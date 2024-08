"From Russia with Lev": Film & Panel on Trump ImpeachmentIN PERSON SPEAKERS:Executive Producer Rachel MaddowDirector Billy CorbenProducer Alfred SpellmanTickets (senior & EBT card pricing available): https://roxie.com/film/from-russia-with-lev/ About: "From Russia with Lev"From Executive Producer Rachel Maddow and Director Billy Corben, “From Russia With Lev” reveals the outrageous scheme that led to former President Donald Trump’s first impeachment.It follows the much, much larger-than-life journey of Lev Parnas, a Ukrainian-born hustler and former small-time mafia operator whose random, almost accidental association with Trump and Trump attorney Rudolph Giuliani took him around the world, and ultimately to prison. Lev reveals the ham-handed workings of the furtive campaign to dredge up false but damaging allegations against then-candidate Joe Biden.Rachael Maddow is a SF Bay Area native raised in Castro Valley and graduate of Stanford University in Santa Clara county, South Bay.