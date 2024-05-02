From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
San Jose State Rally for Solidarity with Gaza
Date:
Tuesday, May 07, 2024
Time:
12:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
SJSU For Gaza
Location Details:
San Jose State University Student Union
SHOW UP. SHOW OUT. SUPPORT THE STUDENTS IN THEIR RALLY IN SOLIDARITY WITH GAZA!
Follow @sjsuforgaza for more updates!
Follow @sjsuforgaza for more updates!
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/C6eexeDP7BG/
Added to the calendar on Thu, May 2, 2024 1:57PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network