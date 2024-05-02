From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Permaculture Day of Action - Merritt College Landscape Horticulture
Date:
Saturday, May 11, 2024
Time:
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Teach-In
Organizer/Author:
ahjay
Location Details:
merritt college
The Merritt College Landscape Horticulture Department has been undergoing major renovations over the last few years, and now that most of the heavy equipment work has been done, they are ready to host some helpful hands to get some of the demonstration gardens ready to plant. NOTE: All activities will be on steep hill. Please DM if you need clarification on accessibility/mobility issues.
Activities will include:
Path mulching / pushing up hill
Hand weeding - kneeling/squatting
Clearing blackberry
dead heading
Building Waddle wall with willow -low impact work
Planting- kneeling squattingAll hand tools will be provided
Bring bag lunch (or a potluck item!), water and sunscreen
For more information: https://events.humanitix.com/permaculture-...
Added to the calendar on Thu, May 2, 2024 2:52PM
