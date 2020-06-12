From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Several reasons documenting why defunding police departments are necessary
Why Defunding Police Departments Is Necessary:
Several reasons documenting why defunding police departments are necessary
By Lynda Carson - June 12, 2020
Oakland - As protesters and activists demand that police departments should be scheduled for defunding because of police brutality, killer cops, and racist police activities, there is plenty of additional documentation, and news articles backing up the needs of society to defund police departments across the nation.
See a few links to some documented reasons below…
Lynda Carson may be reached at tenantsrule [at] yahoo.com
>>>>>>
>>>>>>
>>>>>>
The source of the reports are from the Henry A. Wallace police crime data base.
https://policecrime.bgsu.edu/
Reports About Cops That Have Been Arrested In San Francisco The Bay Area
San Francisco cop arrested on 12/21/2005 for drug related / sex related / violence related crimes.
https://policecrime.bgsu.edu/Cases/Details/00118N02015
Danville cop arrested 3/4/2011 for stealing drugs from police station.
https://policecrime.bgsu.edu/Cases/Details/02876N02392
San Leandro cop arrested 5/20/2011 for selling drugs.
https://policecrime.bgsu.edu/Cases/Details/03097N02574
Concord cop arrested for selling drugs on 4/15/2010.
https://policecrime.bgsu.edu/Cases/Details/03562N03000
Sergeant with the Alameda Police Department was arrested on 2/26/2009 for drug related swindle.
https://policecrime.bgsu.edu/Cases/Details/04313N03669
San Ramone cop was arrested on 5/4/2011 for stealing drugs from police station, and selling them to the public.
https://policecrime.bgsu.edu/Cases/Details/03036N02525
A BART cop in Oakland was arrested on 1/13/2009 for murder / non negligent manslaughter.
https://policecrime.bgsu.edu/Cases/Details/04636N03959
San Francisco cop was arrested on 2/2/2011 for stealing from a motor vehicle while on duty.
https://policecrime.bgsu.edu/Cases/Details/02702N02247
A cop with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office was arrested on 5/4/2007 for theft from building.
https://policecrime.bgsu.edu/Cases/Details/01637N01999
San Francisco cop was arrested on 4/11/2008 for theft from building.
https://policecrime.bgsu.edu/Cases/Details/04176N03533
Fresno cop (detective) was arrested on 1/30/2009 for motor vehicle theft.
https://policecrime.bgsu.edu/Cases/Details/05496N04678
San Jose cop was arrested on 10/18/2012 for larceny.
https://policecrime.bgsu.edu/Cases/Details/07336N06195
Pinole cop was arrested on 11/16/2012 for larceny.
https://policecrime.bgsu.edu/Cases/Details/07407N06249
San Francisco cop was arrested on 12/15/2012 for larceny.
https://policecrime.bgsu.edu/Cases/Details/08880N07291
San Leandro cop was arrested on 10/27/2006 for simple assault (sex-related / violence-related crime). Victim was a 28 year old stranger.
https://policecrime.bgsu.edu/Cases/Details/00811N00269
San Jose cop (male) was arrested on 8/31/2011 for forcible fondling. (sex-related/violence related crime). Victim is an unrelated child (15 year old male).
https://policecrime.bgsu.edu/Cases/Details/03388N02849
A cop with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office was arrested on 11/15/2010 for forcible sodomy. (sex-related/violence-related crime). The victim was a 9 year old female child.
https://policecrime.bgsu.edu/Cases/Details/06006N05097
Alameda cop was arrested on 12/14/2011 for forcible rape.
https://policecrime.bgsu.edu/Cases/Details/03877N03258
Fresno cop was arrested on 8/28/2012 for rape. Victim is a stranger.
https://policecrime.bgsu.edu/Cases/Details/07150N06069
San Jose cop was arrested on 2/2/2005 for forcible sodomy (incest). Victim is child or stepchild of offender.
https://policecrime.bgsu.edu/Cases/Details/00209N00690
San Jose cop was arrested on 1/13/2006 for destroying & tampering with evidence (pornography). Sex-related. Victim is a 16 year old child.
https://policecrime.bgsu.edu/Cases/Details/00044N02145
A cop with the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office was arrested on 11/15/2005 for pornography / obscene material. The victim was a 3 year old female.
https://policecrime.bgsu.edu/Cases/Details/00067N01501
San Francisco cop was arrested on 6/18/2007 for being involved in a prostitution case involving a 14 year old.
https://policecrime.bgsu.edu/Cases/Details/01349N00661
A cop with the San Francisco Sheriff’s Department was arrested on 11/16/2012 for burglary / breaking and entering.
https://policecrime.bgsu.edu/Cases/Details/07415N06257
Oakland cop was arrested on 9/8/2005 for civil rights violation. (sex-related violence-related on duty). Victim is a 16 year old female.
https://policecrime.bgsu.edu/Cases/Details/00502N02031
Daily City Cop was arrested on 8/4/2006 for aggravated assault.
https://policecrime.bgsu.edu/Cases/Details/00857N00589
Walnut Creek cop (detective) was arrested on 4/10/2006 for kidnapping / abduction. Victim is a stranger.
https://policecrime.bgsu.edu/Cases/Details/00284N00312
Oakland cop was arrested on 9/8/2005 for kidnapping / abduction. Victim is a 36 year old stranger.
