Invasion of the election snatchers
Invasion of the election snatchers
Or, how fascist MAGA Republicans are sabotaging the election
By Lynda Carson - September 13, 2024
Just try to imagine living in a country where a political party knows that it cannot win an election, unless it snatches the rights of voters from them in advance before an election. Welcome to the United States of America.
An alarming report reveals that election officials sent a letter to the U.S. Postmaster General, Louis DeJoy, a wealthy Trump supporter and campaign contributor, stating that “widespread problems with the mail system could disrupt voting in the upcoming November election.”
Louis DeJoy campaign contributions, https://www.fec.gov/data/receipts/individual-contributions/?contributor_name=Louis+DeJoy . DeJoy may be reached here louis.dejoy [at] usps.gov , or here 202/268-2609 , or here at 806 Country Club Drive, Greensboro, NC, 27408-5601 , for those of you who object to Louis DeJoy sabotaging the federal mail system in an effort to snatch the election away from the voters.
Letter to Louis DeJoy from Election Officials:
According to the September 11, 2024 letter, in part it states, “Dear Postmaster DeJoy: On behalf of state and local election officials in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. territories, we write to express our ongoing concerns about the United States Postal Service’s (USPS) performance as we approach the November 5, 2024 General Election. Over the course of the last year, election officials across the country have raised serious questions about processing facility operations, lost or delayed election mail, and front-line training deficiencies impacting USPS’s ability to deliver election mail in a timely and accurate manner. Despite repeated engagement with USPS Election and Political Mail headquarters staff and state/regional Managers of Customer Relations, we have not seen improvement or concerted efforts to remediate our concerns. In fact, many of the issues raised by election officials are echoed in the recent findings of the USPS Office of Inspector General Audit, Election Mail Readiness for the 2024 General Election.”
Additionally the letter states, “Increase in Mail Returned as Undeliverable Election officials report mail sent to voters is being marked as undeliverable at higher than usual rates, even in cases where a voter is known not to have moved. This has affected a range of election mail, including informational mailers about critical election information and voter address confirmation cards, as well as ballots. In other cases, ballots sent to election offices are being returned to the voter with the election office address marked as undeliverable. This is happening nationwide despite mail piece design approval from USPS Mail Piece Design Analysts.
Election mail returned to an election office as undeliverable could initiate the voter registration list maintenance process consistent with the National Voter Registration Act (NVRA) of 1993. As a result, a voter may be moved to the inactive voter registration list and could be required to take additional action to verify their address to participate in the election. Thus, the increase in undeliverable mail raises two significant issues: (1) the potential disenfranchisement of voters whose ballots are not delivered to them or to their election office, and (2) putting eligible voters on the path to having their voter registration record canceled.”
Additional Attempts To Snatch The Election Away From The Voters:
Making matters worse, in an effort to snatch the election away from the voters, Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson, wants to force Americans to prove their citizenship before they can vote, even though it is already illegal for non-citizens to vote during federal elections.
Additionally, during the past week the convicted felon Donald J. Trump threatened the voters with a cease and desist order against the voters, in an attempt to intimidate the voters, and snatch the election away from them.
In another attempt to snatch the election away from the voters, reportedly the election certification is under threat by 35 rogue election officials across the country in eight states who have already refused to certify election results, and may be in a position to do so again.
Attacks On the Right To Vote:
Reportedly in 2024, the latest challenge to the Voting Rights act of 1965 concerns who is allowed to sue to enforce it.
The U.S. Supreme Court has chipped away at the Voting Right’s Act repeatedly through the years.
Project 2025, schemes to fuel the assaults on election officials. Click here for more, https://static.project2025.org/2025_MandateForLeadership_FULL.pdf .
Trump and the MAGA Republicans want to dismantle the “Executive Order On Promoting Access To Voting,” in an attemptt to snatch the voting rights from the voters.
The First Election In The United States:
Reportedly according to Wikipedia, “The 1788–89 United States presidential election was the first quadrennial presidential election. It was held from Monday, December 15, 1788, to Wednesday, January 7, 1789, under the new Constitution ratified that same year. George Washington was unanimously elected for the first of his two terms as president and John Adams became the first vice president. This was the only U.S. presidential election that spanned two calendar years without a contingent election and the first national presidential election in American history.”
Black Americans and the Vote
According to the national Archives, “The struggle over voting rights in the United States dates all the way back to the founding of the nation. The original U.S. Constitution did not define voting rights for citizens, and until 1870, only white men were allowed to vote. Two constitutional amendments changed that. The Fifteenth Amendment (ratified in 1870) extended voting rights to men of all races. However, this amendment was not enough because African Americans were still denied the right to vote by state constitutions and laws, poll taxes, literacy tests, the “grandfather clause,” and outright intimidation. The Twenty-fourth Amendment (ratified in 1964) partly addressed this injustice by prohibiting the use of poll taxes in federal elections. In addition to these constitutional amendments, the Voting Rights Act of 1965 secured voting rights for adult citizens of all races and genders in the form of federal laws that enforced the amendments.”
Women Get The Right To Vote:
Additionally, according to the National Archives, “Passed by Congress June 4, 1919, and ratified on August 18, 1920, the 19th amendment granted women the right to vote.
The 19th amendment legally guarantees American women the right to vote. Achieving this milestone required a lengthy and difficult struggle—victory took decades of agitation and protest. Beginning in the mid-19th century, several generations of woman suffrage supporters lectured, wrote, marched, lobbied, and practiced civil disobedience to achieve what many Americans considered a radical change of the Constitution. Few early supporters lived to see final victory in 1920.”
Past Effort To Stop The Peaceful Transition Of Power:
Reportedly, in a past attempt to snatch an election from the voters, “After Donald Trump lost the 2020 United States presidential election, multiple individuals plotted to use force to stop the peaceful transition of power; this was one aspect of what eventually led to the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol. Fourteen members of the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys militias were convicted of seditious conspiracy for planning and leading the attack, while an unidentified pipe-bomber remains at-large.”
Reportedly about the next November election, “No one in law enforcement should be caught off guard if trouble breaks out before, during, or after the November presidential election, because Donald Trump keeps talking as if addressing differences through violence is a normal part of the American political process. The presumptive Republican nominee recently promised forgiveness for the January 6 insurrectionists, posted a video involving a fake image of President Joe Biden hog-tied in the back of a truck, and riled up his supporters by claiming that “if we don’t win this election, I don’t think you’re going to have another election in this country.”
Stop the Invasion of the Election Snatchers, and enjoy the Invasion of the Body Snatchers https://ww1.m4uhd.tv/watch-movie-invasion-of-the-body-snatchers-1978-1078.html .
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
