Demonstrators Demand: Keep Masks in Healthcare Settings and Jails in San Francisco! Pt 2 by Watching Dept of Public Health

Photos by Dan Ryan @pictopticon from a rally last week to demand that San Francisco Department of Public Health keep in place its mask mandate for workers in healthcare settings and jails which is set to expire on 4/30/2024. Pt 2 is Focus on Speakers

Disability activist Alice Wong spoke saying, "Days like this make me feel like I'm in a dystopian zombie apocalypse where we have to beg the fascist authorities to listen to us before it's too late. The reality is we are not a society centered on care. If we value people over profits, care over capital; if we center the wisdom of the most marginalized and vulnerable, if we believe in the power of care, we could survive this plague and coexist with the zombies among us...disabled wisdom is the answer; it is the way forward." Alice shared that while she is unable to mask herself due to a medical condition that requires the constant use of a ventilator, she counts on others to mask and keep her safe. "We must keep ourselves safe," someone was heard to say who stood near the front to hear Alice's words clearly.



Part 1 is at link.