Trump threatens us over false delusional election claims
Trump Issues a Cease and Desist Order To Voters:
Trump threatens us over false delusional election claims
By Lynda Carson - September 8, 2024
Imagine that! Are we supposed to feel terrified of the tyranny of the racist peckerwood election denier Donald J. Trump, and the feeble minded threats coming from this would-be dictator?
Earlier on Saturday, September 7, the twice impeached, convicted felon and thug, Donald J. Trump threatened Americans with a post of his on the Truth Social platform stating, “CEASE & DESIST: I, together with many Attorneys and Legal Scholars, am watching the Sanctity of the 2024 Presidential Election very closely because I know, better than most, the rampant Cheating and Skullduggery that has taken place by the Democrats in the 2020 Presidential Election. It was a Disgrace to our Nation! Therefore, the 2024 Election, where Votes have just started being cast, will be under the closest professional scrutiny and, WHEN I WIN, those people that CHEATED will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the Law, which will include long term prison sentences so that this Depravity of Justice does not happen again. We cannot let our Country further devolve into a Third World Nation, AND WE WON’T! Please beware that this legal exposure extends to Lawyers, Political Operatives, Donors, Illegal Voters, & Corrupt Election Officials. Those involved in unscrupulous behavior will be sought out, caught, and prosecuted at levels, unfortunately, never seen before in our Country.”
Cease and Desist? Cease and Desist what, voting? Whether the delusional Donald J. Trump likes it or not, people are going to be voting with a vengeance to keep that peckerwood from ever getting into office again, and if he is lucky he will not land in prison for his despicable convictions after this election is over.
At times, it really feels like we are in a Civil War in our country, and that total war, or nuclear war may break out at any time, like On The Beach.
Additionally, it appears that we are in a fight for our lives to save us from the future of an AI extermination scheme, or some kind of pandemic virus new strain to be unleashed on us, and all across the nation.
Meanwhile, the way things are going, we may be cursed someday by a vicious gun toting Omega Man type of character after the population is decimated by a pandemic virus, and we may eventually fed to the masses as food like people were in Soylent Green.
And if thats not troubling enough, it often appears that the culture wars may spread even further across the nation, as the vile despicable Trump and the MAGA Republicans have nothing better to do than to attack the Trans community repeatedly, and the rights of women to have an abortion.
That’s right, the Ugly American is operating all around the planet, waging war in Gaza, the West Bank, Sudan, Iraq, Afghanistan, Venezuela, and elsewhere, to control the worlds oil, and other vital resources.
Meanwhile, bird brain Elon Musk wants to go to Mars, and other distant planets in the name of galaxy domination.
However, those plans may backfire if our planet is dominated first by others from outer space, and conquered by some Martians before Musk can conquer Mars.
Whether you are on a journey to the center of the earth, or a trip to a mysterious island, or a fantastic voyage to the bottom of the sea, it appears that we are already having a second civil war.
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
