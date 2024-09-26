From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Outing the anti-American fascists purging the voter rolls
Outing The Anti-American Voting Roll Purgers:
Outing the anti-American fascists purging the voter rolls
By Lynda Carson - September 26, 2024
With only around 40 days to go before November 5, if you want to vote on or before election day to have your vote counted, who ever you may be, and where ever you may be, be sure to check with the Registrar of Voters in your county to see if you have been purged from the voter rolls.
Reportedly. “In February 2023, Los Angeles County confirmed removal of 1,207,613 ineligible voters from its rolls since the year before, under the terms of a settlement agreement in a federal lawsuit Judicial Watch filed in 2017. (Legal pressure from Judicial Watch ultimately led to the removal of up to four million so-called ineligible voters from voter rolls in New York, California, Pennsylvania, Colorado, North Carolina, Kentucky, Ohio, and elsewhere.)”
Additionally, reportedly, “21 California counties removed five or fewer registrations pursuant to [the NVRA] … for failing to respond to a Confirmation Notice and then failing to vote in two general federal elections … from November 2020 to November 2022. Sixteen of the 21 counties removed zero such registrations during this period. The 21 counties are: Alameda (1 such removal), Alpine (0), Calaveras (0), Imperial (0), Lake (1), Modoc (0), Placer (0), Plumas (0), San Benito (0), San Bernardino (0), San Luis Obispo (5), San Mateo (0), Santa Barbara (0), Santa Cruz (0), Shasta (0), Siskiyou (2), Solano (0), Stanislaus (0), Trinity (0), Ventura (0), and Yolo (2).”
The convicted felon Donald J. Trump and the MAGA Republicans know for certain that people do not want what they are trying to offer to the disinterested public including their brand of hatred of immigrants and false claims that they are eating their neighbors pets, attacks on a woman’s right to choose, more tax cuts for the billionaires, budget cuts to Social Security and Medicare, cuts to HUD’s housing programs resulting in more homelessness, tariffs on goods from overseas that end up jacking up the price of everything for Americans, in addition to a would-be dictator election denier felon who craves immunity for all of his treasonous past crimes committed in office.
The latest reign of madness involving Donald J. Trump, MAGA Republicans, neo-Nazis, fascists and white supremacists taking place lately before the November 5 election occurs, is targeting millions of U.S. citizens and American voters all across the nation and it’s territories, in a massive effort to purge voters from the voting rolls. It’s a low-down shady double-crossing scheme of dirty tricks to steal our votes, and usher in the convicted felon Donald J. Trump, back into office in the process. Trump recently told a group of evangelists that if they vote him back into office, they will never have to vote again, because things have been fixed. To the contrary, Trump also recently told a group of Jews, that it will be their fault if he is not voted back into office, whatever that means.
Meanwhile, as an example of what is going on lately, according to some recent headlines, they read, “Announcement about purging of Oklahoma voter rolls causes controversy,453,000 Purged from Oklahoma voter registration rolls, More than a million names purged from Texas voter rolls, Gov. Abbott says, Ohio’s voter purge “disproportionately targets voters of color”, civil rights organizations say, Kentucky’s process for purging voter rolls challenged in federal court, In Georgia, conservatives seek to have voters removed from rolls without official challenges, Conservative groups want to clean voter rolls, raising concerns about election integrity, Ohio is purging its voter rolls before November election, Map Shows States Where Migrants Are Being Purged From Voter Rolls, Trump’s Allies Ramp Up Campaign Targeting Voter Rolls, Ohio purged 155,000 voters from the rolls. See if your registration was affected, Wyoming Purges More Than 25 Percent of Its Registered Voters, League of Women Voters Files to Intervene in Voter Purge Suit Against State of Michigan, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose purged nearly 160,000 people from the state's voter rolls, Expunge the overreaction: Concern about Kentucky's process for purging voters is reasonable. Civil rights organizations threaten legal action to halt purge of voter rolls, and Eligible voters are being swept up in conservative activists' efforts to purge voter rolls.
