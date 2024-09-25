From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Trump’s monkey wrench gang of election saboteurs trying to sabotage November 5 election
Trump's Failed Coup Attempt - January 6 Insurrection:
Trump’s monkey wrench gang of election saboteurs trying to sabotage November 5 election
Are you prepared for the coming civil-war that is unfolding rapidly right before your very own eyes? The clock is ticking...
By Lynda Carson - September 25, 2024
Just try to imagine. Barely a little over a month from now the stuff is going to hit the fan over the election results or lack of election results when Trump refuses to concede the election results if he loses.
It's going to take more than your vote to make a difference in this election, no matter what the pundits on TV or the radio may have to say about it.
Meanwhile, Trump’s monkey wrench gang of election saboteurs are trying to sabotage or steal the November 5 election, in an effort to steal your vote. Indeed, the facts, do not tell lies as the violence against the election poll workers are ramping up.
Reportedly, among other things, MAGA Republicans have “monkey wrench” scheme of stealing and sharing “vote counting software” to sabotage the upcoming November 5th election, that is spreading across the nation in an effort to “steal the election,” for the election denier and convicted felon Donald J. Trump.
Based upon reports and available information, things are much more worse than what most people are aware of, contrary to what they may heard from the so-called pollsters, and the mainstream media.
Reportedly, “Free Speech For The People” have been trying to organize people to fight back against the Trump supporting MAGA Republican monkey wrench election saboteurs before it’s too late, because the Democrats have been mostly remaining silent about what has really been happening.
Additionally, yesterday on KPFA Radio https://kpfa.org/ in Berkeley, Ian Masters had an on-air broadcast discussion on the radio, revealing in an interview what has been happening in regards to the MAGA Republican monkey wrench scheme that has been occurring to “Steal and Share Vote Counting Software,” in an effort to steal the soon to be election. In some states, people have already started to cast their votes. Click here to listen to startling interview on KPFA; https://soundcloud.com/user-830442635/trump-can-can-steal-the-election-since-he-has-the-software-for-the-voting-machines-in-georgia-arizona-michigan-and-colorado .
More from, “Free Speech For People.”
Inside the MAGA Scheme to Steal and Share Vote Counting Software
Click below to hear report…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D5k1T5JDHHs
Trump attorneys hired operatives to break into voting machines and copy the vote-counting software across multiple states (Georgia, Colorado, Pennsylvania, and Arizona). It was then covertly shared online with a network of extremist election deniers who tried to overturn the 2020 election.
Call your Senators and Members of Congress. Demand they back a federal investigation into this coordinated scheme to steal and share voting software. Our country's security is worth it. 202-224-3121
Free Speech For People has just released a new short video with a call to action to urge Members of Congress to demand that the DOJ and FBI investigate the multistate plot, by Trump attorneys and allies, to unlawfully take copies of voting system software and share them with other election deniers.
WATCH: The DOJ and FBI must investigate the multistate plot by Trump’s allies to illegally take voting system software
Share this video on Facebook, Instagram, Threads, and X and help us spread the word.
It’s outrageous that this plot, which was exposed through uncontested evidence – documents, sworn testimony, and surveillance camera footage, obtained through private, civil litigation – has been ignored by federal law enforcement. By failing to investigate, the feds are sending a perilous message that it’s fine for partisan actors to access voting machines. When the feds initiate an investigation, bad actors will know it is not okay.
TAKE ACTION: Contact your Senators and Members of Congress and demand they press for a federal investigation into this scheme.
To learn more about this issue, please visit our page: Demanding Federal Action on the Trump Campaign’s Efforts to Copy and Distribute Voting System Software – Free Speech For People.
https://freespeechforpeople.org/
Posted on September 24, 2024
Must-watch-the-doj-and-fbi-must-investigate-the-multistate-plot-by-trumps-allies-to-illegally-take-voting-system-software
Click below for details...
https://freespeechforpeople.org/must-watch-the-doj-and-fbi-must-investigate-the-multistate-plot-by-trumps-allies-to-illegally-take-voting-system-software/
DEMANDING FEDERAL ACTION ON THE TRUMP CAMPAIGN’S EFFORTS TO COPY AND DISTRIBUTE VOTING SYSTEM SOFTWARE
Click below…
https://freespeechforpeople.org/demanding-federal-action-on-trump-campaigns-efforts-to-copy-and-distribute-voting-system-software/
Trump’s Effort & Co-Conspirators To Steal The 2020 Election:
Despite reportedly claiming that he is bankrupt, as recently as 5/30/2024, public records reveal that Rudy Giuliani of New York, a Trump election denier co-conspirator made a campaign contribution of $100 to WinRed a Republican fundraising platform, in an effort to support election deniers trying to get voted into office throughout the nation.
