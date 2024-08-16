top
North Bay
North Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
North Bay / Marin Animal Liberation

Factory Farm Supporters Get an Eye-Full

by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Aug 16, 2024 12:29PM
Supporters of Measure J, which would ban factory farms in Sonoma County, confront opponents at "No" event. DxE (Direct Action Everywhere) activists lined the road with images of cruelty in the poultry industry.
Supporters of Measure J which would ban factory farms in Sonoma County confront opponents at "No" event. DxE (Direct Action Everywhere) ...
original image (1857x1400)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo

(Rhonert Park - August 15) Those drawings of happy chickens in pretty gardens on packages and in advertising hide a gruesome reality of suffering, cruelty and disease in factory farms. Read the full investigatory report

If adopted in the upcoming election, Measure J will require approximately 21 large CAFOs (concentrated animal feeding operations) in Sonoma county to either close down or downsize, and it will prevent any new CAFOs from opening in the county. It would also set a precedent as the first time a U.S. county prohibits factory farms.

Opponents of the measure, holding a "No" event, were treated to a display of images of the suffering prevalent in local poultry factory farms. The event was attended by local luminaries including Rep. MikeThompson, also known for his support for funding the Israeli genocide.

Activists from DxE (Directed Action Everywhere) first assembled in Maurice Fredericks Park and then carried their folded banners to the "No" event site. They then lined road and unfurled large photographs of suffering chickens in factory farms. At one point they moved their display next to the event's large window. After have been invited to leave the "private property" they return to their original location and had an vegan picnic diner.

See all high resolution photos here.

Additional Indybay coverage..
For more information: https://www.directactioneverywhere.com/
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Aug 16, 2024 12:29PM
sm_002-22824-z8a_8981.jpg
original image (1737x1400)
https://www.directactioneverywhere.com/
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Aug 16, 2024 12:29PM
sm_003-22824-z8b_8789.jpg
original image (1712x1400)
https://www.directactioneverywhere.com/
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Aug 16, 2024 12:29PM
sm_004-22824-z8a_9002.jpg
original image (2045x1400)
https://www.directactioneverywhere.com/
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Aug 16, 2024 12:29PM
sm_005-22824-z8a_9010.jpg
original image (2137x1400)
https://www.directactioneverywhere.com/
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Aug 16, 2024 12:29PM
sm_006-22824-z8a_9014.jpg
original image (1768x1400)
https://www.directactioneverywhere.com/
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Aug 16, 2024 12:29PM
sm_007-22824-z8a_9016.jpg
original image (2071x1400)
https://www.directactioneverywhere.com/
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Aug 16, 2024 12:29PM
sm_008-22824-z8a_9032.jpg
original image (2013x1400)
https://www.directactioneverywhere.com/
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Aug 16, 2024 12:29PM
sm_009-22824-z8b_8830.jpg
original image (1617x1400)
https://www.directactioneverywhere.com/
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Aug 16, 2024 12:29PM
sm_010-22824-z8a_9044.jpg
original image (1400x1680)
https://www.directactioneverywhere.com/
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Aug 16, 2024 12:29PM
sm_011-22824-z8a_9047.jpg
original image (1904x1400)
https://www.directactioneverywhere.com/
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Aug 16, 2024 12:29PM
sm_012-22824-z8a_9052.jpg
original image (2089x1400)
https://www.directactioneverywhere.com/
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Aug 16, 2024 12:29PM
sm_013-22824-z8b_8845.jpg
original image (1985x1400)
https://www.directactioneverywhere.com/
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Aug 16, 2024 12:29PM
sm_014-22824-z8a_9053.jpg
original image (2053x1400)
https://www.directactioneverywhere.com/
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Aug 16, 2024 12:29PM
sm_015-22824-z8b_8847.jpg
original image (1400x1563)
https://www.directactioneverywhere.com/
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Aug 16, 2024 12:29PM
sm_016-22824-z8a_9066.jpg
original image (1920x1400)
https://www.directactioneverywhere.com/
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Aug 16, 2024 12:29PM
sm_017-22824-z8b_8883.jpg
original image (1952x1400)
https://www.directactioneverywhere.com/
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Aug 16, 2024 12:29PM
sm_018-22824-z8a_9085.jpg
original image (1849x1400)
https://www.directactioneverywhere.com/
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Aug 16, 2024 12:29PM
sm_019-22824-z8a_9086.jpg
original image (1886x1400)
https://www.directactioneverywhere.com/
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Aug 16, 2024 12:29PM
sm_020-22824-z8b_8890.jpg
original image (1861x1400)
https://www.directactioneverywhere.com/
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$35.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code