about some of the problems in our country, one can only wonder why he is not on a crusade against all the pedophile Catholic priests accused of sexually abusing the children in our nation, or the Catholic churches that have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, in an effort to conceal their activities?
Indeed. Reportedly, “Leonard Leo is an American lawyer and conservative activist who has been called “arguably the most powerful figure in the federal justice system.” Leo has been active in American politics since the early 1990s when he joined the Federalist Society, the United States’ most prominent law association for conservatives. Since then, Leo has operated a “network of interlocking nonprofits” that aggressively support conservative judges and champion right-wing causes through “dark money” media campaigns.
Leo has funneled huge sums of money through this web of politically oriented organizations, including an unprecedented $1.6 billion “donation” from the tech billionaire and Republican financier Barre Seid in 2021. Many of Leo’s other donors are not publicly known.
Leo-linked nonprofits have been particularly active in the fight for ideological control of the federal judiciary. Leo’s Judicial Crisis Network alone spent $12.3 million on average to support the confirmations of each of President Trump’s Supreme Court nominees, totaling $37 million between 2016 and 2020.”
Additionally, reportedly billionaire Leonard Anthony Leo has his own schemes happening with The 85 Fund to roll back voter access; “The 85 Fund operates and finances the Honest Elections Project, which was founded by Leo in 2020 and whose leadership includes all three of The 85 Fund’s current officers: Carrie Severino, Todd Graves, and Gary Marx. The organization also operates Honest Election Project Action, its 501(c)(4) arm.
Prior to the 2020 election, HEP spread disinformation and made unfounded allegations the Democrats were “cheating” and pushed for voter roll purges. HEP spent $250,000 on ads against mail-in voting, calling the practice a “brazen attempt to manipulate the election system for partisan advantage.”
HEP also sent letters and threatened to sue Colorado, Florida, and Michigan over what they called “suspiciously high” voter rolls.
HEP Executive Director Jason Snead hosted a webinar for the State Policy Network ahead of the 2020 election on “voter fraud messaging.” As the group’s spokesperson, Snead has penned op-eds and spoken on behalf of the organization.
Since the 2020 election, the organization has advocated for laws to roll back policies designed to expand voting access.”
Making matters worse, reportedly the convicted Trump’s MAGA-BAN followers have been moving as fast as possible to purge the voter rolls across the nation to suppress the vote, in an effort to pave the way for the convicted felon Donald J. Trump to get back into office.
Reportedly, the convicted felon Donald J. Trump continues to deny that he lost the last election despite all the documentation revealing a vast conspiracy he orchestrated. Documentation revealing a vast conspiracy he orchestrated to overturn the last presidential election, that he lost.
Additionally, the MAGA-BAN gang has been trying to ban books all across the nation. According to the American Library Association, “Between January 1 and August 31, 2024, ALA’s Office for Intellectual Freedom tracked 414 attempts to censor library materials and services. In those cases, 1,128 unique titles were challenged. In the same reporting period last year, ALA tracked 695 attempts with 1,915 unique titles challenged. Though the number of reports to date has declined in 2024, the number of documented attempts to censor books continues to far exceed the numbers prior to 2020. Additionally, instances of soft censorship, where books are purchased but placed in restricted areas, not used in library displays, or otherwise hidden or kept off limits due to fear of challenges illustrate the impact of organized censorship campaigns on students’ and readers’ freedom to read. In some circumstances, books have been preemptively excluded from library collections, taken off the shelves before they are banned, or not purchased for library collections in the first place.”
If the convicted felon Donald J. Trump defeats Kamala Harris on November 5, 2024, and the MAGA-BAN followers take control of this country, a report about Project 25 offers a grim glimpse into the future to see what is in store for us.
People are wondering what is the difference between the Taliban and Trump’s MAGA-BAN?
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
