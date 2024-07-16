Vigil for Peace at Panetta's Office

Date:

Monday, August 05, 2024

Time:

10:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Event Type:

Vigil/Ritual

Organizer/Author:

Allan Fisher

Email:

Phone:

4159542763

Location Details:

Santa Cruz County building, 701 Ocean Street, Santa Cruz

Aug. 5 - 9 there will be a week long vigil (with speakers and workshops) at the office of Congressman Jimmy Panetta. We want to bring attention to the following:





Panetta's failure to support a ceasefire



A large majority of the public has wanted a ceasefire since the initial Israeli military response to the horrible Hamas attack of October 7, 2023. According to a Data For Progress poll on October 19, 2023, 80% of Democrats and 56% of Republicans agreed that “The U.S. should call for a ceasefire.” in Gaza. For eight months Rep. Panetta failed to respond to the high volume of mail from constituents asking that he support a ceasefire. Finally, on June 7, 2024, Rep. Panetta endorsed the Biden proposal for a ceasefire (but also supports resuming the war).





Support for additional offensive weapons to Israel



Panetta’s support for additional offensive weapons to Israel continues to undermine the prospects for a ceasefire. Rep. Panetta stated on Nov 2, 2023:, “More efforts also must be taken to reduce the impacts of Israel’s military campaign on peaceful civilians in Gaza”. Yet in spite of all evidence in the months that followed that the Israeli military is not protecting civilians, Panetta voted to approve an additional $17 billion in military aid to Israel in April 2024.





Denunciation of International Court of Justice and International Criminal Court



On January 23, 2024, Rep. Panetta signed a letter to “express our disgust” with South Africa’s filing of a “grossly unfounded case against Israel at the International Court of Justice”. Shortly thereafter the ICJ found South Africa’s case for genocide plausible, and ruled that Israel must take actions to prevent indiscriminate killing of Palestinians and “deliberately inflicting on the group conditions of life calculated to bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part.” The ICJ updated its ruling in May, 2024, calling on Israel to “Immediately halt its military offensive, and any other action in the Rafah Governorate.”



In May 2024, the International Criminal Court’s prosecutor requested arrest warrants for Israeli and Hamas leaders, presenting evidence of intentional attacks on civilians and “starvation as a method of warfare.” However, Panetta voted with House Republicans to sanction ICC officials, in a resolution (opposed by the Biden administration) that dismissed the court’s charges as “illegitimate and baseless”. This resolution denies the evidence presented by Human Rights Watch, Oxfam, and a UN report labeling Israeli and Hamas actions as “crimes against humanity.”





Acceptance of contributions from arms manufacturers and AIPAC



* In the 4th quarter of 2023 Panetta received $143,000 from AIPAC, the pro-Netanyahu lobby. He has accepted nearly a quarter million dollars from the arms industry.

* Voted with Republicans – to conceal the death toll in Gaza.

* Voted with Republicans – to defeat an amendment to prohibit defense appropriations from going to the unfunded priorities list.