"Bad Faith": Film on White Christian Nationalism Threatening U.S. Democracy w/ CA PPC
Saturday, June 08, 2024
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Fundraiser
California Poor Peoples Campaign
Virtual film screening - join from anywhere
RSVP: https://actionnetwork.org/events/ca-ppc-fundraiser-film-screening-bad-faith/
California Poor Peoples Campaign Fundraiser Film Screening: "Bad Faith: Christian Nationalism's Unholy War on Democracy"
Join us for our fundraiser to support the CA PPC delegation traveling to the #GOTV Mass Poor People’s & Low-Wage Workers’ Assembly & Moral March on Washington, D.C. & to the Polls.
Saturday, June 08, 2024 at 10:00 AM Pacific Daylight Time (US & Canada) (GMT-07:00)
RSVP: https://actionnetwork.org/events/ca-ppc-fundraiser-film-screening-bad-faith/
Acceso en español: Subtítulos en español. Interpretación disponible si se solicita.
ABOUT: "Bad Faith: Christian Nationalism's Unholy War on Democracy"
https://www.badfaithdocumentary.com/about
Trailer: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt21247172/
FROM WEBSITE: On January 6, 2021, Americans witnessed an attack on the U.S. Capitol without precedent in our history. Armed militiamen and QAnon followers made headlines, but amongst them were a sea of crosses and Christian flags, rosaries and “Jesus Saves” signs.
What motivated so many Christians to participate in this violent assault?
BAD FAITH is a feature-length documentary that explores the dangerous rise of Christian Nationalism in the United States. Part archival chronicle, part exposé, the film reveals the secretive political machinery that has relentlessly sought to weaken and destroy American democracy in order to promote its authoritarian vision.
Our cast includes religious leaders, historians, investigative journalists, state senators, political activists, sociologists, and a former high-ranking member of the Trump administration. They will guide us on a revelatory journey into why our nation is so divided and how it got there. Several have dedicated their lives to challenging Christian Nationalism’s theocratic vision for America and the film chronicles their actions.
The film also reveals the man who created the machinery, PAUL WEYRICH, the theocratic zealot and masterful political strategist who has until now escaped the glare of history’s spotlight.
_______________________________________________________________
#GOTV: Mass Poor People’s & Low-Wage Workers’ Assembly & Moral March
on Washington, D.C. & to the Polls
Happening on June 29, 2024
Go here on Indybay: https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2024/05/14/18866222.php
LET'S GET OUT the VOTE!
Mass Poor People’s and Low-Wage Workers’ Assembly and Moral March
on Washington and to the Polls
Join a historic assembly of impacted poor and low-wage workers, representatives from over thirty state coordinating committees, leaders from major religious organizations and denominations, labor unions, and other advocates as we kick off four months of outreach to
15 million poor and low-wage infrequent voters.
Our votes are not a show of support, but are our demands!
We demand a 3rd Reconstruction in this country and on June 29th at 10am we will once again return to march at Pennsylvania Ave and 3rd Street NW in Washington, DC for the Mass Poor People’s and Low-Wage Workers’ Assembly and Moral March on Washington and to the Polls to ensure that our elected leaders in Washington hear us clearly.
REGISTER TO VOTE
#WeMustDoMORE: Mobilizing, Organizing, Registering, Educating
People for a Movement that Votes
#Vote2020 #BeAVoter
VOTE: Register or Pre-Register (16-17 yrs) here: https://registertovote.ca.gov/
For more information: https://actionnetwork.org/events/ca-ppc-fu...
