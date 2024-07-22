From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Richmond Banner Drop and Peace Vigil
Date:
Friday, July 26, 2024
Time:
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Friends of Gayle McLaughlin, FPM, RCF
Location Details:
San Luis Ave and Sacramento Ave, Richmond Annex. Richmond, Ca 94804
Free Palestine banner drop
Stand for a Free Palestine and against genocide!
All against genocide are welcome
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jul 22, 2024 9:57AM
