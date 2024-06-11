From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Retaliation Attack on Oakland Federal Building
Windows were smashed and a firebomb was allegedly lit at the Federal Building in downtown Oakland, as an act of retaliation for SFPD's violent siege on the Sidra's Sanctuary encampment at the SF Federal Building.
4am -- 11 June 2024 -- Windows were smashed and a firebomb was allegedly lit at the Federal Building in downtown Oakland, as an act of retaliation for SFPD's violent siege on the Sidra's Sanctuary encampment at the SF Federal Building. This act was therefore committed in solidarity with all peoples who were arrested at the city encampment, as well as in unity with the global axis of resistance and the protracted war for Palestine liberation and the decolonization of occupied lands. To learn more about the police attack and violent arrests of the most recent city encampment, check this out: https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2024/06/10/18867249.php
At around 4am this morning, two heavy rocks were thrown at the windows of the Oakland Federal Building and a firebomb was allegedly placed and lit outside of the window, in a row of bushes that spans the west side of the building. Allegedly, the window did not break completely when rocks were thrown at it, which seems to have limited what the insurgents could do with fire in the moment, so the device may have been placed in the bushes for this reason.
We assume the intended plan was to throw the incendiary device inside the building offices, but unfortunately, while the torch was being lit, a security officer ran out of nowhere and began to yell and chase after one of the insurgents. The insurgent got away quickly, evading three security guards in a full sprint. One person chasing the insurgent may have been a plain cloths officer lurking in their car. We are unsure if the firebomb caught hold of the building front, as there has been no news reportage yet of this retaliatory attack on the police State. But this was a clear message, if the State continue to harm protestors, campers, and anyone out in the streets fighting for Palestine liberation, then they will be faced with a decentralized, horizontal, and widespread solidarity movement that grows daily with every state aggression
When the pigs mess with our people we must retaliate to level the score. Redirect the violence back at the rulers and managers of global Settler Empire. We cannot allow anymore of our comrades and loved ones to get beat-to-shit, arrested, and harmed by the white supremacist U.S. government
Blessed is the flame.
Glory to the martyrs.
Burn down the Amerikkkan plantation.
