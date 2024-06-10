From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Police Attack on Protesters at Fed Bldg in SF
Palestine Liberation encampment--Sidra's Sanctuary
48 second imov.
An autonomous group established a Palestine Liberation encampment named Sidra's Sanctuary in front of the Phillip Burton Federal Building in SF today. Pepper bullets are eye and lung irritants. Police shot them into crowd.
