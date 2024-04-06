From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Roots of Injustice: Farming in Occupied Palestine
Sunday, April 14, 2024
2:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Teach-In
Albany El Cerrito 4 Ceasefire
UC Gill Tract Community Farm in Albany
Come learn about food and agricultural sovereignty in Palestine. Family Friendly event at UC Gill Tract Community Farm in Albany. Sunday April 14 / 2:30-5PM.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/albelc4ceasefire/