According to more headlines, ”Alarm over voter purges as 17m Americans removed from rolls in two years, Revealed: Wisconsin's black and student populations at highest risk of voter purge, Black People Are Getting Removed From Voter Rolls And More Purges Could Be On The Way, Civil Rights Groups Challenge RNC’s, NC Republican Party’s Baseless Voter Purge Request, Voter Suppression Persists Through Purging, NAACP leads Civil Rights Groups in Challenging Baseless Voter Purge Request in North Carolina, Block the Vote: How Politicians are Trying to Block Voters from the Ballot Box, Mississippi has a history of voter suppression. Many see signs of change as Black voters reengage, New Web Page Letting Users Cancel Their Voter Registration Raises Fraud Concerns, ‘The chilling effect’: behind GOP-led states’ efforts to purge some voters from the rolls, and The man who helped purge thousands from voter rolls in North Carolina.
According too The Brennan Center, “Over the last two decades, jurisdictions have substantially increased the rate at which they purge voter rolls. According to the U.S. Election Assistance Commission, over 19 million voters were removed from the rolls between 2020 and 2022. That is an increase of 21 percent compared with 2014–16, which was already an increase of 33 percent from the number of voters removed between 2006 and 2008. Heightening the risk of inaccurate purges, election denial groups have been challenging voters’ eligibility on a massive scale and pressuring officials to investigate large numbers of voters based on outdated or unreliable information.” https://www.brennancenter.org/issues/ensure-every-american-can-vote/vote-suppression/voter-purges .
For some voter roll purging court cases see Democracy Docket here: https://www.democracydocket.com/ .
If you have been hounded and stripped of your right to vote by the members of the voting roll purger scams going on, some information about some of the leaders in the voter roll purging movement may be found below.
Outing the anti-American fascists purging the voter rolls:
One of the main voter hating anti-American groups purging the voter rolls all across the nation, and challenging the rights of voters is called Election Integrity Network (EIN) https://whoscounting.us/ . According to EIN, “Election Integrity Network and Who's Counting with Cleta Mitchell is a coalition of conservative leaders, organizations, public officials and citizens dedicated to securing the legality of every American vote. EIN is led by attorney Cleta Mitchell, a nationally recognized election law attorney, author, scholar and advocate.”
Election Integrity Network (EIN) is a project of the Conservative Partnership Institute, run by GOP attorney Cleta Marshall
Public records reveal, “Cleta Mitchell, age 74, is a MAGA Republican campaign donor, and is a member of The Federalist Society https://fedsoc.org/contributors/cleta-mitchell .
Cleta Mitchell
139 National Drive
Pinehurst, NC 28374-8166
Current Phone Number:
(910) 420-2535 - Landline
https://www.usphonebook.com/cleta-mitchell/U4gTO5ITO2ATN4UDM1ETOxYzM40yR
https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?202407159653312579
https://www.fec.gov/data/receipts/individual-contributions/?contributor_name=Cleta+Mitchell
Reportedly, “Cleta B. Deatherage Mitchell (née Deatherage; born September 16, 1950) is an American lawyer, former politician, and Republican elections activist.[1] Elected in 1976, Mitchell served in the Oklahoma House of Representatives until 1984, representing District 44 as a member of the Democratic Party. In 1996, she registered as a Republican.[2] Since then, she has worked as a Republican lawyer and activist focused on elections, asserting that Democrats win elections only by cheating.
After Democratic candidate Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election, Mitchell aided Donald Trump in his efforts to overturn the election results and pressure election officials to "find" sufficient votes for him to win.[2] After participating in a telephone call in which Trump pressured Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to alter the election results in Georgia (which was won by Biden), Mitchell resigned as a partner at Foley & Lardner.[4][5] In 2021, she set up an escrow fund to funnel money to companies conducting a pro-Trump "audit" into Arizona's 2020 election. Since then, she has pushed for election law changes in Georgia that would hinder quick reporting of election results and make it easier to delay certification of election results.”
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cleta_Mitchell
Reportedly, “A special grand jury investigating efforts to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results named Pinehurst attorney Cleta Mitchell as one of 39 individuals it recommended prosecutors seek indictments for in connection with the case, according to a full report unsealed Friday.
A report released Friday listed all of the individuals identified and recommended by the Fulton County, Georgia special grand jury for indictment. Only 19 of those individuals were ultimately charged last month by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.
The special grand jury did not possess power to hand up indictments. Willis convened a second grand jury earlier this summer to review the case. It ultimately handed up criminal indictments against 19 people, including former President Donald Trump. Mitchell was not among the 19 charged.
