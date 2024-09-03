From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Nixon’s Ghost connected to Roy Cohn and convicted felon Donald J. Trump
The Politics Are Dirty, Hot And Heavy, As The November Election Nears:
Nixon’s Ghost connected to Roy Cohn and convicted felon Donald J. Trump
By Lynda Carson - September 3, 2024
The politics are getting so down and dirty as the November election nears, there is no telling what the convicted felon Donald J. Trump may say next, in an attempt to lie and cheat his way back into office.
Just in case some of the younger generation have amnesia, or do not know because of a bad education, or the banning of books by MAGA Republicans…. The disgraced former president Richard Nixon resigned from office in 1974, the same year that National Lampoon released “The White House Missing Tapes” comedy album featuring John Belushi, Chevy Chase, Rhonda Coullet, and Tony Scheuren.
Coincidently, both John Belushi and famed reporter Bob Woodward (Watergate break-in reporter) resided in Wheaton, Illinois, and they both went to the same high school called, Central High School, before Bob Woodward helped to take down Richard Nixon (Tricky Dick), and before John Belushi was involved in the National Lampoon’s comedy release album called “The White House Missing Tapes.” Additionally, it was during 1960, that Nixon made a speech at the Trump supporting Wheaton College, before being run out of office in 1974, https://recollections.wheaton.edu/2008/10/29/ .
Nixon’s Ghost Music-Mix:
The music-mix called, “Nixon’s Ghost,” by Lynda Carson, is a satirical political music-mix, blending some music by the Beatles, combined with the National Lampoon’s comedy release album called, “The Missing White House Tapes.”
Click here to listen to the music-mix called "Nixon’s Ghost", for those of you who may be interested.
The Missing White House Tapes:
According to Wikipedia, “The Missing White House Tapes is a comedy album released as a satiric commentary on the Watergate scandal and is a spin-off from National Lampoon magazine. The recording was produced by Irving Kirsch and Vic Dinnerstein. It was released as a single on Blue Thumb Records in 1973. It was expanded into an album, which was subsequently nominated for a Grammy Award as Best Comedy Recording of the year.
The single consists of a doctored speech, in which Richard Nixon confesses culpability in the Watergate break-in. Side One of the album contains additional doctored recordings of Nixon's speeches and press conferences. Side Two contains sketches performed by John Belushi, Chevy Chase, Rhonda Coullet, and Tony Scheuren.”
Nixon and Trump’s Connections To Roy Cohn and the Mob:
Reportedly, “Before he died of AIDS, Roy Cohn had numerous mob connections who he represented through the years. Roy Cohn also maintained close ties in conservative political circles, serving as an informal advisor to Richard Nixon and Ronald Reagan,” plus in later years Roy Cohn was an advisor to the twice impeached, convicted felon, former president Donald J. Trump.
Additionally, reportedly Richard Nixon (Tricky Dick) had numerous connections to the mob through the years, before he resigned in disgrace in 1974 from the office of the presidency.
Not to be outdone by the disgraced former president Richard Nixon (Tricky Dick), the twice impeached, convicted felon Donald J. Trump has reportedly had numerous mob connections through the years also.
Trump’s reported mob connections, may be found here, https://www.cnn.com/2015/07/31/politics/trump-mob-mafia/index.html , and here, https://www.motherjones.com/politics/2023/08/donald-trump-rico-indictment-georgia-mafia-ties/ .
In addition to reportedly being linked to the mob, it appears that Trump and the MAGA Republicans are being supported by the Ku Klux Klan, and other white supremacist, neo-Nazi, right-wing extremist fascist groups.
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
