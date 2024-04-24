From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
No Cop Campus in the Bay - No Cop City Anywhere!
Help Stop Cop Campus, Become Informed, Get Informed!
No Cop Campus in the Bay - No Cop City Anywhere!
Cop Campus, a proposed San Pablo Police training facility, is currently projected to be finished by April 25, 2025. It has already undergone several months of delays, including an as of yet unissued building permit. However, we have every reason to believe that the City of San Pablo and the collaborating Bay Area police departments will attempt to push through the project on the fastest possible timescale.
The construction site is located at 1050 Gateway Avenue in San Pablo, directly across from city hall. More info on the project at the end of this post.
Below is the list of contractors, subcontractors and executives responsible for this project. Help us stop them!
CONSTRUCTION COMPANIES & KEY PLAYERS:
Overaa Construction
Overaa is the general contractor for Cop Campus. They will recieve about $30 million of the $43 million allocated for the project and are responsible for coordinating subcontractors.
Office:
200 Parr Boulevard, Richmond, CA 94801 | 510-234-0926 | webuild [at] overaa.com
Executives:
Owner: Carl Overaa |
CEO: Christopher Manning |
Sr. Superintendent: Ken Brumbaugh |
Senior Project Manager: Emily Setoudeh |
Overaa Subcontracors:
-Dolan Concrete
3045 Alfred Street, Santa Clara, CA 95054
408-869-3250
-CMC Steel Fabricators
120 West Larch Rd. Tracy, CA 95304
209-834-9300
-Frontline General Engineering
16440 Ashland Ave, San Lorenzo, California 94580, US
(510) 954-0739
-Dinelli Plumbing
1160 Chess Dr, Unit 5, Foster City, CA 94404, United States
650 372 9456
-Westech Roofing
561 Juliga Woods Street Richmond, CA 94804-4113
510-719-0317
-Pengilly Masonry
747 Wilshire Ave, Stockton, CA 95203, United States
209 467 7722
-McGrath Electric
2800 Industrial Drive. Fairfield, CA 94533
707-422-4131
-JD2
Corporate Offices: 450 Nevada St, Auburn, California 95603
Headquarters: 3500 Cincinnati Ave, Rocklin, California, 95765
Southern Division: 3257 E Guasti Rd, Ontario, California 91761
(916) 209-3470
-MDB Interiors
1320 Industrial Avenue, Suite C, Petaluma, CA, 94952
(415) 444-5300
-Commercial Door and Frame
14212 Doolittle Drive, San Leandro, CA 94577
510 957-5108
-Universal Security Products
Office locations:
P.O. Box 58
New Castle, CA 95658
(510) 785-8222
-US Glass Inc.
840 Richards Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95811
916-376-8801
-Valdez Plastering
2400 Alhambra Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95817
916-454-2243
-Concord Dryway
1717 Solano Way, Unit 28, Concord, CA 94520
925 676 9255
-Gino Rinaldi
51 Fremont Street, Watsonville, CA 95076
831-761-0195
-Cemco Acoustics
3355 Myrtle Ave Suite 265, North Highlands, CA
916-200-5359
-DSB+
East Bay Branch: 6571 Las Positas Road Livermore, CA 94551
925.371.3950
North Bay Branch: 800 Lindberg Ln. Suite #190, Petaluma, CA 94952
(707) 595-6098
-Molinas Painting
510 Westaire Blvd, Martinez, CA 94553
(925) 228-7487
-Zona Prefabricated Equipment
Zona Specialties, 1735 Ashby Road Suite B, Merced, CA, 95348, United States
(209) 325-4290
-Action Target
3411 S. Mountain Vista Pkwy, Provo, UT 84606
(801) 377-8033
-PerformSane Mechanical Systems Inc
26945 Cabot Rd, Suite 113, Laguna Hills, CA 92653
(949) 432-9681
-Batalion One Fire Protection
14755 Catalina St, San Leandro, CA 94577, United States
(510) 653-8075
-Ogrady Paving
2513 Wyandotte St, Mountain View, CA 94043, United States
(650) 966-1926
-Golden Bay Fence
4104 South B Street, Stockton, CA 95206
(209) 944-9754
-A&D Automatic Gate
810 Warrington ave Redwood City, Ca 94063
(650) 365-8828
-Elite Landscape
2972 Larkin Ave, Clovis, CA 93612
(559) 292-2900
Mack5
Mack 5 is the construction manager. Primarily a public infrastructure contracting firm working with cities and institutions across the may area including Emeryville pd, San Pablo pd. Cities and institutions across the bay area
Office:
1000 Broadway, Suite 260, Oakland
Executives:
Primary Project Contact: Erika Lopez |
Principal: Manil Bajracharya |
Principal: Eve Nelson |
LPA Design Studios
LPA Design Studios is the architect. This means that their signature is required for the project to move forward. They have to approve each stage of the project.