Mitchell is a former member of the Oklahoma House of Representatives, lawyer and conservative activist. She was one of several politicians and attorneys identified by the special grand jury in efforts to disrupt the 2020 Georgia election. Other individuals similarly named but not charged include U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), Trump adviser Boris Epshteyn and former U.S. Sens. David Perdue (R-Ga.) and Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.).”
Apparently, their are a number of APPS that are available for anti-Americans to use to attack voters and purge voters from the voter rolls.
Reportedly, “Background: Eagle AI was formed in Georgia by retired physician Rick Richards and is backed by Cleta Mitchell, the Conservative Partnership Institute, and the Election Integrity Network. Eagle AI is fully operational in Georgia and is already being used to generate challenges, with state-specific platforms also operative in Nevada and Florida. Rollout has been clunkier in states including North Carolina, Texas, and Colorado. It is being tested and deployed through EIN chapters.
True the Vote https://truethevote.org/ and its new voter roll challenge software IV3, and the Election Integrity Network, which is largely backing Eagle AI software and whose Michigan and Ohio state affiliates are working with another software program, Check My Vote.”
Additionally, according to reports, “A new Florida-based group called The People’s Audit https://fl.the-peoples-audit.org/ is also soliciting donations to purchase data from states and allow users to investigate voter rolls, and claims to be working in Texas, North Carolina, and Georgia.
MAGA activists in states like Iowa, Nevada, Washington, and Wisconsin are developing their own mass voter challenge projects, in some cases drawing from voter roll information made available by groups like VoteRef https://voteref.com/ , a project of the billionaire-backed Restoration of America which hosts voter roll data for 32 states and the District of Columbia. These state-based groups are largely decentralized, but some receive support from fringe election denier Dr. Douglas Frank. The money behind these operations is largely secret. Eagle AI's tax-exempt arm has described plans to receive funding through Donors Trust, the "dark money ATM of the right."
Reportedly, “Background: Eagle AI was formed in Georgia by retired physician Rick Richards and is backed by Cleta Mitchell, the Conservative Partnership Institute, and the Election Integrity Network. Eagle AI is fully operational in Georgia and is already being used to generate challenges, with state-specific platforms also operative in Nevada and Florida. Rollout has been clunkier in states including North Carolina, Texas, and Colorado. It is being tested and deployed through EIN chapters.”
>>>>>>
True the Vote formed in 2009 and is co-led by Catherine Engelbrecht and Gregg Phillips.
>>>>>>>>
Check My Vote was founded in 2023 by Michigan residents Phani Mantravadi https://www.fec.gov/data/receipts/individual-contributions/?contributor_name=Phani+Mantravadi
8117 Hillside Lakes
Brighton, MI 48116
https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?202402039619674729
Reportedly, a secretive Georgia-based firm called EagleAI NETwork has developed a voter information database to fast-track the deletion of so-called ineligible voters from the system.
Tim Vetter is connected to the many election deniers.
>>>>>>>
The People’s Audit (TPA) was founded following the 2020 election by Kris Jurski, a self-described entrepreneur in Florida.
Look Ahead America was founded in 2017 by Matt Braynard, a former Trump campaign staffer.
1747 Tysons Central Street
Vienna, VA 22182
https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?202408199666414631
https://www.fec.gov/data/receipts/individual-contributions/?contributor_name=Matt+Braynard
>>>>>>>>
The Voter Reference Foundation, or “VoteRef.”
It is not itself a nonprofit, but is instead a project of Restoration of America, a 501(c)(4) nonprofit largely funded by right-wing billionaire Dick Uihlein.
1396 N Waukegan RD
Lake Forest, IL 60045-1147
https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?202105319447490643
https://www.fec.gov/data/receipts/individual-contributions/?contributor_name=Dick+Uihlein
VoteRef’s executive director is Gina Swoboda, a former Trump campaign official who in January became the chair of the Arizona Republican Party. Swoboda is also a close ally of Cleta Mitchell.
9049 E Camino Del Santo
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?202408159666348134
https://www.fec.gov/data/receipts/individual-contributions/?contributor_name=Gina+Swoboda
Reportedly, “Swoboda gave VoteRef trainings at several kickoff summits organized by the Election Integrity Network in 2022 and has also presented on EIN organizing calls. She also is closely tied to other right-wing organizations, like Turning Point Action, and is a regular on far-right podcasts like Steve Bannon’s War Room, and decentralized activists around the country have been using VoteRef to conduct amateur searches for fraud and irregularities.”