https://policecrime.bgsu.edu/Cases/Details/00505N02031
San Jose cop was arrested on 12/30/2008 for “other sex crime” (sex-related/violence-related). Victim is an 18 year old stranger.
https://policecrime.bgsu.edu/Cases/Details/05149N04365
A lieutenant with the San Francisco Sheriff’s Department was arrested on 7/19/2012 for simple assault (violence-related).
https://policecrime.bgsu.edu/Cases/Details/07030N05968
Richmond cop was arrested on 7/21/2011 for obstructing justice.
https://policecrime.bgsu.edu/Cases/Details/05210N04426
San Francisco cop was arrested on 2/17/2012 for aggravated assault (violence-related).
https://policecrime.bgsu.edu/Cases/Details/04816N04095
A cop with the Marin County Sheriff’s Department was arrested on 3/15/2009 for robbery (violence-related / profit motivated).
https://policecrime.bgsu.edu/Cases/Details/04065N03445
Oakland cop was arrested on 2/18/2006 for simple assault (violence-related).
https://policecrime.bgsu.edu/Cases/Details/00427N01366
Berkeley cop was arrested on 8/13/2006 for weapons law violation (violence-related).
https://policecrime.bgsu.edu/Cases/Details/00841N00492
Richmond cop was arrested on 9/25/2012 for simple assault (violence-related).
https://policecrime.bgsu.edu/Cases/Details/07239N06131
San Ramone cop was arrested on 10/26/2011 for weapons law violation (drug related / profit motivated).
https://policecrime.bgsu.edu/Cases/Details/08689N02525
>>>>>>
>>>>>>
Category: American police officers convicted of murder
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Category:American_police_officers_convicted_of_murder
>>>>>>
>>>>>>
>>>>>>
FBI Reports About Corrupt Cops:
SFPD Officer Sentenced to 12 Months for Role in Conspiracy to Provide Drugs to Informants https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/sanfrancisco/news/press-releases/sfpd-officer-sentenced-to-12-months-for-role-in-conspiracy-to-provide-drugs-to-informants Published: May 21st 2015SAN FRANCISCOFormer San Francisco Police Officer Reynaldo Vargas was sentenced today to 12 months in prison for his participation in a conspiracy to steal money and property and provide illegal drugs to informants, announced United States Attorney Melinda Haag and FBI Special Agent in Charge David J.
Former Detroit Police Officers Sentenced for Extortion https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/detroit/news/press-releases/former-detroit-police-officers-sentenced-for-extortion Published: Apr 25th 2018Former Detroit Police Department Officers James Robertson and Marty Tutt were sentenced to prison for bribery from automobile collisions shops.
Former Police Officers Sent to Prison https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/sanantonio/news/press-releases/former-police-officers-sent-to-prison Published: Jul 31st 2018Salvador Hernandez and Richard Leon Castillo, former San Juan police officers, have been ordered to prison for lying to federal agents.
Three Jersey City Police Officers Admit Conspiracy to Commit Fraud https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/newark/news/press-releases/three-jersey-city-police-officers-admit-conspiracy-to-commit-fraud Published: Jul 25th 2017Three Jersey City police officers admitted participating in defrauding Jersey City by obtaining compensation for work they did not perform.
Indicted Baltimore City Police Officers Charged with Additional Robberies https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/baltimore/news/press-releases/indicted-baltimore-city-police-officers-charged-with-additional-robberies Published: Jul 6th 2017Three Baltimore City Police Officers, Wayne Jenkins, Daniel Hersl, and Marcus Taylor, have been charged with additional robberies.
Two Former Police Officers Admit to Federal Corruption Charges https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/stlouis/news/press-releases/two-former-police-officers-admit-to-federal-corruption-charges Published: Dec 6th 2018Mark Taylor and Marlon Caldwell admitted to accepting bribes in exchange for un-redacted accident reports while police officers with the City of St. Louis.
Seven Puerto Rico Police Officers Charged with RICO Act Violations https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/sanjuan/news/press-releases/seven-puerto-rico-police-officers-charged-with-rico-act-violations Published: Jul 19th 2018Seven Puerto Rico police officers from the Caguas Drug Unit have been charged in a superseding indictment for their participation in criminal acts.
Two Honolulu Police Officers Charged with Federal Civil Rights Offenses https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/honolulu/news/press-releases/two-honolulu-police-officers-charged-with-federal-civil-rights-offenses Published: Apr 5th 2019Two Honolulu Police Department officers, John Rabago and Reginald Ramones, were charged with conspiring to deprive a person of his civil rights, and other crimes.
Two Chicago Police Officers Indicted on Federal Bribery Charges https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/chicago/news/press-releases/two-chicago-police-officers-indicted-on-federal-bribery-charges Published: Sep 7th 2018kevin Tate and Milot Cadichon, Chicago Police Department officers, were charged with providing information from traffic crash reports in exchange for money.
Four Meridian Police Officers Indicted for Federal Crimes https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/jackson/news/press-releases/four-meridian-police-officers-indicted-for-federal-crimes Published: Apr 29th 2020Four present and former officers of the City of Meridian Police Department have each been charged in separate indictments for theft and embezzlement.