Offices:
Irvine: 5301 California Avenue, Suite 100, Irvine, CA 92617; t. 949-261-1001 / f. 949-260-1190
Sacramento: 431 I Street, Suite 107, Sacramento, CA 95814; t. 916-287-2400 / f. 916-287-2401
San Diego: 2765 Truxtun Road, San Diego, CA 92106; t. 619-795-2555 / f. 619-795-2552
San Jose: 60 S. Market Street, Suite 1250, San Jose, CA 95113; t. 408-780-7200 / f. 408-780-7201
Dallas: 1801 N. Lamar Street, Suite 150, Dallas, TX 75202; t. 469-899-5100 / f. 469-899-5101
San Antonio: 1811 S. Alamo Street, Suite 100, San Antonio, TX 78204; t. 210-829-1737 / f. 210-829-1730
Executives:
Managing director, San Jose: Kim Izadi |
Managing director, San Jose: Walter Estay |
Managing director, Sacramento: Kelly Angell
DLR Group
DLR Group is the design firm. They have designed training facilitates for the US military and other police departments around the united states.
Office:
235 Montgomery St., Ste. 350, San Francisco, CA 94104, 415-777-4770
Executives:
Principal-in-Charge: Darrell Stelling
Primary Contact: Tracy Covington
No Cop City Anywhere!
As the police state continues to expand and cop cities are planned across the country, the City of San Pablo passed a covert budgeting proposal to allocate millions in municipal bonds and federal COVID relief funds to build a $43 million regional police training facility in the Bay Area: the West Coast epicenter of technology, surveillance, and international capital. According to Assistant San Pablo City Manager Charles Ching, "this is the largest public works project the city has undertaken in its history." The growth and furthered militarization of the Bay Area police state is at stake in this hidden away "public works project" in San Pablo.
Much like everything else taking over the Bay Area, from gentrifying high rises to driverless cars, Cop Campus would be a highly concentrated (just 1 acre) militarized hellscape that would take advantage of Bay's tech bubble to terrorize already overpoliced poor, Black and brown neighborhoods. Cop Campus would also actively contribute to the deadly exchange, a coordinated military collaboration between the Israeli Occupation Forces and US police departments.
Cop Campus is planned to be constructed on stolen Indigenous Ohlone land and only 10 feet away from the recently restored Wildcat Creek: an ancient, lifegiving water way and vibrant habitat for thousands of native plants, red tailed hawks, monarch butterflies, native rainbow trout and steelhead salmon.
Land Back! Free Palestine! Stop Cop Campus!
Cop Campus, a proposed San Pablo Police training facility, is currently projected to be finished by April 25, 2025. It has already undergone several months of delays, including an as of yet unissued building permit. However, we have every reason to believe that the City of San Pablo and the collaborating Bay Area police departments will attempt to push through the project on the fastest possible timescale.
The construction site is located at 1050 Gateway Avenue in San Pablo, directly across from city hall. More info on the project at the end of this post.
Below is the list of contractors, subcontractors and executives responsible for this project. Help us stop them!
CONSTRUCTION COMPANIES & KEY PLAYERS:
Overaa Construction
Overaa is the general contractor for Cop Campus. They will recieve about $30 million of the $43 million allocated for the project and are responsible for coordinating subcontractors.
Office:
200 Parr Boulevard, Richmond, CA 94801 | 510-234-0926 | webuild [at] overaa.com
Executives:
Owner: Carl Overaa |
CEO: Christopher Manning |
Sr. Superintendent: Ken Brumbaugh |
Senior Project Manager: Emily Setoudeh |
Overaa Subcontracors:
-Dolan Concrete
3045 Alfred Street, Santa Clara, CA 95054
408-869-3250
-CMC Steel Fabricators
120 West Larch Rd. Tracy, CA 95304
209-834-9300
-Frontline General Engineering
16440 Ashland Ave, San Lorenzo, California 94580, US
(510) 954-0739
-Dinelli Plumbing
1160 Chess Dr, Unit 5, Foster City, CA 94404, United States
650 372 9456
-Westech Roofing
561 Juliga Woods Street Richmond, CA 94804-4113
510-719-0317
-Pengilly Masonry
747 Wilshire Ave, Stockton, CA 95203, United States
209 467 7722
-McGrath Electric
2800 Industrial Drive. Fairfield, CA 94533
707-422-4131
-JD2
Corporate Offices: 450 Nevada St, Auburn, California 95603
Headquarters: 3500 Cincinnati Ave, Rocklin, California, 95765
Southern Division: 3257 E Guasti Rd, Ontario, California 91761
(916) 209-3470
-MDB Interiors
1320 Industrial Avenue, Suite C, Petaluma, CA, 94952
(415) 444-5300
-Commercial Door and Frame
14212 Doolittle Drive, San Leandro, CA 94577
510 957-5108
-Universal Security Products
Office locations:
P.O. Box 58
New Castle, CA 95658
(510) 785-8222
-US Glass Inc.