Reportedly, “The PigPen Project https://pigpenproject.com/ is hosted by the Citizen Outreach Foundation, which was formed in 1992. The president of the PigPen Project is Chuck Muth https://www.fec.gov/data/receipts/individual-contributions/?contributor_name=Chuck+Muth , and its vice president is Dan Burdish https://www.fec.gov/data/receipts/individual-contributions/?contributor_name=Dan+Burdish ; both are longtime GOP activists, and both previously served as executive directors of the Nevada Republican party. Burdish is active in the Election Integrity Network and has described how the group has used Eagle AI and PigPen’s own software system to identify potential double registrations and moves, and then conducted in-person, door-to-door canvassing to generate voter challenges. The group has also described working with landlords to gather affidavits from apartment owners who claim that voters registered at their buildings are not on the lease.
There are endorsements on PigPen Project’s website from True the Vote’s co-founder Gregg Philips and from white supremacist Paul Nehlen https://www.fec.gov/data/receipts/individual-contributions/?contributor_name=Paul+Nehlen or here https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Paul_Nehlen .”
Paul Nehlen - White Supremacist
2520 Countryside
Delavan, WI 53115
https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?201712010200403978
>>>>>>>>
The PigPen Project https://pigpenproject.com/ is hosted by the Citizen Outreach Foundation.
Other election deniers and voter roll purgers:
Stephanie Forrer-Harbridge,
Mike Lindell - CEO of My Pillow is an election denier that has bankrolled the election deniers and voter roll purgers.
1550 Audobon Road
Chaska, MN 55318-9508
https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?202407209661625815
https://www.fec.gov/data/receipts/individual-contributions/?contributor_name=Mike+Lindell
Scott Harbridge -
Joe Oltmann
8245 North Keith Court
Castle Rock, CO 80108
https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?202407159660773963
https://www.fec.gov/data/receipts/individual-contributions/?contributor_name=Joe+Oltmann
FAR-RIGHT LEADER OF POLITICAL VIOLENCE, OLTMANN ANNOUNCES “LET’S GO GET OUR GUNS”
Posted by Jan Wondra | Jul 15, 2024
https://arkvalleyvoice.com/far-right-leader-of-political-violence-oltmann-announces-lets-go-get-our-guns/
https://www.9news.com/article/news/local/local-politics/colorado-election-denier-crowdfund-pay-fine/73-5977de0b-3af5-469d-a049-0ec7024ae1c7
>>>>>>>
David Clements
And former Wisconsin State Assembly member Timothy Ramthun.
Julie Adams -
Vicki McKinney
“Iowa Canvassing” prompted hundreds of challenges in Linn County and Black Hawk County. In 2023, Iowa Canvassing challenged 939 voters in Linn County. They are also associated with Douglas Frank.
- Michael Flynn - Douglas Frank
Reportedly, “Christina Bobb, who will be running the “election integrity unit.” A former Trump lawyer and TV presenter on far-right channel One America News, Bobb is a major promoter of the myth that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump.”
Christina Bobb of Save America -
6626 Winding Lake DR
Jupiter, FL 33458
https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?202405099645694583
https://www.fec.gov/data/receipts/individual-contributions/?contributor_name=Christina+Bobb
Reportedly, “Christina Bobb (born November 4, 1982) is an American lawyer, television personality and Republican Party official. She gained prominence for her television promotion of president Donald Trump and involvement in attempts to overturn the 2020 U.S. presidential election, and promotion of the false allegation that the election had been stolen from Trump by fraud. She was involved in the FBI investigation into Donald Trump's handling of government documents. Prior to working as a Trump attorney, she was an executive secretary for the Department of Homeland Security and in 2020 became an anchor at One America News Network, a far-right, pro-Trump cable channel. The Republican National Committee named Bobb to lead its election integrity program in March 2024. Bobb and seventeen other Arizona Republicans and Trump associates were indicted in April 2024 for their alleged involvement in the Trump fake electors plot to subvert the 2020 presidential election.”