Two Baltimore City Police Officers Convicted in Federal Racketeering Conspiracy https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/baltimore/news/press-releases/two-baltimore-city-police-officers-convicted-in-federal-racketeering-conspiracy Published: Feb 13th 2018Detective Daniel Thomas Hersl and Detective Marcus Roosevelt Taylor were convicted for racketeering conspiracy.
Three Buffalo Police Officers Charged with Use of Excessive Force https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/buffalo/news/press-releases/three-buffalo-police-officers-charged-with-use-of-excessive-force Published: May 28th 2014Gregory Kwiatkowski, Raymond Krug, and Joseph Wendel were charged with using excessive force and conspiring to use excessive force while acting under color of law.
Bridgeport Police Officers Plead Guilty to Federal Civil Rights Charge https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/newhaven/news/press-releases/bridgeport-police-officers-plead-guilty-to-federal-civil-rights-charge Published: Jun 10th 2014Deirdre M, Daly, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, and Patricia M.
Two Chicago Police Officers Convicted of Fraudulently Obtaining Search Warrants and Obstructing Justice https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/chicago/news/press-releases/two-chicago-police-officers-convicted-of-fraudulently-obtaining-search-warrants-and-obstructing-justice Published: Oct 22nd 2019Xavier Elizondo and David Salgado, Chicago police officers, were convicted of fraudulently obtaining search warrants and stealing cash and drugs from searches.
Puerto Rico Police Officers Indicted for Civil Rights Violations and Obstruction of Justice https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/sanjuan/news/press-releases/puerto-rico-police-officers-indicted-for-civil-rights-violations-and-obstruction-of-justice-1 Published: Sep 7th 2016A seven-count indictment was unsealed today charging four current and former Puerto Rico Police officers with civil rights violations and obstruction of justice.
Buffalo Man Pleads Guilty in Towing Scandal Involving Buffalo Police Officers https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/buffalo/news/press-releases/buffalo-man-pleads-guilty-in-towing-scandal-involving-buffalo-police-officers Published: Jul 8th 2014Christopher Mahoney, 30, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Court Judge Richard J. Arcara, for conspiring to pay bribes to City of Buffalo police officers.
Bakersfield Man Sentenced for Conspiring with Police Officers to Sell Methamphetamine and Marijuana https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/sacramento/news/press-releases/bakersfield-man-sentenced-for-conspiring-with-police-officers-to-sell-methamphetamine-and-marijuana Published: Apr 8th 2019Noel Carter of Bakersfield received seven and one half years in prison for conspiring with Bakersfield police officers to distribute methamphetamine and marijuana.
Seven Baltimore City Police Officers Arrested for Abusing Power in Federal Racketeering Conspiracy https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/baltimore/news/press-releases/seven-baltimore-city-police-officers-arrested-for-abusing-power-in-federal-racketeering-conspiracy Published: Mar 1st 2017Seven Baltimore police officers have been arrested for a racketeering conspiracy and racketeering offenses, including robbery, extortion, and overtime fraud.
Bakersfield Man Pleads Guilty to Conspiring with Police Officers to Sell Methamphetamine and Marijuana https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/sacramento/news/press-releases/bakersfield-man-pleads-guilty-to-conspiring-with-police-officers-to-sell-methamphetamine-and-marijuana Published: Oct 22nd 2018Noel Carter pleaded guilty to conspiring with Bakersfield police officers Damacio Diaz and Patrick Mara to distribute methamphetamine and marijuana.
Three Muncie Police Officers Indicted for Using Excessive Force and Attempting to Cover it Up https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/indianapolis/news/press-releases/three-muncie-police-officers-indicted-for-using-excessive-force-and-attempting-to-cover-it-up Published: Mar 13th 2020Three Muncie police officers have been charged for their roles in using excessive force against arrestees and attempting to cover up the misconduct.
Federal Grand Jury Indicts Two Chicago Police Officers for Fraudulently Obtaining Search Warrants and Stealing Evidence https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/chicago/news/press-releases/federal-grand-jury-indicts-two-chicago-police-officers-for-fraudulently-obtaining-search-warrants-and-stealing-evidence Published: May 10th 2018Two Chicago Police Officers assigned to a gang unit on the city's West Side knowingly submitted false affidavits to judges to obtain search warrants.
Former City of Miami Police Officers Sentenced to Prison After Having Been Convicted at Trial https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/miami/news/press-releases/former-city-of-miami-police-officers-sentenced-to-prison-after-having-been-convicted-at-trial Published: Sep 6th 2019Kelvin Harris and James Archibald, former Miami Police officers, were sentenced to prison for a drug trafficking conspiracy and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
Two Police Officers Admit Schemes Involving Jersey City Off-Duty Work Assignments https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/newark/news/press-releases/two-police-officers-admit-schemes-involving-jersey-city-off-duty-work-assignments Published: Oct 3rd 2017Ehab Abdelaziz pleaded guilty to bribery conspiracy and Andrea Fahrenholz pleaded guilty to fraud conspiracy.
Former St. Louis Assistant Prosecutor Pleads Guilty to Concealing Police Officers’ Assault of Arrestee https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/stlouis/news/press-releases/former-st.-louis-assistant-prosecutor-pleads-guilty-to-concealing-police-officers-assault-of-arrestee Published: Oct 26th 2015Bliss Barber Worrell, a former prosecutor, pleaded guilty to concealing her knowledge of St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department officers’ assault upon an arrestee.
