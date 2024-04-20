top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
San Francisco Health, Housing & Public Services

Demonstrators Demand: Keep Masks in Healthcare Settings and Jails in San Francisco! Pt 1

by Watching Dept of Public Health
Sat, Apr 20, 2024 3:21PM
Photos by Dan Ryan @pictopticon from a rally this week to demand that San Francisco Department of Public Health keep in place its mask mandate for workers in healthcare settings and jails which is set to expire on 4/30/2024.
Sheriff Dept approaches demonstrators in Black T-shirts
original image (2000x1333)
The San Francisco County Sheriff wanted to know what the protest was all about. We were there to talk to head of public health for the city Dr. Susan Philip in order to issue our demands in person. Keep the current masking mandate in place. Protect people in healthcare settings and jails! After a couple of hours of getting the runaround, organizers did get into the building and met up with the department's operations manager.

Meanwhile out on the street, one protest placard read, "San Francisco Dept of Public Health Kills!" Speakers told how they suffer from devastating loss of friends and family. The specter of long covid, which has recently been shown to remain in human organs, looms. One young person, still in his 20's, shared how he has lost his job, his social life, his physical strength.

It’s not too late to write to head of SFDPH: susan.philip [at] sfdph.org

The April 16 demonstration was organized bySenior and Disability Action. Supporters included the Raging Grannies Action League, MaskTogetherAmerica, Disability Visibility Project, Pan-Ethnic Health Network, Marked by COVlD, Pan End It, Common Humanity Collective, California Pan-Ethnic Health Network, The Center for Independent Living, Lavender Phoenix, DPH Must Divest, and many other community care advocates in San Francisco.

§Demonstrators wore black masks and clothing
by Watching Dept of Public Health
Sat, Apr 20, 2024 3:21PM
demonstrator in black mask and clothing
original image (1600x2000)
@masktogetheramerica t-shirt too
§SF Department of Health Kills!
by Watching Dept of Public Health
Sat, Apr 20, 2024 3:21PM
protester with placard SF DPH KILLS
original image (1600x2000)
§Keep Masks in Healthcare
by Watching Dept of Public Health
Sat, Apr 20, 2024 3:21PM
Fist in the air
original image (2000x1333)
Theme of the Day: Black represents Death from Covid
§Iconic San Francisco Architecture
by Watching Dept of Public Health
Sat, Apr 20, 2024 3:21PM
A group of about 25 people standing in front of the Dept of Public Health
original image (2000x1333)
§Across the street
by Watching Dept of Public Health
Sat, Apr 20, 2024 3:21PM
person with black t-shirt that says "Keep Masks in Healthcare in a wheelchair with banner behind
original image (2000x1333)
§Mock up tombstone replicating the doorway of the Dept of Public Health
by Watching Dept of Public Health
Sat, Apr 20, 2024 3:21PM
Mock up tombstone replicating the doorway of the Dept of Public Health
original image (1333x2000)
§Strike a Pose
by Watching Dept of Public Health
Sat, Apr 20, 2024 3:21PM
white older woman in Mask Together America tee stands with Asian 30-something who gives a thumbs up
original image (2000x1333)
A member of the Raging Grannies is pleased to meet Bay Area celebrity Kristina Wong who is currently doing a one-woman show at ACT in the city. Kristina is big supporter of covid safety. She organized a team of "aunties" to make masks early in the pandemic and came to be lovingly called "Sweatshop Overlord".
§Passerby
by Watching Dept of Public Health
Sat, Apr 20, 2024 3:21PM
man with mean looking dog passes by demo
original image (2000x1333)
§Blue mask
by Watching Dept of Public Health
Sat, Apr 20, 2024 3:21PM
person in bright blue mask
original image (1600x2000)
§Senior and Disability Action!
by Watching Dept of Public Health
Sat, Apr 20, 2024 3:21PM
Senior and Disability Action banner
original image (2000x1333)
§Singalong in the Plaza
by Watching Dept of Public Health
Sat, Apr 20, 2024 3:21PM
about 25 people Singalong in the Plaza
original image (2000x1333)
§T-shirt distribution
by Watching Dept of Public Health
Sat, Apr 20, 2024 3:21PM
woman with bright blue scarf in wheelchair films people take free black t-shirts from a box
original image (1600x2000)
§Covid Disables
by Watching Dept of Public Health
Sat, Apr 20, 2024 3:21PM
Covid Disables banner next to speaker in black t-shirt
original image (2000x1333)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$210.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code