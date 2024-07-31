Protest to Oppose Newsom's "Hide Out or Get Out" Executive Order Banishing Those Outside rnorse3 [at] hotmail.com) by Robert Norse

Protests are continuing against the step-up in attacks on those living in survival encampments in Santa Cruz. One response to the cruel "clean-up:" operation in Pogonip last Monday (7-29) is a Protest against the cruel "Housing Matters" hoax 4-6 PM Monday August 5 on the corner of River St. and Highway 1. National groups also denounce Governor Newsom's Executive Decree.