Two Elkhart, Indiana Police Officers Charged with Federal Civil Rights Offense https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/indianapolis/news/press-releases/two-elkhart-indiana-police-officers-charged-with-federal-civil-rights-offense Published: Mar 22nd 2019Cory Newland and Joshua Titus, officers with the Elkhart, Indiana Police Department, were indicted for using excessive force against an arrestee.
Two Puerto Rico Police Officers Indicted and Arrested for Drug Trafficking https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/sanjuan/news/press-releases/two-puerto-rico-police-officers-indicted-and-arrested-for-drug-trafficking Published: Dec 7th 2016A federal grand jury in the District of Puerto Rico returned a two-count indictment against José Reyes-Alicea and Edgardo Meléndez-Silva for drug trafficking.
Indictment: Police Officers Tried to Out Undercover Investigator at Poker Game https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/kansascity/news/press-releases/indictment-police-officers-tried-to-out-undercover-investigator-at-poker-game Published: Jan 18th 2018Bruce Mackey, Michael Zajkowski, and Brock Wedman are charged with one count of obstructing law enforcement.
Four St. Louis Police Officers Indicted for Civil Rights Violations and Obstruction of Justice https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/stlouis/news/press-releases/four-st-louis-police-officers-indicted-for-civil-rights-violations-and-obstruction-of-justice Published: Nov 29th 2018Four St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department police officers have been indicted in connection with the arrest and assault of a fellow officer.
Two Springfield Police Officers Indicted for Unreasonable Force Against Two Juveniles https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/boston/news/press-releases/two-springfield-police-officers-indicted-for-unreasonable-force-against-two-juveniles Published: Oct 31st 2018Gregg A. Bigda and Steven M. Vigneault have been arrested and charged in connection with using unreasonable force against two juveniles during an arrest.
Two Police Officers Admit Schemes Involving Jersey City Off-Duty Work Assignments https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/newark/news/press-releases/two-police-officers-admit-schemes-involving-jersey-city-off-duty-work-assignments Published: Oct 3rd 2017Ehab Abdelaziz pleaded guilty to bribery conspiracy and Andrea Fahrenholz pleaded guilty to fraud conspiracy.
Three Police Officers Plead Guilty to Accepting Bribes to Protect Drug Deals https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/atlanta/news/press-releases/three-police-officers-plead-guilty-to-accepting-bribes-to-protect-drug-deals Published: Apr 24th 2014Six defendants pleaded guilty this week in federal court to accepting thousands of dollars in cash payments to provide protection during staged drug deals.
Fourteen Springfield Police Officers Charged in Connection with Assault Near Bar and Cover Up Afterwards https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/boston/news/press-releases/fourteen-springfield-police-officers-charged-in-connection-with-assault-near-bar-and-cover-up-afterwards Published: Mar 27th 2019Officers of the Springfield, Massachusetts, Police Department have been indicted on charges in connection with an assault on four victims and an attempt to cover up the details of the assault.
Ten Puerto Rico Police Officers Indicted for Allegedly Running Criminal Organization Out of Police Department https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/sanjuan/news/press-releases/ten-puerto-rico-police-officers-indicted-for-allegedly-running-criminal-organization-out-of-police-department Published: Sep 29th 2015WASHINGTONTen Puerto Rico police officers have been indicted for their alleged participation in a criminal organization, run out of the police department, that used their affiliation with law enforcement to make money through robbery, extortion, manipulating court records and selling illegal narcotics, announced U.
Two Former Bridgeport Police Officers Sentenced to Prison for Using Unreasonable Force During Arrest https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/newhaven/news/press-releases/two-former-bridgeport-police-officers-sentenced-to-prison-for-using-unreasonable-force-during-arrest Published: Feb 4th 2015Deirdre M, Daly, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, announced that two former Bridgeport Police officers were sentenced today in Bridgeport federal court for violating an individuals civil rights by using unreasonable force during the course of an arrest.
Four Former Puerto Rico Police Officers Sentenced for Running Criminal Organization Out of Police Department https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/sanjuan/news/press-releases/four-former-puerto-rico-police-officers-sentenced-for-running-criminal-organization-out-of-police-department Published: Jan 27th 2015WASHINGTONFour additional former Puerto Rico police officers have been sentenced for using their law enforcement affiliation and equipment to commit robbery and extortion, and to sell illegal narcotics and manipulate court records.
Sixteen Former Puerto Rico Police Officers Plead Guilty to Running Criminal Organization from the Police Department
https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/sanjuan/news/press-releases/sixteen-former-puerto-rico-police-officers-plead-guilty-to-running-criminal-organization-from-the-police-department Published: Aug 25th 2014WASHINGTONSixteen former Puerto Rico police officers have pleaded guilty for their roles in a criminal organization run out of the police department.
Two Former Police Officers Plead Guilty to Using Excessive Force When Tasing a Woman https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/columbia/news/press-releases/two-former-police-officers-plead-guilty-to-using-excessive-force-when-tasing-a-woman Published: Oct 28th 2014Eric Walters, 39, and Franklin Brown, 35, formerly police officers with the City of Marion Police Department, in South Carolina, pleaded guilty yesterday in federal court to using excessive force against a woman with mental disabilities on April 2, 2013, the Justice Department announced today.
