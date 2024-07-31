From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Protest to Oppose Newsom's "Hide Out or Get Out" Executive Order Banishing Those Outside
Protests are continuing against the step-up in attacks on those living in survival encampments in Santa Cruz. One response to the cruel "clean-up:" operation in Pogonip last Monday (7-29) is a Protest against the cruel "Housing Matters" hoax 4-6 PM Monday August 5 on the corner of River St. and Highway 1. National groups also denounce Governor Newsom's Executive Decree.
Anti-genocide activists have announced a week of protests against the Israeli slaughter in Gaza beginning with a protest on August 4th and continuing through the week (August 5-9) at Representative Panetta's office 10 AM to 2 PM at his offices in the Santa Cruz County Building (3rd floor, 701 Ocean St.) throughout the week..
Details at https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2024/07/16/18868034.php ("Vigil for Peace at Panetta's Office") See also https://panetta-vigil.org/panetta-vigil-events/ .
A recent statement by the NYC Corporation for Supporting Housing joins the California chapter of CSH in denouncing Grusome Newsom's latest lurch to the right as he panders to the fears and bigotries of reactionary residents, some downtown businesses, and big City bullies (both Republican and Democratic). (see statement following)
The local protest against the Keeley-Newsom sweeps, also apparently endorsed by well-funded homeless poverty pimp Phil Kramer, Executive Director of "Housing Matters",, will be happening near the scene of the infamous Coral St. sweeps.
The initial early June destruction of homeless tents and property was followed by posted signs announcing official intention to resume harassment twice a week in an attempt to fence off and drive away homeless refugees. "To make life more uncomfortable for them", said San Francisco Mayor London Breed, echoing the reported words of Santa Cruz police chief Rudy Escalante.
Join us August 5 4-6 PM at the Corner of River St. (Hiway 9) and Hiway 1. Bring friends and video.
For more information: http://www.huffwsantacruz.org
