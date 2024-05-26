top
California
California
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 6/8/2024
California Government & Elections

"Bad Faith": Film on White Christian Nationalism Threatening U.S. Democracy w/ CA PPC

Virtual film screening - join from anywhere RSVP: https://actionnetwork.org/events/ca-ppc-fundraiser-film-screening-bad-faith/
original image (1200x962)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, June 08, 2024
Time:
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Fundraiser
Organizer/Author:
California Poor Peoples Campaign
Location Details:
Virtual film screening - join from anywhere

RSVP: https://actionnetwork.org/events/ca-ppc-fundraiser-film-screening-bad-faith/
California Poor Peoples Campaign Fundraiser Film Screening: "Bad Faith: Christian Nationalism's Unholy War on Democracy"

Join us for our fundraiser to support the CA PPC delegation traveling to the #GOTV Mass Poor People’s & Low-Wage Workers’ Assembly & Moral March on Washington, D.C. & to the Polls.

Saturday, June 08, 2024 at 10:00 AM Pacific Daylight Time (US & Canada) (GMT-07:00)

RSVP: https://actionnetwork.org/events/ca-ppc-fundraiser-film-screening-bad-faith/

Acceso en español: Subtítulos en español. Interpretación disponible si se solicita.


ABOUT: "Bad Faith: Christian Nationalism's Unholy War on Democracy"

https://www.badfaithdocumentary.com/about

Trailer: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt21247172/

FROM WEBSITE: On January 6, 2021, Americans witnessed an attack on the U.S. Capitol without precedent in our history. Armed militiamen and QAnon followers made headlines, but amongst them were a sea of crosses and Christian flags, rosaries and “Jesus Saves” signs.

What motivated so many Christians to participate in this violent assault?

BAD FAITH is a feature-length documentary that explores the dangerous rise of Christian Nationalism in the United States. Part archival chronicle, part exposé, the film reveals the secretive political machinery that has relentlessly sought to weaken and destroy American democracy in order to promote its authoritarian vision.

Our cast includes religious leaders, historians, investigative journalists, state senators, political activists, sociologists, and a former high-ranking member of the Trump administration. They will guide us on a revelatory journey into why our nation is so divided and how it got there. Several have dedicated their lives to challenging Christian Nationalism’s theocratic vision for America and the film chronicles their actions.

The film also reveals the man who created the machinery, PAUL WEYRICH, the theocratic zealot and masterful political strategist who has until now escaped the glare of history’s spotlight.

_______________________________________________________________

#GOTV: Mass Poor People’s & Low-Wage Workers’ Assembly & Moral March
on Washington, D.C. & to the Polls

Happening on June 29, 2024

Go here on Indybay: https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2024/05/14/18866222.php

LET'S GET OUT the VOTE!

Mass Poor People’s and Low-Wage Workers’ Assembly and Moral March
on Washington and to the Polls

Join a historic assembly of impacted poor and low-wage workers, representatives from over thirty state coordinating committees, leaders from major religious organizations and denominations, labor unions, and other advocates as we kick off four months of outreach to
15 million poor and low-wage infrequent voters.

Our votes are not a show of support, but are our demands!

We demand a 3rd Reconstruction in this country and on June 29th at 10am we will once again return to march at Pennsylvania Ave and 3rd Street NW in Washington, DC for the Mass Poor People’s and Low-Wage Workers’ Assembly and Moral March on Washington and to the Polls to ensure that our elected leaders in Washington hear us clearly.


REGISTER TO VOTE

#WeMustDoMORE: Mobilizing, Organizing, Registering, Educating
People for a Movement that Votes

#Vote2020 #BeAVoter

VOTE: Register or Pre-Register (16-17 yrs) here: https://registertovote.ca.gov/
For more information: https://actionnetwork.org/events/ca-ppc-fu...
Added to the calendar on Sun, May 26, 2024 9:16AM
§
by California Poor Peoples Campaign
Sun, May 26, 2024 9:16AM
sm_ppc_bad_faith_spanish.jpg
original image (1200x995)
Acceso en español: Subtítulos en español. Interpretación disponible si se solicita.
https://actionnetwork.org/events/ca-ppc-fu...
§
by California Poor Peoples Campaign
Sun, May 26, 2024 9:16AM
sm_ppc_mass_march_2024.jpg
original image (700x700)
#GOTV Mass Poor People’s & Low-Wage Workers’ Assembly & Moral March on Washington, D.C. & to the Polls

June 29, 2024

More info here: https://www.poorpeoplescampaign.org/mm2024/

Why We Are Marching: We are calling on candidates for public office in 2024 and beyond to endorse a moral public policy agenda that can expand democracy to all people and the end crisis of death by poverty and low wealth, which kills 295,000 people each year!
https://actionnetwork.org/events/ca-ppc-fu...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$140.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code