Two Former Marion Police Officers Sentenced for Using Excessive Force While Tasing a Woman https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/columbia/news/press-releases/two-former-marion-police-officers-sentenced-for-using-excessive-force-while-tasing-a-woman Published: Apr 27th 2015WASHINGTONFranklin Brown, 35, and Eric Walters, 39, both former police officers with the city of Marion Police Department in Marion County, South Carolina, were sentenced to serve 18 months and one year and one day in prison, respectively, today in federal court in Florence, South Carolina, by U.
Judge Sends Former Philadelphia Police Officers to Prison for Robbery and Drug Scheme https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/philadelphia/news/press-releases/judge-sends-former-philadelphia-police-officers-to-prison-for-robbery-and-drug-scheme Published: Feb 3rd 2015PHILADELPHIAFormer Philadelphia Police Officers Jonathan Garcia, 26, and Sydemy Joanis, 28, both of Philadelphia, were sentenced today to 210 months and 63 months, respectively, for a scheme to rob drug dealers of their cash proceeds.
Two San Francisco Police Officers Convicted of Violations of Civil Rights, Theft, and Fraud https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/sanfrancisco/news/press-releases/two-san-francisco-police-officers-convicted-of-violations-of-civil-rights-theft-and-fraud Published: Dec 4th 2014SAN FRANCISCOIan Furminger, 47, of Pleasant Hill and Edmond Robles, 46, of Danville, both San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) officers, were convicted today by a federal jury of conspiracy to violate civil rights, conspiracy to steal from a federally funded program, and devising a scheme to defraud and obtain money and property through wire fraud.
Honolulu Police Officers Arrested for False Testimony, Falsified Evidence, and Obstruction https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/honolulu/news/press-releases/honolulu-police-officers-arrested-for-false-testimony-falsified-evidence-and-obstruction Published: Oct 15th 2017FBI Special Agent in Charge (SAC) Paul D. Delacourt announced arrest of Gordon Shiraishi and Minh Hung Nguyen for false testimony and obstruction.
Three Former East Cleveland Police Officers Charged with Fabricating Evidence, Stealing Cash https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/cleveland/news/press-releases/three-former-east-cleveland-police-officers-charged-with-fabricating-evidence-stealing-cash Published: Oct 8th 2015Three former East Cleveland police officers were charged in federal court for their roles in a conspiracy in which they kept thousands of dollars from alleged drug dealers, much of which was seized through illegal searches and fabricated reports, said Steven M.
Two Former Police Officers Sentenced for July 2012 Robbery in Puerto Rico https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/sanjuan/news/press-releases/two-former-police-officers-sentenced-for-july-2012-robbery-in-puerto-rico Published: Feb 2nd 2015WASHINGTONA former sergeant from the Police of Puerto Rico (POPR) was sentenced today to serve 101 months in prison for his involvement in a July 2012 home invasion robbery in Bayamon, Puerto Rico.
Former New Orleans Police Officers Sentenced in Conspiracy to Commit Theft and Wire Fraud https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/neworleans/news/press-releases/former-new-orleans-police-officers-sentenced-in-conspiracy-to-commit-theft-and-wire-fraud Published: Jul 17th 2014NEW ORLEANS U. S. Attorney Kenneth Allen Polite, Jr. announced today that RAFAEL DOBARD, age 39, and QUINCY JONES, age 33, both former New Orleans Police Department ( ) narcotics detectives, were sentenced by U.
Three Former Police Officers and a Police Officer Charged with Conspiracy to Interfere with Commerce by Robbery and Drug Trafficking https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/sanjuan/news/press-releases/three-former-police-officers-and-a-police-officer-charged-with-conspiracy-to-interfere-with-commerce-by-robbery-and-drug-trafficking Published: Jul 21st 2017Three former police officers and a police officer charged with conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery and drug trafficking.
Grand Jury Indicts Texas Nightclub Magnate, Two Former Dallas Police Officers and Others on Structuring and Drug Charges https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/dallas/news/press-releases/grand-jury-indicts-texas-nightclub-magnate-two-former-dallas-police-officers-and-others-on-structuring-and-drug-charges Published: Dec 6th 2017Eleven defendants, including Alfredo Navarro Hinojosa, indicted on felony charges of laundering money and distributing cocaine.
Superseding Indictment Brought Against Bakersfield Man Who Allegedly Conspired with Police Officers to Sell Methamphetamine and Marijuana https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/sacramento/news/press-releases/superseding-indictment-brought-against-bakersfield-man-who-allegedly-conspired-with-police-officers-to-sell-methamphetamine-and-marijuana Published: Jun 15th 2018A superseding indictment was brought against Noel Carter of Bakersfield, adding charges of bank fraud and making false statement on loan application.
Three Former Police Officers and Former Assistant District Attorney Arrested in Connecton with Gun License Bribery Scheme https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/newyork/news/press-releases/three-former-police-officers-and-former-assistant-district-attorney-arrested-in-connecton-with-gun-license-bribery-scheme Published: Apr 25th 2017Paul Dean, Robert Espinel, Gaetano Valastro, and John Chambers were charged with conspiracy to commit bribery and related offenses.