Reportedly, “The Justice Department’s indictment mentions six unnamed “co-conspirators” who allegedly assisted Trump in his criminal efforts to stay in power. Based on context and details provided in the indictment, five of them have been identified as Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, Sidney Powell, Jeffrey Clark https://www.cnn.com/2024/05/17/politics/jeffrey-clark-trump-trial/index.html , and Kenneth Chesebro https://www.fec.gov/data/receipts/individual-contributions/?contributor_name=Kenneth+Chesebro ; the sixth co-conspirator is speculated by many to be Boris Epshteyn. https://www.fec.gov/data/receipts/individual-contributions/?contributor_name=Boris+Epshteyn ”
Attorney John Charles Eastman, a Trump co-conspirator to illegally overturn the 2020 election, has reportedly been temporarily suspended from practicing law in the District of Columbia.
Meanwhile, reportedly Sidney Powell is still allowed to practice law despite her involvement in trying to illegally overturn the 2020 election.
See a few more links below, and information…
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
Trump’s & MAGA Republican’s Effort To Steal The 2024 Election: See Info and links below…
Election voting system breach
Click below...
https://news.google.com/search?q=election%20voting%20%20system%20breach&hl=en-US&gl=US&ceid=US%3Aen
Republicans-set-stage-for-state-challenges-if-trump-loses-election
https://www.pbs.org/newshour/politics/republicans-set-stage-for-state-challenges-if-trump-loses-election
Election denial movement in the United States
Click below...
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Election_denial_movement_in_the_United_States
JUL 31, 2024 12:55 PM
Election Deniers Are Ramping Up Efforts to Disenfranchise Voters
After working for months to challenge thousands of voter registrations, election denial groups are now pushing ahead with plans to challenge voters and votes ahead of the election.
Click below...
https://www.wired.com/story/election-deniers-efforts-disenfranchise-voters/
For the past six months, election denial groups across the United States have been laser-focused on efforts to purge voter rolls in support of former president Donald Trump’s reelection bid.
Using new apps and online tools, they claim their volunteers have filed hundreds of thousands of voter registration challenges. Though these efforts are based on unreliable data and debunked election fraud conspiracies, they threaten to disenfranchise voters by removing legitimate registrations. And as the deadline to file these voter roll challenges approaches next week, experts warn that these groups are already planning out their next moves to stop Democratic voters in swing states.
Catherine Engelbrecht, the founder of True the Vote, has argued for more than a decade that mismanaged voter rolls have led to widespread voter fraud. Recently, she wrote in her newsletter that True the Vote’s revamped IV3 tool, designed to automate the process of challenging voter registrations, was used by more than 35,000 volunteers. “To date, 6,937 citizens have completed 645,610 challenges across 1,322 counties,” she wrote. In a later interview on the right-wing War Room podcast, Engelbrecht said the number of challenges facilitated by IV3 was now more than 700,000.
The number of challenges made by True the Vote and other similar groups is expected to increase dramatically ahead of the upcoming deadline on August 7 that prohibits states from systematically removing voters within 90 days of a federal election.
But even before this deadline passes, these groups are already rolling out plans for the next phase of their efforts to disrupt the election. Groups across the US are recruiting tens of thousands of people to physically monitor polling stations, holding media training sessions, and launching an app designed to provide a real-time feed of alleged voting irregularities across the country.
True the Vote has been at the heart of the booming election denial movement that emerged in the wake of the 2020 election. The group rolled out IV3 initially in 2022, but a WIRED investigation at the time found the information used to challenge the registration of hundreds of thousands of people was based on unreliable data.
donald-trump-and-rnc-election-deniers-conspire-to-undermine-novembers-election-results-again
https://democrats.org/news/new-donald-trump-and-rnc-election-deniers-conspire-to-undermine-novembers-election-results-again/
Election certification under threat
August 12, 2024
Updated August 15, 2024
In this report, CREW identifies 35 rogue election officials across the country who have already refused to certify election results and may be in a position to do so again. The report focuses on the eight states where county officials have unlawfully refused to certify elections since 2020: Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Michigan. The report also identifies the legal remedies available to state and federal authorities, as well as voters, to protect the certification of the 2024 election.
https://www.citizensforethics.org/reports-investigations/crew-investigations/election-certification-under-threat/
Exclusive: Georgia prosecutors have messages showing Trump’s team is behind voting system breach
By Zachary Cohen and Sara Murray, CNN
7 minute read
Updated 1:48 PM EDT, Tue August 15, 2023
Click below...
https://www.cnn.com/2023/08/13/politics/coffee-county-georgia-voting-system-breach-trump/index.html
Georgia election officials withheld evidence in voting machine breach, group alleges
A filing accuses county election officials of withholding records related to unauthorized copying of voting software by Trump allies in 2021.
