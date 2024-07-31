top
Santa Cruz IMC
Santa Cruz IMC
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Santa Cruz Indymedia Health, Housing & Public Services Police State & Prisons

Protest to Oppose Newsom's "Hide Out or Get Out" Executive Order Banishing Those Outside

by Robert Norse (rnorse3 [at] hotmail.com)
Wed, Jul 31, 2024 9:27PM
Protests are continuing against the step-up in attacks on those living in survival encampments in Santa Cruz. One response to the cruel "clean-up:" operation in Pogonip last Monday (7-29) is a Protest against the cruel "Housing Matters" hoax 4-6 PM Monday August 5 on the corner of River St. and Highway 1. National groups also denounce Governor Newsom's Executive Decree.
Protest Cruel and Pointless Raids by Police and Poverty Pimps
original image (841x1055)
Anti-genocide activists have announced a week of protests against the Israeli slaughter in Gaza beginning with a protest on August 4th and continuing through the week (August 5-9) at Representative Panetta's office 10 AM to 2 PM at his offices in the Santa Cruz County Building (3rd floor, 701 Ocean St.) throughout the week..

Details at https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2024/07/16/18868034.php ("Vigil for Peace at Panetta's Office") See also https://panetta-vigil.org/panetta-vigil-events/ .

A recent statement by the NYC Corporation for Supporting Housing joins the California chapter of CSH in denouncing Grusome Newsom's latest lurch to the right as he panders to the fears and bigotries of reactionary residents, some downtown businesses, and big City bullies (both Republican and Democratic). (see statement following)

The local protest against the Keeley-Newsom sweeps, also apparently endorsed by well-funded homeless poverty pimp Phil Kramer, Executive Director of "Housing Matters",, will be happening near the scene of the infamous Coral St. sweeps.

The initial early June destruction of homeless tents and property was followed by posted signs announcing official intention to resume harassment twice a week in an attempt to fence off and drive away homeless refugees. "To make life more uncomfortable for them", said San Francisco Mayor London Breed, echoing the reported words of Santa Cruz police chief Rudy Escalante.

Join us August 5 4-6 PM at the Corner of River St. (Hiway 9) and Hiway 1. Bring friends and video.
For more information: http://www.huffwsantacruz.org
§Opposition to Newsom's Cruel Executive Order
by Robert Norse
Wed, Jul 31, 2024 9:27PM
Response to the Newsom Crackdown Decree
Download PDF (372.2KB)
http://www.huffwsantacruz.org
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$55.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code