Five Former New Orleans Police Officers Plead Guilty and are Sentenced in the Danziger Bridge Shooting Case https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/neworleans/news/press-releases/five-former-new-orleans-police-officers-plead-guilty-and-are-sentenced-in-the-danziger-bridge-shooting-case Published: Apr 20th 2016<p class="rtejustify">U. S. Attorney Kenneth A. Polite announced today that five former officers of the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) pled guilty and were sentenced in connection with the federal civil rights prosecution of a police-involved shooting that occurred on the Danziger Bridge in the days after Hurricane Katrina.
Civilian Pleads Guilty to Conspiring with Corrupt Police Officers in July 2012 Robbery in Bayamon, Puerto Rico https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/sanjuan/news/press-releases/civilian-pleads-guilty-to-conspiring-with-corrupt-police-officers-in-july-2012-robbery-in-bayamon-puerto-rico Published: Nov 6th 2014WASHINGTONA Puerto Rican man has pleaded guilty to conspiring with corrupt police officers to commit a July 2012 robbery of a home in Bayamon, Puerto Rico, announced Assistant Attorney General Leslie R.
Six Former Puerto Rico Police Officers Plead Guilty to Federal Civil Rights, Obstruction of Justice, and Perjury Charges https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/sanjuan/news/press-releases/six-former-puerto-rico-police-officers-plead-guilty-to-federal-civil-rights-obstruction-of-justice-and-perjury-charges Published: Aug 25th 2014WASHINGTONThree Puerto Rico police officers, Erick Rivera Nazario, Angel Torres Quinones and Antonio Rodriguez Caraballo today pleaded guilty to federal civil rights charges in connection with the fatal beating of 19-year-old Jose Luis Irizarry Perez, announced Acting Assistant Attorney General Molly Moran for the Civil Rights Division, United States Attorney Rosa Emilia Rodriguez-Velez for the District of Puerto Rico, and Special Agent in Charge Carlos Cases of the FBI San Juan Field Office.
Twelve Former Puerto Rico Police Officers Sentenced to Prison for Running Criminal Organization Out of Police Department https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/sanjuan/news/press-releases/twelve-former-puerto-rico-police-officers-sentenced-to-prison-for-running-criminal-organization-out-of-police-department Published: Dec 21st 2014WASHINGTONTwelve former Puerto Rico police officers have been sentenced for using their law enforcement affiliation and equipment to commit robbery and extortion, and to sell illegal narcotics and manipulate court records.
Former Puerto Rico Police Officers Sentenced for Civil Rights and Obstruction of Justice Violations Related to Fatal Beating https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/sanjuan/news/press-releases/former-puerto-rico-police-officers-sentenced-for-civil-rights-and-obstruction-of-justice-violations-related-to-fatal-beating Published: May 1st 2015WASHINGTONFormer Puerto Rico Police Officers Jimmy Rodriguez Vega and David Colon Martinez were sentenced today for civil rights and obstruction of justice violations related to the fatal beating of Jose Luis Irizarry Perez, 19, announced Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Vanita Gupta of the Civil Rights Division, U.
Current and Former Boynton Beach Police Officers Indicted for Using Excessive Force Against an Arrestee, Filing False Reports, and Obstructing Justice https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/miami/news/press-releases/current-and-former-boynton-beach-police-officers-indicted-for-using-excessive-force-against-an-arrestee-filing-false-reports-and-obstructing-justice Published: Jun 9th 2017Boynton Beach Police Officer Michael Brown and former Police Officers Justin Harris and Ronald Ryan, Jr., charged with assaulting an arrestee.
Puerto Rico Police Officers and Civilians Charged with Federal Crimes in Connection with July 2012 Robbery in Bayamon https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/sanjuan/news/press-releases/puerto-rico-police-officers-and-civilians-charged-with-federal-crimes-in-connection-with-july-2012-robbery-in-bayamon Published: Jul 10th 2014WASHINGTONThree Police of Puerto Rico (POPR) officers and two civilians were charged with robbery, firearms violations, drug conspiracy and civil rights violations for their involvement in a July 2012 robbery in Bayamon, Puerto Rico, and an additional POPR officer was charged with lying to federal agents.
Former New York City Police Department Official Pleads Guilty to Conspiring to Bribe Police Officers in Connection with Gun License Bribery Scheme https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/newyork/news/press-releases/former-new-york-city-police-department-official-pleads-guilty-to-conspiring-to-bribe-police-officers-in-connection-with-gun-license-bribery-scheme Published: Aug 16th 2018Paul Dean pleaded guilty to his role in a scheme to obtain approval of gun licenses by the NYPD License Division in exchange for cash payments and bribes.
Remarks as Prepared for Delivery by ADIC William F. Sweeney, Jr. on Arrests of Three Former Police Officers and Former Assistant District Attorney https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/newyork/news/press-releases/remarks-as-prepared-for-delivery-by-adic-william-f-sweeney-jr-on-arrests-of-three-former-police-officers-and-former-assistant-district-attorney Published: Apr 25th 2017Remarks as prepared for delivery by ADIC Sweeney on the arrests of three former police officers and a former assistant district attorney.
Six Detroit Police Department Officers Charged with Extortion https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/detroit/news/press-releases/six-detroit-police-department-officers-charged-with-extortion Published: Dec 13th 2017Two current Detroit Police Department Officers and four retired Detroit Police Department Officers have been charged with extortion for accepting bribes.
