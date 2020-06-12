U. S. Attorney Kenneth A. Polite announced today that five former officers of the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) pled guilty and were sentenced in connection with the federal civil rights prosecution of a police-involved shooting that occurred on the Danziger Bridge in the days after Hurricane Katrina.Civilian Pleads Guilty to Conspiring with Corrupt Police Officers in July 2012 Robbery in Bayamon, Puerto Rico https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/sanjuan/news/press-releases/civilian-pleads-guilty-to-conspiring-with-corrupt-police-officers-in-july-2012-robbery-in-bayamon-puerto-rico Published: Nov 6th 2014WASHINGTONA Puerto Rican man has pleaded guilty to conspiring with corrupt police officers to commit a July 2012 robbery of a home in Bayamon, Puerto Rico, announced Assistant Attorney General Leslie R.Six Former Puerto Rico Police Officers Plead Guilty to Federal Civil Rights, Obstruction of Justice, and Perjury Charges https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/sanjuan/news/press-releases/six-former-puerto-rico-police-officers-plead-guilty-to-federal-civil-rights-obstruction-of-justice-and-perjury-charges Published: Aug 25th 2014WASHINGTONThree Puerto Rico police officers, Erick Rivera Nazario, Angel Torres Quinones and Antonio Rodriguez Caraballo today pleaded guilty to federal civil rights charges in connection with the fatal beating of 19-year-old Jose Luis Irizarry Perez, announced Acting Assistant Attorney General Molly Moran for the Civil Rights Division, United States Attorney Rosa Emilia Rodriguez-Velez for the District of Puerto Rico, and Special Agent in Charge Carlos Cases of the FBI San Juan Field Office.Twelve Former Puerto Rico Police Officers Sentenced to Prison for Running Criminal Organization Out of Police Department https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/sanjuan/news/press-releases/twelve-former-puerto-rico-police-officers-sentenced-to-prison-for-running-criminal-organization-out-of-police-department Published: Dec 21st 2014WASHINGTONTwelve former Puerto Rico police officers have been sentenced for using their law enforcement affiliation and equipment to commit robbery and extortion, and to sell illegal narcotics and manipulate court records.Former Puerto Rico Police Officers Sentenced for Civil Rights and Obstruction of Justice Violations Related to Fatal Beating https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/sanjuan/news/press-releases/former-puerto-rico-police-officers-sentenced-for-civil-rights-and-obstruction-of-justice-violations-related-to-fatal-beating Published: May 1st 2015WASHINGTONFormer Puerto Rico Police Officers Jimmy Rodriguez Vega and David Colon Martinez were sentenced today for civil rights and obstruction of justice violations related to the fatal beating of Jose Luis Irizarry Perez, 19, announced Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Vanita Gupta of the Civil Rights Division, U.Current and Former Boynton Beach Police Officers Indicted for Using Excessive Force Against an Arrestee, Filing False Reports, and Obstructing Justice https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/miami/news/press-releases/current-and-former-boynton-beach-police-officers-indicted-for-using-excessive-force-against-an-arrestee-filing-false-reports-and-obstructing-justice Published: Jun 9th 2017Boynton Beach Police Officer Michael Brown and former Police Officers Justin Harris and Ronald Ryan, Jr., charged with assaulting an arrestee.Puerto Rico Police Officers and Civilians Charged with Federal Crimes in Connection with July 2012 Robbery in Bayamon https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/sanjuan/news/press-releases/puerto-rico-police-officers-and-civilians-charged-with-federal-crimes-in-connection-with-july-2012-robbery-in-bayamon Published: Jul 10th 2014WASHINGTONThree Police of Puerto Rico (POPR) officers and two civilians were charged with robbery, firearms violations, drug conspiracy and civil rights violations for their involvement in a July 2012 robbery in Bayamon, Puerto Rico, and an additional POPR officer was charged with lying to federal agents.Former New York City Police Department Official Pleads Guilty to Conspiring to Bribe Police Officers in Connection with Gun License Bribery Scheme https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/newyork/news/press-releases/former-new-york-city-police-department-official-pleads-guilty-to-conspiring-to-bribe-police-officers-in-connection-with-gun-license-bribery-scheme Published: Aug 16th 2018Paul Dean pleaded guilty to his role in a scheme to obtain approval of gun licenses by the NYPD License Division in exchange for cash payments and bribes.Remarks as Prepared for Delivery by ADIC William F. Sweeney, Jr. on Arrests of Three Former Police Officers and Former Assistant District Attorney https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/newyork/news/press-releases/remarks-as-prepared-for-delivery-by-adic-william-f-sweeney-jr-on-arrests-of-three-former-police-officers-and-former-assistant-district-attorney Published: Apr 25th 2017Remarks as prepared for delivery by ADIC Sweeney on the arrests of three former police officers and a former assistant district attorney.Six Detroit Police Department Officers Charged with Extortion