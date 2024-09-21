From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Tamara Keith, from Berkeley to White House correspondent
Tamara Keith Of NPR & PBS Used To Reside Near People's Park At 2646 Hillegass Ave: Food Not Bombs Feeding People at People's Park:
Tamara Keith, from Berkeley to White House correspondent
By Lynda Carson - September 21, 2024
Tamara Dawnell Keith, born in September of 1979, is a journalist who is a
White House correspondent for NPR, and appears weekly on the PBS NewsHour segment called “Politics Monday.” Lately she has been reporting on the reprehensible activities of the convicted felon Donald J. Trump, who has been falsely claiming that Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, have been eating their neighbors pets recently. A friend told me that the Nazis used to make the same outrageous claims about the Jews, in Nazi Germany years ago.
Public Broadcasting Service (PBS), has been designated as a 501(c)(3) since 1970. Fiscal year ending in June of 2023, PBS had a revenue of $544,038,860, and after subtracting their liabilities from their assets, they had net assets of $411,695,303. During that same period, Paula A. Kerger (President & CEO) raked in a whopping $1,055,135, plus $113,526 in other compensation.
Reportedly, PBS NewsHour: “PBS News Hour is produced by NewsHour Productions, LLC a wholly-owned non-profit subsidiary of WETA. When providing instructions to your broker, please be sure to have the stock transfer clearly designate the donation to the Greater Washington Educational Telecommunications Association, Inc. (WETA). Our Federal Tax Identification Number is 53-0242992.” https://www.pbs.org/newshour/support/stock-and-planned-giving .
WETA, Greater Washington Educational Telecommunications Association Inc., is a 501(c)(3) since August 1963, with a revenue of $141.076,862, ending in June of 2023 https://projects.propublica.org/nonprofits/organizations/530242992 . After subtracting their liabilities from their assets, they had $187,450,496 in net assets that year. Sharon P. Rockefeller the former First Lady of West Virginia is the President and CEO, raking in $699,520, plus $54,018 in other compensation. Life Magazine, April 14, 1967 - Sharon Percy weds John D. Rockefeller IV https://www.ebay.com/itm/113691597263 .
One can only wonder, how the hell did the robber baron Rockefeller’s https://www.studentsofhistory.com/gilded-age-robber-barons get their hands on the PBS NewsHour and WETA?
Click here to see some campaign contributions from Sharon P. Rockefeller https://www.fec.gov/data/receipts/individual-contributions/?contributor_name=Sharon+P.+Rockefeller .
More about Sharon P. Rockefeller.
https://weta.org/about/management/bio/sharon-percy-rockefeller#:~:text=She%20was%20a%20member%20of,board%20of%20directors%20of%20Sotheby's.
Reportedly, the estimated net worth of Sharon Percy Rockefeller is at least $12 Million dollars as of 2024-09-17. Sharon Percy Rockefeller is the Director of PepsiCo Inc and owns about 67,506 shares of PepsiCo Inc (PEP) stock worth over $12 Million. https://www.gurufocus.com/insider/19723/sharon-percy-rockefeller .
Tamara Keith used to reside in Berkeley at 2646 Hillegass Ave., near People’s Park.
During April of 2000, Tamara Keith used to reside in Berkeley at 2646 Hillegass Ave., near People’s Park, while she covered a story for CNS News about a corrupt Oakland landlord forcing some poor Section 8 housing tenants in his buildings to pay extra cash under the table every month. The corrupt greedy landlord named Doug Stuteville, was fingered by a number of tenants when they blew the whistle on him and his corrupt manager working for him at the time. The East Bay Express was the first to break the news story.
Along with Chauncey Bailey of the Oakland Tribune, Julie Haener of KTVU, Cynthia Gau of Channel 5, the East Bay Express, Beverly Blythe of Soul Beat, KPFA radio, and some other media news outlets in 2000, Tamara Keith interviewed me and ran a 2 minute story on TV about the Section 8 housing “rent scams,” occurring in Oakland at the time. Apparently, there was enough news coverage at the time that to my surprise, the FBI showed up and wanted to interview a number of tenants being ripped off, and the FBI wanted us to remain silent about their involvement in the case.
Chauncey Bailey covered the Section 8 rent scams for some time, and interviewed me for around 9 stories that he wrote. I really liked Chauncey, and it totally devastated me when Chauncey was gunned down in cold blood on the streets of Oakland one day. I recall seeing Chauncey at Lucky grocers near Lake Merritt shortly before he was assassinated, when he called out to me at the store to say hello to me.
Additionally, I still have a VHS video tape that Tamara Keith sent me of her “2—3 minute news story” that she ran on TV (CNS News) about the “Section 8 rent scams.” At times, when I watch her on the PBS News Hour, I wonder if Tamara still remembers the time she interviewed me back around April of 2000, when she kept asking me what am I going to do about facing eviction after I blew the whistle on the greedy landlord, and refused to pay him or his building manager Juanita, any extra cash more than what I was required to pay. There was not much more that I could do at the time, and eventually I was evicted. This was before Oakland had any Just Cause eviction protections, and I would be surprised if Tamara remembers interviewing me around 24 years ago.
Apparently, Tamara Keith was pretty busy around that time, and soon after, during March of 2000, she ran a press release called, “UC Berkeley will welcome crowds to Cal Day 2000, its April 15 open house.”
Around a year before that during May 1999, as a senior at Cal Berkeley, majoring in philosophy, Tamara wrote an article called, “Success as a student is a numbers game.” According to Tamara, she wrote, “When I was a freshman, someone told me the three basic components of a Berkeley student's existence: grades, a social life and sleep. To survive at Cal, it turns out, something had to be sacrificed. So I kept my sleep, found myself with half a social life, and became a straight B student. This was a formula I was willing to live with.”
As a straight B student, Tamara Keith claims that she has been misspelling her way through life.
At the time that Tamara was slumming it in East Oakland in 2000 covering the Section 8 rent scams ripping off the poor, while living near People’s Park in Berkeley before it was shut down by the pigs, she appeared to be wide awake when I met her, and she was a good reporter.
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