Three Louisville Metropolitan Police Department Officers Charged in Overtime Case Sentenced https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/louisville/news/press-releases/three-lmpd-officers-charged-in-overtime-case-sentenced Published: Feb 6th 2020Three Louisville Metropolitan Police Department officers charged with wire fraud have been sentenced.
Indictment Charges Three City of Miami Police Department Officers with Federal Drug Trafficking Offenses https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/miami/news/press-releases/indictment-charges-three-city-of-miami-police-department-officers-with-federal-drug-trafficking-offenses Published: Dec 7th 2018City of Miami Police Officers Schonton Harris, Kelvin Harris, and James Archibald have been indicted for their involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy.
Two Former Tampa Police Department Officers Indicted on Tax Fraud and Money Laundering Charges https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/tampa/news/press-releases/two-former-tampa-police-department-officers-indicted-on-tax-fraud-and-money-laundering-charges Published: Oct 28th 2015LaJoyce Caldwell Houston and Eric Houston, former police officers, have been charged with conspiracy, theft of government property, and money laundering conspiracy.
Nine Law Enforcement Officers Sentenced for Protecting Drug Dealers https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/atlanta/news/press-releases/nine-law-enforcement-officers-sentenced-for-protecting-drug-dealers Published: Aug 6th 2014Thirteen defendants, including nine former police officers, have been sentenced to federal prison this week for accepting thousands of dollars in cash payments.
Former East St. Louis Police Officer’s Prison Sentence Upheld https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/springfield/news/press-releases/former-east-st.-louis-police-officers-prison-sentence-upheld Published: Aug 25th 2014Ramon T. Carpenter, a former East St. Louis police officer, lost his bid to have his 30-month federal prison sentence overturned for making false statements.
Three Louisville Metropolitan Police Department Officers Charged in Overtime Case Plead Guilty and Agree to Pay $170,000 in Restitution https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/louisville/news/press-releases/three-lmpd-officers-charged-in-overtime-case-plead-guilty-and-agree-to-pay-170000-in-restitution Published: Oct 28th 2019Three Louisville Metropolitan Police Department officers charged with wire fraud in a scheme to defraud the Commonwealth of Kentucky have pleaded guilty.
Two Former Biscayne Park Patrol Officers Plead Guilty to Deprivation of a Juvenile’s Civil Rights by Intentionally Making False Arrests https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/miami/news/press-releases/two-former-biscayne-park-patrol-officers-plead-guilty-to-deprivation-of-a-juveniles-civil-rights-by-intentionally-making-false-arrests Published: Aug 6th 2018Former Biscayne Park Police Officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez pleaded guilty to depriving a 16-year old juvenile of his Civil Rights.
Former Puerto Rico Police Officer Sentenced for Civil Rights Violations Related to Fatal Beating https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/sanjuan/news/press-releases/former-puerto-rico-police-officer-sentenced-for-civil-rights-violations-related-to-fatal-beating Published: Mar 5th 2015Former Puerto Rico Police Sergeant Erick Rivera Nazario was sentenced today to serve 96 months in prison followed by three years supervised release for violating the civil rights of Jose Luis Irizarry Perez, 19, by striking him with a police baton during a fatal police-involved beating, announced Acting Assistant Attorney General Vanita Gupta of the Civil Rights Division, U.
>>>>>>
>>>>>>
>>>>>>
>>>>>>
DOJ Reports:
Monday, June 24, 2013
Former Cherryville Police Chief Charged With Embezzlement
https://www.justice.gov/usao-wdnc/pr/former-cherryville-police-chief-charged-embezzlement
>>>>>>
>>>>>>
Thursday, March 28, 2013
Former Property Evidence Technician Pleads Guilty To Embezzling Drugs From The Asheville Police Department's Evidence Room
https://www.justice.gov/usao-wdnc/pr/former-property-evidence-technician-pleads-guilty-embezzling-drugs-asheville-police
>>>>>>
>>>>>>
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Wednesday, November 29, 2017
Former Police Officer Sentenced for Trafficking Steroids, Money Laundering
https://www.justice.gov/usao-ri/pr/former-police-officer-sentenced-trafficking-steroids-money-laundering
>>>>>>
>>>>>>
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Thursday, November 8, 2018
Former Police Officer Pleads Guilty To Sending Obscene Material to a Child
https://www.justice.gov/usao-ri/pr/former-police-officer-pleads-guilty-sending-obscene-material-child
>>>>>>
>>>>>>
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Friday, March 8, 2019
Former Police Officer Sentenced for Transferring Obscene Material to a Minor
https://www.justice.gov/usao-ri/pr/former-police-officer-sentenced-transferring-obscene-material-minor
>>>>>>
>>>>>>
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Friday, October 6, 2017
Former Police Officer Indicted, Arraigned on Obscenity Charge
https://www.justice.gov/usao-ri/pr/former-police-officer-indicted-arraigned-obscenity-charge
>>>>>>
>>>>>>
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Friday, December 15, 2017
Former Police Sgt. Sentenced on Child Pornography Charge
https://www.justice.gov/usao-ri/pr/former-police-sgt-sentenced-child-pornography-charge
>>>>>>
>>>>>>
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Friday, March 24, 2017
Former Police Officer, Police Union President Arraigned on Fraud Charge
https://www.justice.gov/usao-ri/pr/former-police-officer-police-union-president-arraigned-fraud-charge
>>>>>>
>>>>>>
Former Police Officer, FOP President Pleads Guilty to Fraud
https://www.justice.gov/usao-ri/pr/former-police-officer-fop-president-pleads-guilty-fraud
>>>>>>
>>>>>>
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Friday, July 21, 2017
Former Newport Police Officer, FOP President Sentenced to Prison
https://www.justice.gov/usao-ri/pr/former-newport-police-officer-fop-president-sentenced-prison
>>>>>>
>>>>>>
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Thursday, December 20, 2018
Former Police Officer, Union Official Sentenced in Fraud Case
https://www.justice.gov/usao-ri/pr/former-police-officer-union-official-sentenced-fraud-case
>>>>>>
>>>>>>
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Thursday, May 24, 2018
2nd Former Newport Police Union Official Admits Guilt in Fraud Case
https://www.justice.gov/usao-ri/pr/2nd-former-newport-police-union-official-admits-guilt-fraud-case
>>>>>>
>>>>>>
Cops ripping off the Cops
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2017/10/19/18803737.php?show_comments=1
By Lynda Carson
As large as the FOP is with around 325,000 members, and 2,100 local chapters (lodges) across the nation, according to public records and media reports, there appears to be widespread embezzlement occurring in the Fraternal Order of Police!
