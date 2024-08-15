top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 9/13/2024
San Francisco Government & Elections

"From Russia with Lev": Film & Panel on Trump Impeachment w/ Producer, Rachael Maddow

Roxie Cinema 3117 16th Street San Francisco, CA 94103
original image (1889x741)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Friday, September 13, 2024
Time:
6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Roxie Cinema
Location Details:
Roxie Cinema
3117 16th Street
San Francisco, CA 94103
"From Russia with Lev": Film & Panel on Trump Impeachment

IN PERSON SPEAKERS:

Executive Producer Rachel Maddow
Director Billy Corben
Producer Alfred Spellman

Tickets (senior & EBT card pricing available): https://roxie.com/film/from-russia-with-lev/

About: "From Russia with Lev"

From Executive Producer Rachel Maddow and Director Billy Corben, “From Russia With Lev” reveals the outrageous scheme that led to former President Donald Trump’s first impeachment.

It follows the much, much larger-than-life journey of Lev Parnas, a Ukrainian-born hustler and former small-time mafia operator whose random, almost accidental association with Trump and Trump attorney Rudolph Giuliani took him around the world, and ultimately to prison. Lev reveals the ham-handed workings of the furtive campaign to dredge up false but damaging allegations against then-candidate Joe Biden.

Rachael Maddow is a SF Bay Area native raised in Castro Valley and graduate of Stanford University in Santa Clara county, South Bay.
For more information: https://roxie.com/film/from-russia-with-lev/
Added to the calendar on Thu, Aug 15, 2024 9:05AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$25.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code