https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/detroit/news/press-releases/six-detroit-police-department-officers-charged-with-extortion Published: Dec 13th 2017Two current Detroit Police Department Officers and four retired Detroit Police Department Officers have been charged with extortion for accepting bribes.Three Louisville Metropolitan Police Department Officers Charged in Overtime Case Sentenced https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/louisville/news/press-releases/three-lmpd-officers-charged-in-overtime-case-sentenced Published: Feb 6th 2020Three Louisville Metropolitan Police Department officers charged with wire fraud have been sentenced.Indictment Charges Three City of Miami Police Department Officers with Federal Drug Trafficking Offenses https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/miami/news/press-releases/indictment-charges-three-city-of-miami-police-department-officers-with-federal-drug-trafficking-offenses Published: Dec 7th 2018City of Miami Police Officers Schonton Harris, Kelvin Harris, and James Archibald have been indicted for their involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy.Two Former Tampa Police Department Officers Indicted on Tax Fraud and Money Laundering Charges https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/tampa/news/press-releases/two-former-tampa-police-department-officers-indicted-on-tax-fraud-and-money-laundering-charges Published: Oct 28th 2015LaJoyce Caldwell Houston and Eric Houston, former police officers, have been charged with conspiracy, theft of government property, and money laundering conspiracy.Nine Law Enforcement Officers Sentenced for Protecting Drug Dealers https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/atlanta/news/press-releases/nine-law-enforcement-officers-sentenced-for-protecting-drug-dealers Published: Aug 6th 2014Thirteen defendants, including nine former police officers, have been sentenced to federal prison this week for accepting thousands of dollars in cash payments.Former East St. Louis Police Officer’s Prison Sentence Upheld https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/springfield/news/press-releases/former-east-st.-louis-police-officers-prison-sentence-upheld Published: Aug 25th 2014Ramon T. Carpenter, a former East St. Louis police officer, lost his bid to have his 30-month federal prison sentence overturned for making false statements.Three Louisville Metropolitan Police Department Officers Charged in Overtime Case Plead Guilty and Agree to Pay $170,000 in Restitution https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/louisville/news/press-releases/three-lmpd-officers-charged-in-overtime-case-plead-guilty-and-agree-to-pay-170000-in-restitution Published: Oct 28th 2019Three Louisville Metropolitan Police Department officers charged with wire fraud in a scheme to defraud the Commonwealth of Kentucky have pleaded guilty.Two Former Biscayne Park Patrol Officers Plead Guilty to Deprivation of a Juvenile’s Civil Rights by Intentionally Making False Arrests https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/miami/news/press-releases/two-former-biscayne-park-patrol-officers-plead-guilty-to-deprivation-of-a-juveniles-civil-rights-by-intentionally-making-false-arrests Published: Aug 6th 2018Former Biscayne Park Police Officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez pleaded guilty to depriving a 16-year old juvenile of his Civil Rights.Former Puerto Rico Police Officer Sentenced for Civil Rights Violations Related to Fatal Beating https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/sanjuan/news/press-releases/former-puerto-rico-police-officer-sentenced-for-civil-rights-violations-related-to-fatal-beating Published: Mar 5th 2015Former Puerto Rico Police Sergeant Erick Rivera Nazario was sentenced today to serve 96 months in prison followed by three years supervised release for violating the civil rights of Jose Luis Irizarry Perez, 19, by striking him with a police baton during a fatal police-involved beating, announced Acting Assistant Attorney General Vanita Gupta of the Civil Rights Division, U.>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>DOJ Reports:Monday, June 24, 2013Former Cherryville Police Chief Charged With Embezzlement>>>>>>>>>>>>Thursday, March 28, 2013Former Property Evidence Technician Pleads Guilty To Embezzling Drugs From The Asheville Police Department's Evidence Room>>>>>>>>>>>>FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEWednesday, November 29, 2017Former Police Officer Sentenced for Trafficking Steroids, Money Laundering>>>>>>>>>>>>FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEThursday, November 8, 2018Former Police Officer Pleads Guilty To Sending Obscene Material to a Child>>>>>>>>>>>>FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEFriday, March 8, 2019Former Police Officer Sentenced for Transferring Obscene Material to a Minor>>>>>>>>>>>>FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEFriday, October 6, 2017Former Police Officer Indicted, Arraigned on Obscenity Charge>>>>>>>>>>>>FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEFriday, December 15, 2017Former Police Sgt. Sentenced on Child Pornography Charge>>>>>>>>>>>>FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEFriday, March 24, 2017Former Police Officer, Police Union President Arraigned on Fraud Charge>>>>>>>>>>>>Former