On September 26, 2017, the Department of Justice announced: “The former Treasurer of a Fraternal Order of Police Lodge, Timothy James Brewer, 63, of Newton, N.C., has been indicted on wire fraud charges for embezzling more than $110,000 from the non-profit organization, announced Jill Westmoreland Rose, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina. The federal grand jury returned the criminal indictment on September 19, 2017, and it was unsealed this morning following Brewer’s court appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge David C. Keesler.”
During March of 2017, the Department of Justice announced: Former Police Officer, Police Union President Arraigned on Fraud Charges: “Christopher Hayes, 49, of Middletown, R.I., a former Newport, R.I., Police Department Sergeant and former President of the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP), Newport Lodge No. 8, made an initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Providence today on an information charging him with wire fraud. A not guilty plea was entered during his initial appearance and arraignment before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Lincoln D. Almond. Hayes was released on $10,000 unsecured bond.”
As recent as May 1, 2017, the Department of Justice announced: Former Police Officer, FOP President Pleads Guilty to Fraud. “Christopher Hayes, 49, of Middletown, R.I., a former Newport, R.I., Police Department Sergeant and former President of the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP), Newport Lodge No. 8, today pleaded guilty in federal in Providence to an information charging him with wire fraud.
Appearing before U.S. District Court Chief Judge William E. Smith, Hayes admitted to the court that between August 2009 and December 2014, he used an FOP debit card to pay for his own personal expenses; wrote checks payable to himself from the FOP bank account; withdrew cash from the FOP bank account for personal use; and made online payments to his personal credit card from the FOP bank account.
An investigation by the United States Attorney’s Office, U.S. Department of Labor – Office of Inspector General and Office of Labor Management Standards, and the Rhode Island State Police determined that Hayes fraudulently converted approximately $71,523 in FOP funds for his own personal use.”
According to a press release, around 7 months ago the FBI announced: “Takisha Brown Dorsey, a former union official with the Fraternal Order of Police, pled guilty today to a federal charge stemming from the theft of more than $180,000 from the organization, announced U.S. Attorney Channing D. Phillips and Andrew Vale, Assistant Director in Charge of the FBI’s Washington Field Office.” The announcement can also be found on Twitter.
On March 25, 2015, the FBI announced: “Lorna Jean Vanlandingham, the former Treasurer of the Fraternal Order of Police Oklahoma State Lodge and the Tulsa Fraternal Order of Police, pleaded guilty today to embezzling nearly $475,000 from Lodge bank accounts, announced United Sates Attorney Danny C. Williams Sr. for the Northern District of Oklahoma. Sentencing is scheduled on June 22, 2015 before U.S. District Court Chief Judge Gregory K. Frizzell.” On June 22, 2015, the FBI announced that she was sentenced to nearly three years in prison.
According to a report in Idaho during 2017, the ex-president of a Boise police charity was found guilty of ripping off thousands of dollars from the FOP.
Additionally in Ohio during 2015, it was reported that a former Oakwood cop pleads guilty to ripping off the FOP. Frederick Wilson was originally charged with ripping off around $80,000 from the FOP.
Reportedly in Indiana during 2014, a former cop was accused of embezzling more than $7,000 from the La Porte FOP.
It was in Florida during 2014, that it was reported that three Coral Springs cops and former FOP Executive Boards members were accused of ripping off the FOP.
In Michigan during 2013, it was reported that a Montcalm County sheriff’s deputy was charged with embezzlement for allegedly ripping off the FOP in that area.
It was also reported in Wyoming during 2013, that a former cop allegedly ripped off more than $90,000 from the FOP.
In Utah during 2013, reportedly a former cop from Park City was accused of ripping off the FOP and the department’s evidence room.
During 2012 in New Mexico, it was reported that an investigation into some missing funds of the FOP in Santa Fe has taken place.
According to the FOP website in Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh is where the Fraternal Order of Police has it’s beginnings.
>>>>>>
>>>>>></p>
