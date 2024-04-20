Photos by Dan Ryan @pictopticon from a rally this week to demand that San Francisco Department of Public Health keep in place its mask mandate for workers in healthcare settings and jails which is set to expire on 4/30/2024.

§ Strike a Pose by Watching Dept of Public Health

A member of the Raging Grannies is pleased to meet Bay Area celebrity Kristina Wong who is currently doing a one-woman show at ACT in the city. Kristina is big supporter of covid safety. She organized a team of "aunties" to make masks early in the pandemic and came to be lovingly called "Sweatshop Overlord".