Police Officer, FOP President Pleads Guilty to Fraud>>>>>>>>>>>>FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEFriday, July 21, 2017Former Newport Police Officer, FOP President Sentenced to Prison>>>>>>>>>>>>FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEThursday, December 20, 2018Former Police Officer, Union Official Sentenced in Fraud Case>>>>>>>>>>>>FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEThursday, May 24, 20182nd Former Newport Police Union Official Admits Guilt in Fraud Case>>>>>>>>>>>>Cops ripping off the CopsBy Lynda CarsonAs large as the FOP is with around 325,000 members, and 2,100 local chapters (lodges) across the nation, according to public records and media reports, there appears to be widespread embezzlement occurring in the Fraternal Order of Police!On September 26, 2017, the Department of Justice announced: “The former Treasurer of a Fraternal Order of Police Lodge, Timothy James Brewer, 63, of Newton, N.C., has been indicted on wire fraud charges for embezzling more than $110,000 from the non-profit organization, announced Jill Westmoreland Rose, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina. The federal grand jury returned the criminal indictment on September 19, 2017, and it was unsealed this morning following Brewer’s court appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge David C. Keesler.”During March of 2017, the Department of Justice announced: Former Police Officer, Police Union President Arraigned on Fraud Charges: “Christopher Hayes, 49, of Middletown, R.I., a former Newport, R.I., Police Department Sergeant and former President of the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP), Newport Lodge No. 8, made an initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Providence today on an information charging him with wire fraud. A not guilty plea was entered during his initial appearance and arraignment before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Lincoln D. Almond. Hayes was released on $10,000 unsecured bond.”As recent as May 1, 2017, the Department of Justice announced: Former Police Officer, FOP President Pleads Guilty to Fraud. “Christopher Hayes, 49, of Middletown, R.I., a former Newport, R.I., Police Department Sergeant and former President of the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP), Newport Lodge No. 8, today pleaded guilty in federal in Providence to an information charging him with wire fraud.Appearing before U.S. District Court Chief Judge William E. Smith, Hayes admitted to the court that between August 2009 and December 2014, he used an FOP debit card to pay for his own personal expenses; wrote checks payable to himself from the FOP bank account; withdrew cash from the FOP bank account for personal use; and made online payments to his personal credit card from the FOP bank account.An investigation by the United States Attorney’s Office, U.S. Department of Labor – Office of Inspector General and Office of Labor Management Standards, and the Rhode Island State Police determined that Hayes fraudulently converted approximately $71,523 in FOP funds for his own personal use.”According to a press release, around 7 months ago the FBI announced: “Takisha Brown Dorsey, a former union official with the Fraternal Order of Police, pled guilty today to a federal charge stemming from the theft of more than $180,000 from the organization, announced U.S. Attorney Channing D. Phillips and Andrew Vale, Assistant Director in Charge of the FBI’s Washington Field Office.” The announcement can also be found on Twitter.On March 25, 2015, the FBI announced: “Lorna Jean Vanlandingham, the former Treasurer of the Fraternal Order of Police Oklahoma State Lodge and the Tulsa Fraternal Order of Police, pleaded guilty today to embezzling nearly $475,000 from Lodge bank accounts, announced United Sates Attorney Danny C. Williams Sr. for the Northern District of Oklahoma. Sentencing is scheduled on June 22, 2015 before U.S. District Court Chief Judge Gregory K. Frizzell.” On June 22, 2015, the FBI announced that she was sentenced to nearly three years in prison.According to a report in Idaho during 2017, the ex-president of a Boise police charity was found guilty of ripping off thousands of dollars from the FOP.Additionally in Ohio during 2015, it was reported that a former Oakwood cop pleads guilty to ripping off the FOP. Frederick Wilson was originally charged with ripping off around $80,000 from the FOP.Reportedly in Indiana during 2014, a former cop was accused of embezzling more than $7,000 from the La Porte FOP.It was in Florida during 2014, that it was reported that three Coral Springs cops and former FOP Executive Boards members were accused of ripping off the FOP.In Michigan during 2013, it was reported that a Montcalm County sheriff’s deputy was charged with embezzlement for allegedly ripping off the FOP in that area.It was also reported in Wyoming during 2013, that a former cop allegedly ripped off more than $90,000 from the FOP.In Utah during 2013, reportedly a former cop from Park City was accused of ripping off the FOP and the department’s evidence room.During 2012 in New Mexico, it was reported that an investigation into some missing funds of the FOP in Santa Fe has taken place.According to the FOP website in Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh is where the Fraternal Order of Police has it’s beginnings.>>>>>>>>>>>>