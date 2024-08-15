From the Open-Publishing Calendar
"From Russia with Lev": Film & Panel on Trump Impeachment w/ Producer, Rachael Maddow
Date:
Friday, September 13, 2024
Time:
6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Roxie Cinema
Location Details:
Roxie Cinema
3117 16th Street
San Francisco, CA 94103
"From Russia with Lev": Film & Panel on Trump Impeachment
IN PERSON SPEAKERS:
Executive Producer Rachel Maddow
Director Billy Corben
Producer Alfred Spellman
Tickets (senior & EBT card pricing available): https://roxie.com/film/from-russia-with-lev/
About: "From Russia with Lev"
From Executive Producer Rachel Maddow and Director Billy Corben, “From Russia With Lev” reveals the outrageous scheme that led to former President Donald Trump’s first impeachment.
It follows the much, much larger-than-life journey of Lev Parnas, a Ukrainian-born hustler and former small-time mafia operator whose random, almost accidental association with Trump and Trump attorney Rudolph Giuliani took him around the world, and ultimately to prison. Lev reveals the ham-handed workings of the furtive campaign to dredge up false but damaging allegations against then-candidate Joe Biden.
Rachael Maddow is a SF Bay Area native raised in Castro Valley and graduate of Stanford University in Santa Clara county, South Bay.
For more information: https://roxie.com/film/from-russia-with-lev/
Added to the calendar on Thu, Aug 15, 2024 9:05AM