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Christina_Bobb
>>>>>>>
Catherine Engelbrecht, the founder of True the Vote: Home phone: (832) 444-7701. - Email: careers [at] engelbrechtmfg.com
Catherine Engelbrecht at 708 Damascus, Rosenberg, Texas 77471.
https://campaignlegal.org/sites/default/files/TDPvKSP_TDP_Fourth_Amended_Petition_6.27.11.pdf
Catherine Engelbrecht and her organization True the Vote . https://truethevote.org/ .
Two leaders of True the Vote jailed by federal judge for contempt of court:
Catherine Engelbrecht and Gregg Phillips were escorted away by marshals after refusing to disclose the name of a mystery man who supposedly helped them investigate election software company Konnech, which is suing them for defamation.
BY JESSICA HUSEMAN, VOTEBEAT
OCT. 31, 202212 PM CENTRAL
https://www.texastribune.org/2022/10/31/true-the-vote-leaders-jailed/
True the Vote Leadership Accused of Using Donations for Personal Gain
The conspiracy-peddling nonprofit made loans to founder Catherine Engelbrecht and issued contracts to longtime director Gregg Phillips that may have violated state and federal law, a watchdog complaint filed with the IRS alleges.
https://www.propublica.org/article/true-the-vote-donations-irs-engelbrecht-phillips
True the Vote wins intimidation case over Georgia voter challenges
Judge finds conservative group didn’t violate Voting Rights Act
A federal judge ruled Tuesday in favor of the conservative group True the Vote, deciding that mass challenges of Georgia voters’ eligibility didn’t amount to illegal voter intimidation.
U.S. District Judge Steve Jones wrote in a 145-page order that there was insufficient evidence that True the Vote tried to threaten or coerce voters.
https://www.ajc.com/politics/true-the-vote-wins-voter-intimidation-case-over-georgia-voter-challenges/JINOOXMKOJGX7CEDT2TVUGR2TM/
Reportedly, “Engelbrecht and her collaborator Gregg Phillips became central figures in the Stop the Steal movement.
Catherine Renee Engelbrecht is the American co-founder of True the Vote and King Street Patriots, a nonprofit Tea Party organization active mostly in Texas.[2] She is also the co-founder of "The Freedom Hospital" with Gregg Phillips,[3] and the CFO of one of his companies CoverMe Services Inc. which was formerly known as AutoGov, Inc.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Catherine_Engelbrecht
Engelbrecht then began speaking about elections being “perilously close to cracking in half,” and her presentation became a highlight reel of election conspiracies, references to crystals, Christian nationalist rhetoric, and militaristic jargon. “If this republic’s to be saved, it's because [of] people like all of you that are on this webinar right now. There are some bad actors out there and we live in particularly chaotic and caustic times,” said Engelbrecht. “If we wait on somebody to do something, we will watch freedom slip away on our watch. That's how close we are.”
Engelbrecht founded True the Vote in 2010, when she was an activist for the right-wing populist Tea Party movement. After the 2020 election, Engelbrecht and her collaborator Gregg Phillips became central figures in the Stop the Steal movement, and starred in the widely-debunked election conspiracy film 2000 Mules. They were also arrested for contempt of court after refusing to identify their source behind allegations that the Chinese government had accessed US election data. True the Vote also made wild allegations of widespread ballot stuffing in Georgia during the 2020 vote and a subsequent runoff in 2021. Earlier this year, True the Vote was forced to admit in court that the group had no evidence to back up its claims.”
>>>>>>>
The America Project (A right-wing Trump supporting fascist election denier group)
https://americaproject.com/
https://americaproject.com/election-integrity2/
Timothy Meisburger speaker for The America Project
https://www.fec.gov/data/receipts/individual-contributions/?contributor_name=Tim+Meisburger
Reportedly, A new tax filing reviewed by Issue One shows that several prominent election deniers have been profiting from The America Project, a nonprofit founded in 2021 by former Overstock.com CEO Patrick Byrne and President Donald Trump’s former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, who each have spent the past several years peddling falsehoods about the 2020 election.
In July 2022, Byrne told the bipartisan congressional select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection that he wasn’t receiving a salary from The America Project, but by the end of the year, he had, in fact, collected a salary of $95,000, and The America Project paid a real estate company linked to him — known as Black Manatee Investment LLC — another $192,000. That money came on top of the $65,000 salary Byrne collected from The America Project in 2021.