BYDEREK B. JOHNSON
FEBRUARY 22, 2024
Click below...
https://cyberscoop.com/georgia-election-officials-withheld-evidence-in-voting-machine-breach-group-alleges/
AGeorgia-based nonprofit that is suing the Coffee County, Georgia Board of Elections over an alleged breach of voting software weeks before President Joe Biden was sworn into office is asking a judge to sanction officials involved in the case, saying in new court filings that they repeatedly stonewalled and withheld crucial evidence during discovery.
In a 274-page filing submitted Tuesday, the group claims that Coffee County election officials withheld emails outlining what they knew about the alleged breach, relevant communications between the board and a lawyer associated with “Stop the Steal” legal efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, and security camera footage of forensic experts visiting the Coffee County office where voting software was copied.
“There is no doubt that there is a compelling public interest in the timely, reliable, and accurate production of evidence related to the Coffee County breaches — an interest [the board] and its counsel attempted to frustrate at every turn,” the motion claims.
Former Colorado County Clerk Guilty In Election Machine Breach Case
Tina Peters, the former clerk of Mesa County, Colorado, became a right-wing celebrity after she let an outsider into a secure election machine update.
￼By Matt Shuham
Aug 12, 2024, 07:32 PM EDT
|Updated Aug 12, 2024
Click below...
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/tina-peters-colorado-trial-election-security-breach_n_66ba5eebe4b0eabd2393cba2
Trump Was Implicated in a Vote Machine Theft. Why Isn’t DOJ Investigating?
BY BEN CLEMENTS AND SUSAN GREENHALGH
MAY 17, 2023 1:30 PM
Click below...
https://slate.com/news-and-politics/2023/05/trump-implicated-georgia-vote-machine-theft-doj-mia.html
Trump allies breach u.s. voting systems in search of 2020 fraud “evidence.”
https://www.reuters.com/investigates/special-report/usa-election-breaches/
What the Heck Happened in Coffee County, Georgia?
Anna Bower
Tuesday, August 15, 2023, 2:21 PM
https://www.lawfaremedia.org/article/what-the-heck-happened-in-coffee-county-georgia
Shortly before noon on Jan. 7, 2021, with the nation still reeling from the aftermath of the attempted insurrection in Washington, D.C., a Republican Party official ushers a computer forensics team into an elections office in far-away Coffee County, Georgia.
According to a combination of court filings, depositions in subsequent litigation, and the indictment filed Monday evening in Fulton County, Georgia, the forensics team—a group of employees of an Atlanta-based firm called SullivanStrickler—has driven into the rural south Georgia town of Douglas at the behest of Sidney Powell, a lawyer working with then-President Donald Trump’s legal team. They are joined by a man named Scott Hall, a bail bondsman and Republican poll watcher who flew down separately from Atlanta.
Cathy Latham, a public school teacher and chairwoman of the Coffee County GOP, escorts the group inside. There, they are welcomed by two local elections officials, Misty Hampton and Eric Chaney, and a former member of the elections board, Ed Voyles.
Video surveillance detailed in the litigation shows what happens next: Over the course of several hours, the forensics team handles, scans, and copies the state’s most sensitive voting software and equipment. All of this takes place without authorization from any court of law. The elections board will later claim it did not authorize the entry or copying, which the Georgia secretary of state’s office has referred to as “unauthorized access to the equipment that former Coffee County election officials allowed in violation of state law.”
Days before the forensics team sets foot in Douglas, which is about 130 miles southwest of Savannah, voters had arrived at the elections office to mark their ballots in the state’s runoff election for the U.S. Senate, a race that would tip the balance of power in the upper house of Congress. Two months before that, some 15,000 people flocked to the polls in the rural county, as Joe Biden and Donald Trump battled for the presidency. Later, in a recorded phone call entered as evidence in litigation, Hall will claim that the forensics group “scanned every freaking ballot” cast in those races.
“They scanned all the equipment, imaged all the hard drives, and scanned every single ballot,” he will say in March 2021.
