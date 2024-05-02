Permaculture Day of Action - Merritt College Landscape Horticulture

Date:

Saturday, May 11, 2024

Time:

10:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Event Type:

Teach-In

Organizer/Author:

ahjay

Location Details:

merritt college

The Merritt College Landscape Horticulture Department has been undergoing major renovations over the last few years, and now that most of the heavy equipment work has been done, they are ready to host some helpful hands to get some of the demonstration gardens ready to plant. NOTE: All activities will be on steep hill. Please DM if you need clarification on accessibility/mobility issues.



Activities will include:



Path mulching / pushing up hill

Hand weeding - kneeling/squatting

Clearing blackberry

dead heading

Building Waddle wall with willow -low impact work

Planting- kneeling squattingAll hand tools will be provided



Bring bag lunch (or a potluck item!), water and sunscreen