Demand a Ceasefire at Sonoma City Council Meeting
Date:
Wednesday, April 03, 2024
Time:
6:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Critical Mass
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
177 1st St W
Sonoma, CA
Sonoma, CA
Let’s join voices together at Sonoma City Hall tomorrow evening at 6 PM to give public comment demanding that city council adds a ceasefire vote to one of their upcoming agendas.
Let’s rally support for a ceasefire resolution: come with signs and keffiyehs and let the council see and hear where we stand!
If you can make it in person:
Public comment starts at 6PM
If you cannot make it in person the meeting can be streamed either on zoom:
https://tinyurl.com/SCCmeetingzoom
OR YouTube:
https://tinyurl.com/SCCmeetingyoutube
***Please note: if you wish your comments to be heard you must attend in person. Public comment will not be conducted via zoom***
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/sonomacountyforp...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Apr 2, 2024 10:23PM