Throughout the month of January 2021, similar breaches occur on at least three other occasions, as additional outsiders are again given access to the state’s voting equipment. Forensic copies are subsequently accessed by more than a dozen individuals across several states, the court records show.
trump-allies-effort-access-election-systems-fbi-not-investigating
https://www.latimes.com/politics/story/2023-03-09/trump-allies-effort-access-election-systems-fbi-not-investigating
Hacking blind spot: States struggle to vet coders of election software - 09/01/2024
https://www.politico.com/news/2024/09/01/us-election-software-national-security-threats-00176615
When election officials in New Hampshire decided to replace the state’s aging voter registration database before the 2024 election, they knew that the smallest glitch in Election Day technology could become fodder for conspiracy theorists.
So they turned to one of the best — and only — choices on the market: A small, Connecticut-based IT firm that was just getting into election software.
But last fall, as the new company, WSD Digital, raced to complete the project, New Hampshire officials made an unsettling discovery: The firm had offshored part of the work. That meant unknown coders outside the U.S. had access to the software that would determine which New Hampshirites would be welcome at the polls this November.
The revelation prompted the state to take a precaution that is rare among election officials: It hired a forensic firm to scour the technology for signs that hackers had hidden malware deep inside the coding supply chain.
The probe unearthed some unwelcome surprises: software misconfigured to connect to servers in Russia and the use of open-source code — which is freely available online — overseen by a Russian computer engineer convicted of manslaughter, according to a person familiar with the examination and granted anonymity because they were not authorized to speak about it.
The company that conducted the scan, ReversingLabs, has also warned about those issues in a blog post and a talk at a hacking conference last year, though it did not specify the state and the vendor where the issues were found.
voting-experts-warn-of-serious-threats-for-2024-from-election-equipment-software-breaches
https://www.pbs.org/newshour/politics/voting-experts-warn-of-serious-threats-for-2024-from-election-equipment-software-breaches
Dec 5, 2023 8:55 PM EDT
ATLANTA (AP) — An effort to access voting system software in several states and provide it to allies of former President Donald Trump as they sought to overturn the results of the 2020 election has raised “serious threats” ahead of next year’s presidential contest, according to a group of experts who urged federal agencies to investigate.
The letter sent by nearly two dozen computer scientists, election security experts and voter advocacy organizations asks for a federal probe and a risk assessment of voting machines used throughout the country, saying the software breaches have “urgent implications for the 2024 election and beyond.” The breaches affected voting equipment made by two companies that together count over 70 percent of the votes cast across the country, according to the letter.
“The multistate effort to unlawfully obtain copies of voting system software poses serious threats to election security and national security and constitutes a potential criminal conspiracy of enormous consequences,” the group wrote in a letter sent to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, special counsel Jack Smith, FBI Director Christopher Wray and Jen Easterly, director of the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. “We must protect our most sacred tenet of democracy — the security of our vote.”
The letter, sent to the agencies late Monday, was organized by the left-leaning group Free Speech for People, a nonprofit advocacy group focused on election and campaign finance reforms. The group also has filed challenges in a handful of states seeking to ban Trump from the ballot in 2024 under the insurrection clause of the 14th Amendment.
The FBI, Justice Department and Smith’s office declined comment. The cybersecurity agency did not immediately respond.
12/05/23
voting-experts-warn-of-serious-threats-for-2024-from-election-equipment-software-breaches
https://thehill.com/homenews/ap/ap-politics/ap-voting-experts-warn-of-serious-threats-for-2024-from-election-equipment-software-breaches/
ATLANTA (AP) — An effort to access voting system software in several states and provide it to allies of former President Donald Trump as they sought to overturn the results of the 2020 election has raised “serious threats” ahead of next year’s presidential contest, according to a group of experts who urged federal agencies to investigate.
The letter sent by nearly two dozen computer scientists, election security experts and voter advocacy organizations asks for a federal probe and a risk assessment of voting machines used throughout the country, saying the software breaches have “urgent implications for the 2024 election and beyond.” The breaches affected voting equipment made by two companies that together count over 70% of the votes cast across the country, according to the letter.
“The multistate effort to unlawfully obtain copies of voting system software poses serious threats to election security and national security and constitutes a potential criminal conspiracy of enormous consequences,” the group wrote in a letter sent to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, special counsel Jack Smith, FBI Director Christopher Wray and Jen Easterly, director of the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. “We must protect our most sacred tenet of democracy — the security of our vote.”
The letter, sent to the agencies late Monday, was organized by the left-leaning group Free Speech for People, a nonprofit advocacy group focused on election and campaign finance reforms. The group also has filed challenges in a handful of states seeking to ban Trump from the ballot in 2024 under the insurrection clause of the 14th Amendment.
The FBI, Justice Department and Smith’s office declined comment. The cybersecurity agency did not immediately respond.
► ▼ IMC Network