Factory Farm Supporters Get an Eye-Full
Supporters of Measure J, which would ban factory farms in Sonoma County, confront opponents at "No" event. DxE (Direct Action Everywhere) activists lined the road with images of cruelty in the poultry industry.
Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo(Rhonert Park - August 15) Those drawings of happy chickens in pretty gardens on packages and in advertising hide a gruesome reality of suffering, cruelty and disease in factory farms. Read the full investigatory report
If adopted in the upcoming election, Measure J will require approximately 21 large CAFOs (concentrated animal feeding operations) in Sonoma county to either close down or downsize, and it will prevent any new CAFOs from opening in the county. It would also set a precedent as the first time a U.S. county prohibits factory farms.
Opponents of the measure, holding a "No" event, were treated to a display of images of the suffering prevalent in local poultry factory farms. The event was attended by local luminaries including Rep. MikeThompson, also known for his support for funding the Israeli genocide.
Activists from DxE (Directed Action Everywhere) first assembled in Maurice Fredericks Park and then carried their folded banners to the "No" event site. They then lined road and unfurled large photographs of suffering chickens in factory farms. At one point they moved their display next to the event's large window. After have been invited to leave the "private property" they return to their original location and had an vegan picnic diner.
