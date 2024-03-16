From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Oakland United to Recall Sheng Thao collected around 13,000 signatures
Oakland United to Recall Sheng Thao, Committee Filing Papers:
Oakland United to Recall Sheng Thao collected around 13,000 signatures
By Lynda Carson - March 16, 2024
Oakland - Reportedly on March 10, 2024, the signature gatherers for the recall effort called “Oakland United to Recall Sheng Thao,” being spearheaded by Brenda F. Harbin-Forte, has collected around 13,000 signatures since they began collecting signatures in an effort to recall Mayor Sheng Thao, of Oakland.
According to the March 10 report, “Lead organizer Brenda Harbin-Forte, a retired Alameda County Superior Court judge, said since they began three weeks ago, they've collected about 13,000 signatures. They need 25,000 valid signatures to put the recall on a ballot.”
Brenda F. Harbin-Forte is a former judge who resides in Oakland, and was on the Oakland Police Commission, until she was reportedly removed by Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao. Reportedly, Brenda F. Harbin-Forte was not a fan of the Coalition for Police Accountability.
Oakland United To Recall Sheng Thao:
According to public records, the committee called “Oakland United To Recall Sheng Thao,” ID: Number 1466653, filed a California Form 410 on 2/5/2024, in an effort to recall Mayor Sheng Thao. The E-Filing ID Number is 210255724, and Brenda F. Harbin-Forte, is listed as the principal officer, Stacy Owens is listed as the Treasurer https://www.seowenscompany.com/our-staff.html , and Peter Sullivan is listed as the Treasurer.
Reportedly, according to Oaklandside, Ron Conway is a major funder of the Oakland recall campaign to recall Mayor Sheng Thao. Additionally, reportedly another political committee named Foundational Oakland Unites involving Chris Conway, is involved in the recall effort.
However, records with the Secretary of State for “Oakland United To Recall Sheng Thao,” does not have any filings posted to reveal the political contributions that have been received, or expenditures made by the recall campaign.
Additionally, records with the Secretary of State for “Foundational Oakland Unites,” which is listed as a 501(c) (4), does not list any filings of political contributions or expenditures, nor is it listed as a nonprofit organization according to records with ProPublica.
Click on the link below to see records where FOUNDATIONAL OAKLAND UNITES claimed to be a nonprofit.
https://oaklandside.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/document-2024-03-05T081916.305.pdf
“Progressives Pamela Price and Sheng Thao are under attack.”
Petition signatures to recall DA Pamela Price are to be counted manually
By Lynda Carson
Fri, Mar 15, 2024 2:30AM
Click below…
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2024/03/15/18864237.php
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com


