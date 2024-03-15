From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Petition signatures to recall DA Pamela Price are to be counted manually
Carl Chan with former Chief Armstrong before he was fired, and former DA, Nancy O’Malley, Craig Fair of the FBI, Patrick Gorman of the ATF, and others.
Petition signatures to recall DA Pamela Price are to be counted manually
By Lynda Carson - March 15, 2024
Oakland - On Thursday March 14, 2024, recall proponents with very close ties to the cops, Carl Chan, and his cohort Brenda Grisham received some very bad news when they learned that the campaign recall effort they have spearheaded to target Alameda County District Attorney (DA) Pamela Price, has hit a stumbling block after they learned that Alameda County election officials announced that they will conduct a manual count of all the signatures submitted in a petition to recall District Attorney Pamela Price.
Reportedly, on Thursday March 13, 2024, Alameda County Registrar of Voters Tim Dupuis announced, “the results of a random sampling of the 123,374 signatures submitted on March 4 "are not sufficient to determine whether the signature threshold to call for a recall election has been met. The recall effort needs 73,195 signatures to qualify." Apparently, under state law the County has until early May to count all the signatures.
Records for the committee called “Save Alameda For Everyone (SAFE),” to recall DA Pamela Price, reveal that Carl Chan and Brenda Grisham are principal officers in the recall effort that may not have collected enough valid signatures to determine whether the signature threshold to call for a recall election has been met
Additional records (disclosure papers) for the committee called “Save Alameda For Everyone (SAFE),” reveal that the campaign to recall Pamela Price has some major donors contributing the majority of money for the recall campaign, including smaller amounts from most of the contributors, according to Oaklandside.
Records also reveal that a second committee was set up called “Reviving the Bay Area,” that spent over $338,000 on the recall effort, with funding sources that have not been revealed yet, according to Oaklandside.
Indeed. Presently, links to records with the Secretary of State for “Save Alameda For Everyone (SAFE),” and for “Reviving the Bay Area,” are completely lacking in filing records.
Lacking in filing records for their recall campaign in regards to contributions received, contributions made, or expenditures. That’s right. It appears that there is a total lack of transparency in regards to the recall campaign’s filing records with the Secretary of State by Carl Chan and Brenda Grisham, and a complaint has been filed with the Fair Political Practices Commission (FPPC) as a result by the Price campaign - https://www.davisvanguard.org/2023/12/alameda-da-campaign-requests-fair-political-practices-commission-to-investigate-recall-com .
Apparently, if Carl Chan and Brenda Grisham did the campaign filing properly with the Secretary of State for “Save Alameda For Everyone (SAFE),” and for “Reviving the Bay Area,” the filing records may appear loaded with plenty of information like it does in the following link that includes the names of contributors and amounts of money given https://cal-access.sos.ca.gov/Campaign/Committees/Detail.aspx?id=1431167&session=2021&view=received , but they do not. There is a lack of transparency.
According to public records during 2018, the records reveal that Alameda County District Attorney (D.A.) Pamela Price, has been targeted by cops up and down the state in a political campaign that tried to interfere and keep her from getting elected into office by the voters. Some of these same right-wing extremist entities, persons, and campaign contributors may also be involved presently in the campaign to recall the progressive Alameda County D.A., Pamela Price, from office.
Cops Contribute Hundreds Of Thousands Of Dollars In Campaign Contributions In Opposition To Pamela Price:
The 2018 “Recipient Committee Campaign Statement - I.D. #1406085,” for “Californians United for Safe Neighborhoods and Schools opposing Pamela Price for District Attorney 2018,” was heavily financed with many campaign contributions of hundreds of thousands of dollars from the Association of the Los Angeles Deputy Sheriffs, BART Police Officers’ Association, CA Correctional Peace Officers Association, California Narcotic Officers Association Region 1, Deputy Sheriffs Association of Alameda County, Livermore Police Officers Association, Long Beach Police Officers Association, Los Angeles County Professional Peace Officers Association, Los Angeles Police Protective League, Los Angeles School Police Association, Oakland Police Officer’s Association, Peninsula Law Enforcement Association, Sacramento Police Officers Association, San Diego Police Officers Association, San Francisco Police Officers Association, San Jose Police Officers Association, and the Sergeants Benevolent Association.
In fact, Paul Kelly of the San Jose Police Officers Association is listed as the Treasurer of, “Californians United for Safe Neighborhoods and Schools opposing Pamela Price for District Attorney 2018.”
Additional records with the Secretary of State reveal that the filing phone numbers (408/298-1133) for “Californians United For Safe Neighborhoods,” and for Loftus For District Attorney 2019, a campaign to keep Chesa Boudin from becoming the DA for San Francisco, is actually the phone number for the San Jose Police Officers Association. (San Jose Police Officers' Association. 1151 North Fourth Street. San Jose, California 95112. Phone: 408-298-1133. Fax: 408-298-3151 - https://www.sjpoa.com/contact )
In response to the news on Thursday (yesterday) that all the petition signatures to recall Pamela Price need to be counted, reportedly according to the campaign in support of Pamela Price, “They said this development was a win for the D.A.'s grassroots campaign. "This afternoon we learned that despite paying signature gatherers $9 a signature and spending almost $3,000,000, they failed to meet the initial threshold of sufficient signatures to trigger an election. After all that noise, they've failed their first test," campaign manager William Fitzgerald said in part. "Their whole campaign is nothing but a hack job trying to oust a democratically elected D.A."
Additionally, reportedly recently, “Representatives of the organization Protect the Win sent a letter last week asking California Attorney General Rob Bonta to investigate “reports of widespread fraud” by the recall movement’s signature gatherers and methods used to get signatures on the recall petition. Price says the recall is led by people with troubling histories, like organizer Seneca Scott who is known for making threatening statements about public figures and has made homophobic statements comparing homosexuality to pedophilia.”
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network