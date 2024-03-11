From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Cops throughout California target Alameda County D.A., Pamela Price
By Lynda Carson - March 11, 2024
According to public records during 2018, public records reveal that Alameda County District Attorney (D.A.) Pamela Price, has been targeted by cops up and down the state in a political campaign that tried to keep her from getting elected into office by the voters. Some of these same right-wing extremist entities, persons, and campaign contributors may also be involved presently in the campaign to recall the progressive Alameda County D.A., Pamela Price, from office.
Reportedly, District Attorney, Pamela Price is expected to, or has reopened 8 past cases involving police killings.
<a href="https://theintercept.com/2023/07/12/recall-oakland-da-pamela-price/#:~:text=The%20Oakland%20Police%20Officers'%20Association,intense%20internal%20and%20public%20criticism.">Just try to imagine being a progressive District Attorney, in Alameda County. A District Attorney living reasonably in fear after being targeted in opposition by a bunch of paranoid cops who may have a fear of reprisals or being prosecuted for being involved in wrong doing while being on-duty as cops in the past, or in the future, such as “The Notorious Oakland Riders,” or the former BART cop prison inmate known as Johannes Mehserle.
Reportedly, cops have been involved with the mafia at times in New York City, and in Chicago, and police misconduct has occurred in many cities all across the nation.
Cops Throughout California Target Alameda County D.A. Pamela Price:
Paul Kelly, of the San Jose Police Officers Association, is listed as the “Treasurer” for “Californians United for Safe Neighborhoods and Schools opposing Pamela Price for District Attorney 2018,” which has targeted Pamela Price.
Reportedly, Paul Kelly has been in the news at times to defend or protect the department when racist cops have been exposed to the public in the San Jose Police Department.
Paul Kelly is also listed as the Assistant Treasurer for the San Jose Police Officer’s Association (PAC).
Additionally, according to public records with the FPPC No. 20/828, “San Jose Police Officer’s Association PAC is a local general purpose committee. Paul Kelly was the Committee’s assistant treasurer and principal officer. The Committee and Kelly failed to include the proper advertisement disclosures on banner-style electronic media advertisement, in violation of Government Code Section 84504.3(b)(1) (1 count),” and was fined $149.00. - https://www.fppc.ca.gov/content/dam/fppc/documents/Stipulations/2021/february/San%20Jose%20Police%20Officers'%20Association%20PAC%20-%20Stip.pdf
Systemic problems with the San Jose Police Department https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n3Gv8r3gy48 — https://sanjosespotlight.com/san-jose-police-department-sjpd-complaints-up-three-years-in-a-row/ — https://medium.com/@charliepaulsen5/the-san-jose-police-department-a-legacy-of-hate-bigotry-and-systemic-racism-2f88df1d519 , or here https://www.mercurynews.com/2016/09/22/san-jose-cop-charged-with-aiding-vietnamese-gangsters/ or here, https://www.unitycare.org/sjpd-audit-2018/ .
Cops Contribute Hundreds Of Thousands Of Dollars In Campaign Contributions In Opposition To Pamela Price:
The 2018 “Recipient Committee Campaign Statement - I.D. #1406085,” for “Californians United for Safe Neighborhoods and Schools opposing Pamela Price for District Attorney 2018,” was heavily financed with many campaign contributions of hundreds of thousands of dollars from the Association of the Los Angeles Deputy Sheriffs, BART Police Officers’ Association, CA Correctional Peace Officers Association, California Narcotic Officers Association Region 1, Deputy Sheriffs Association of Alameda County, Livermore Police Officers Association, Long Beach Police Officers Association, Los Angeles County Professional Peace Officers Association, Los Angeles Police Protective League, Los Angeles School Police Association, Oakland Police Officer’s Association, Peninsula Law Enforcement Association, Sacramento Police Officers Association, San Diego Police Officers Association, San Francisco Police Officers Association, San Jose Police Officers Association, and the Sergeants Benevolent Association.
Reportedly, the Political Action Committee (PAC) known as the “Californians United for Safe Neighborhoods and Schools opposing Pamela Price for District Attorney 2018,” was established by Brenda Grisham, and Carl Chan. It was reportedly financed by the “San Jose Police Officers’ Association and the Los Angeles Police Protective League, with money from the LAPD officers’ association, the Oakland police union, the California Correctional Officers Association,” and other cop associations.
More reports about the cops may be found by clicking here, https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2020/06/12/18834187.php .
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
