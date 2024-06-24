From the Open-Publishing Calendar
U.S. Doctors as Eyewitness Humanitarians Plead for Gaza - speakers panel
Date:
Wednesday, June 26, 2024
Time:
7:00 AM - 8:00 AM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Rebuilding Alliance
Location Details:
Zoom register here: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_0lUXQpdcQRemjm6IItOv0A#/registration
Four physicians who have recently participated in medical missions to Gaza will present their eyewitness testimonies to provide policymakers with firsthand testimonies and insight into the impacts of U.S. policy in the region and the realities of the man-made catastrophe in Gaza.
Panelists will provide recommendations for time-sensitive tangible ways that Congress can take action, starting with helping a 9-month-old baby girl in critical need of a liver transplant.
Panelists include:
Dr. Mark Perlmutter, orthopedic & hand surgeon, President of World Surgical Foundation
Dr. Adam Hamawy, plastic surgeon, ret. US Army combat surgeon who saved Senator Duckworth’s life
Dr. Zena Saleh, general surgery resident with clinical interest in trauma, critical care, global health
Dr. Feroze Sidhwa, trauma and critical care surgeon with a Master’s in public health
Mr. Josh Paul, Former Director in the State Department’s Bureau of Political-Military Affairs
https://www.rebuildingalliance.org/
https://www.rebuildingalliance.org/
