LET'S GET OUT the VOTE!Mass Poor People’s and Low-Wage Workers’ Assembly and Moral Marchon Washington and to the PollsJoin a historic assembly of impacted poor and low-wage workers, representatives from over thirty state coordinating committees, leaders from major religious organizations and denominations, labor unions, and other advocates as we kick off four months of outreach to15 million poor and low-wage infrequent voters.Our votes are not a show of support, but are our demands!We demand a 3rd Reconstruction in this country and on June 29th at 10am we will once again return to march at Pennsylvania Ave and 3rd Street NW in Washington, DC for the Mass Poor People’s and Low-Wage Workers’ Assembly and Moral March on Washington and to the Polls to ensure that our elected leaders in Washington hear us clearly.We Demand:--Full and expanded voting rights--No more voter suppression--Abolishing poverty as the fourth leading cause of death in the U.S.--A living minimum wage of at least $15 +/hour (indexed for inflation)--Guaranteed workers’ rights & labor rights--Healthcare for all--Affordable, adequate housing--Strong social welfare and safety net programs--An end to gun violence, profit and proliferation--Fully protected women’s rights--Environmental justice that secures clean air & water--Justice for all Indigenous nations--Fully-funded public education--Just immigration laws--Standing for peace not war; an immediate cease fire in Gaza that allows humanitarian relief, the release of all hostages, and peace with justice to be pursued; and an end to genocide, around the world--An end to hate, division, and the extremist political agendaJoin us as we come together to march on June 29th to demand candidates support a moral public policy agenda that includes policies that lift from the bottom!______________________________________________________________What is a 3rd Reconstruction?It’s Time to Fully Address Poverty and Low Wages from the Bottom Up!Drawing on the transformational history of the First Reconstruction following the Civil War and the Second Reconstruction of the civil rights struggles of the 20th century, the Third Reconstruction is a revival of our constitutional commitment to establish justice, provide for the general welfare, end decades of austerity, and recognize that policies that center the 140 million are also good economic policies that can heal and transform the nation.Emerging from the pain and organizing power of the 140 million people living in poverty or with low wages in this nation, the congressional resolution for a Third Reconstruction reflects an omnibus vision for a fundamental restructuring of society that lifts from the bottom. The non-partisan resolution comes as a response to years of movement-building to create the collective resolve necessary to implement real and transformational legislative action.This resolution recognizes that in order to build a true Third Reconstruction we must simultaneously deal with the interlocking injustices of systemic racism, poverty, ecological devastation and the denial of health care, militarism and the distorted moral narrative of religious nationalism that blames the poor instead of the systems that cause poverty.______________________________________________________________