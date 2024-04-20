From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Demonstrators Demand: Keep Masks in Healthcare Settings and Jails in San Francisco! Pt 1
Photos by Dan Ryan @pictopticon from a rally this week to demand that San Francisco Department of Public Health keep in place its mask mandate for workers in healthcare settings and jails which is set to expire on 4/30/2024.
The San Francisco County Sheriff wanted to know what the protest was all about. We were there to talk to head of public health for the city Dr. Susan Philip in order to issue our demands in person. Keep the current masking mandate in place. Protect people in healthcare settings and jails! After a couple of hours of getting the runaround, organizers did get into the building and met up with the department's operations manager.
Meanwhile out on the street, one protest placard read, "San Francisco Dept of Public Health Kills!" Speakers told how they suffer from devastating loss of friends and family. The specter of long covid, which has recently been shown to remain in human organs, looms. One young person, still in his 20's, shared how he has lost his job, his social life, his physical strength.
It’s not too late to write to head of SFDPH: susan.philip [at] sfdph.org
The April 16 demonstration was organized bySenior and Disability Action. Supporters included the Raging Grannies Action League, MaskTogetherAmerica, Disability Visibility Project, Pan-Ethnic Health Network, Marked by COVlD, Pan End It, Common Humanity Collective, California Pan-Ethnic Health Network, The Center for Independent Living, Lavender Phoenix, DPH Must Divest, and many other community care advocates in San Francisco.