840 Richards Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95811
916-376-8801
-Valdez Plastering
2400 Alhambra Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95817
916-454-2243
-Concord Dryway
1717 Solano Way, Unit 28, Concord, CA 94520
925 676 9255
-Gino Rinaldi
51 Fremont Street, Watsonville, CA 95076
831-761-0195
-Cemco Acoustics
3355 Myrtle Ave Suite 265, North Highlands, CA
916-200-5359
-DSB+
East Bay Branch: 6571 Las Positas Road Livermore, CA 94551
925.371.3950
North Bay Branch: 800 Lindberg Ln. Suite #190, Petaluma, CA 94952
(707) 595-6098
-Molinas Painting
510 Westaire Blvd, Martinez, CA 94553
(925) 228-7487
-Zona Prefabricated Equipment
Zona Specialties, 1735 Ashby Road Suite B, Merced, CA, 95348, United States
(209) 325-4290
-Action Target
3411 S. Mountain Vista Pkwy, Provo, UT 84606
(801) 377-8033
-PerformSane Mechanical Systems Inc
26945 Cabot Rd, Suite 113, Laguna Hills, CA 92653
(949) 432-9681
-Batalion One Fire Protection
14755 Catalina St, San Leandro, CA 94577, United States
(510) 653-8075
-Ogrady Paving
2513 Wyandotte St, Mountain View, CA 94043, United States
(650) 966-1926
-Golden Bay Fence
4104 South B Street, Stockton, CA 95206
(209) 944-9754
-A&D Automatic Gate
810 Warrington ave Redwood City, Ca 94063
(650) 365-8828
-Elite Landscape
2972 Larkin Ave, Clovis, CA 93612
(559) 292-2900
Mack5
Mack 5 is the construction manager. Primarily a public infrastructure contracting firm working with cities and institutions across the may area including Emeryville pd, San Pablo pd. Cities and institutions across the bay area
Office:
1000 Broadway, Suite 260, Oakland
Executives:
Primary Project Contact: Erika Lopez |
Principal: Manil Bajracharya |
Principal: Eve Nelson |
LPA Design Studios
LPA Design Studios is the architect. This means that their signature is required for the project to move forward. They have to approve each stage of the project.
Offices:
Irvine: 5301 California Avenue, Suite 100, Irvine, CA 92617; t. 949-261-1001 / f. 949-260-1190
Sacramento: 431 I Street, Suite 107, Sacramento, CA 95814; t. 916-287-2400 / f. 916-287-2401
San Diego: 2765 Truxtun Road, San Diego, CA 92106; t. 619-795-2555 / f. 619-795-2552
San Jose: 60 S. Market Street, Suite 1250, San Jose, CA 95113; t. 408-780-7200 / f. 408-780-7201
Dallas: 1801 N. Lamar Street, Suite 150, Dallas, TX 75202; t. 469-899-5100 / f. 469-899-5101
San Antonio: 1811 S. Alamo Street, Suite 100, San Antonio, TX 78204; t. 210-829-1737 / f. 210-829-1730
Executives:
Managing director, San Jose: Kim Izadi |
Managing director, San Jose: Walter Estay |
Managing director, Sacramento: Kelly Angell
DLR Group
DLR Group is the design firm. They have designed training facilitates for the US military and other police departments around the united states.
Office:
235 Montgomery St., Ste. 350, San Francisco, CA 94104, 415-777-4770
Executives:
Principal-in-Charge: Darrell Stelling
Primary Contact: Tracy Covington
No Cop City Anywhere!
As the police state continues to expand and cop cities are planned across the country, the City of San Pablo passed a covert budgeting proposal to allocate millions in municipal bonds and federal COVID relief funds to build a $43 million regional police training facility in the Bay Area: the West Coast epicenter of technology, surveillance, and international capital. According to Assistant San Pablo City Manager Charles Ching, "this is the largest public works project the city has undertaken in its history." The growth and furthered militarization of the Bay Area police state is at stake in this hidden away "public works project" in San Pablo.
Much like everything else taking over the Bay Area, from gentrifying high rises to driverless cars, Cop Campus would be a highly concentrated (just 1 acre) militarized hellscape that would take advantage of Bay's tech bubble to terrorize already overpoliced poor, Black and brown neighborhoods. Cop Campus would also actively contribute to the deadly exchange, a coordinated military collaboration between the Israeli Occupation Forces and US police departments.
Cop Campus is planned to be constructed on stolen Indigenous Ohlone land and only 10 feet away from the recently restored Wildcat Creek: an ancient, lifegiving water way and vibrant habitat for thousands of native plants, red tailed hawks, monarch butterflies, native rainbow trout and steelhead salmon.
Land Back! Free Palestine! Stop Cop Campus!
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network