Byrne isn’t the only one who has been reaping financial benefits from The America Project.
Joe Flynn — brother of retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn — was paid a salary of $263,000 in 2022 for serving as one of the directors of The America Project, or about $169 per hour.
Carl Johnson, a conservative activist who serves as The America Project’s chief operating officer, was paid a salary of $237,500 in 2022, or about $114 per hour.
And Mark Lloyd, a former chairman of the Virginia Tea Party Patriot Federation who, in 2022, served as the director of “Operation Eagles Wings,” which trains conservative activists in poll-watching tactics, was paid roughly $169,000. Lloyd is also the treasurer of Americans for Limited Government, a nonprofit that has falsely claimed that China interfered with the 2020 election and whose president, the day after the January 6 insurrection, said that Trump was “right not to concede.”
https://issueone.org/articles/patrick-byrne-michael-flynn-america-project-tax-filing/
>>>>>>>
Vivek Ramaswamy dropped out of presidential race - To disenfranchise voters, Ramaswamy wants to raise the voting age to 25, he supports the proposed Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act (SAVE Act), making voters to prove their citizenship, and he wants young voters to pass a civics test to vote.
9172 W Meadow DR
West Chester, OH 45069
https://voterrecords.com/voter/90820453/vivek-ramaswamy
https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?202406179649169438
https://www.fec.gov/data/receipts/individual-contributions/?contributor_name=Vivek+Ramaswamy
Although he said he was not a climate denier, Ramaswamy said in a Republican primary debate that "the climate change agenda is a hoax"
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vivek_Ramaswamy
Mick Mulvaney a former Trump official who is an election denier.
https://www.fec.gov/data/receipts/individual-contributions/?contributor_name=Mick+Mulvaney
Patrick Byrne - In 2020, Byrne promoted President Donald Trump's claim that he actually won the U.S. presidential election; Trump, the Republican incumbent, was defeated by Democratic candidate Joe Biden. Along with Steve Bannon and Lin Wood, among others, Byrne was a leading figure in an assortment of allies gathered by Trump to amplify his conspiracy theory claims during his months-long effort to subvert the election results and cling to power.
Over a series of months, Byrne repeatedly promoted bizarre conspiracy claims about the 2020 election results, including in Florida, Texas, and Georgia, pushing the falsehoods at public rallies and on Twitter, variously claiming that Biden, election technology companies, China, or other foreign powers engaged in an elaborate scheme to "steal" the election.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Patrick_M._Byrne
Doug Jones
Kellyanne Conway a Trump supporter and former Trump official:
11 Litchfield Way
Alpine, NJ 07620
The U.S. Office of Special Counsel (OSC) today sent a report to President Donald J. Trump finding that Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway violated the Hatch Act on numerous occasions by disparaging Democratic presidential candidates while speaking in her official capacity during television interviews and on social media.
Although the President and Vice President are exempt from the Hatch Act, employees of the White House are not. OSC’s letter to the President accompanying the report refers to Ms. Conway as a “repeat offender” and states: “Ms. Conway’s violations, if left unpunished, would send a message to all federal employees that they need not abide by the Hatch Act’s restrictions. Her actions thus erode the principal foundation of our democratic system—the rule of law.”
https://osc.gov/News/Pages/19-10-Kellyanne-Conway-Hatch-Act.aspx
https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?201610209034178006
https://www.fec.gov/data/receipts/individual-contributions/?contributor_name=Kellyanne+Conway
Michael Flynn and former Overstock.com CEO and conspiracist Patrick Byrne are election deniers.
Yehuda Miller, a Republican county committee member in New Jersey, said during the America Project seminar. “We want to take the strategy to the next level. We want to get more organized, we want to start organizing across multiple counties in a state, we want to start organizing across multiple states. We have the power to direct our elected officials.”
In 2022, the group rolled out a slick new software tool known as IV3, based on technology developed by Phillips, that compared names on voter rolls to a database maintained by the US Postal Service, allowing anyone to challenge voter registrations across the country if they spotted a discrepancy.
Ground Fusion is another election denier or voter roll purger app.
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
(For related news, see the link below.)
Trump’s monkey wrench gang of election saboteurs trying to sabotage November 5 election
By Lynda Carson - Wed, Sep 25, 2024
Click below…
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2024/09/25/18869490.php
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
