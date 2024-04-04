From the Open-Publishing Calendar
No Climate Justice on a Foundation of Genocide: Uhuru Solidarity Movement Political Pop-Up
Date:
Saturday, April 20, 2024
Time:
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Wendy S
Location Details:
Near the Lake Merritt Columns, 577 Grand Ave, Oakland, CA
During our membership drive, we invite you to come to our political pop-up booth to learn about the Uhuru Solidarity Movement, the solidarity front working in the white community for reparations under the leadership of the African People’s Socialist Party.
The struggle against the climate crisis is a struggle against colonialism and is being led by the colonized themselves. Our responsibility as the colonizers is to work under their leadership and build material solidarity with the movement of the African working class and oppressed peoples of the world to reclaim power over their land, lives and resources.
This Earth Day we want to get to the root of the problem, which is the colonial mode of production which goes against nature and the peoples on the planet. We will no longer be complicit in genocide. Join at http://www.uhurusolidarity.org
For more information: http://www.uhurusolidarity.org
Added to the calendar on Thu, Apr 4, 2024 6:04PM
