Cop Campus Subcontractor Vandalized
Commercial Door and Frame (14212 Doolittle Drive, San Leandro CA tel: 510 957-5108) vandalized in retaliation for participating in the construction of Cop Campus police facility in San Pablo.
Commercial Door and Frame is currently subcontracted by Overaa Construction (200 Parr Boulevard, Richmond, CA) to build the Cop Campus police training facility in San Pablo, CA. We left a big spray painted messege on the front of their business. It reads "DROP THE CONTRACT WITH OVERAA. DO NOT BUILD COP CAMPUS!" and signed it with a circle A. We are inspired and moved by the actions of other rebels that are attacking Cop Campus contractors and those escalating against the genocide in Palestine. We hope our act contributes to the momentum.
You can find more info about those that are attempting to build Cop Campus by visiting
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2024/04/24/18865320.php
Remember to use Tor Browser and/or Tails operating system when posting communiques and action claims. Glove up, mask up, don't leave evidence.
-some other anarchists
