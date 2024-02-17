School Globe Model for Infrastructural Global Warming by Zbigniew Charnas

What about if the global warming is now not only in the atmosphere and on the surface, but 1.5 *C or more is the geophysical warming inside the Earth. This is the theoretical conception with some practical cases in our reality. Let the Earth be bigger than earlier, 4.5 bln years ago, in the Expanding Earth Theory [search in Internet] process with nuclear-thermic mechanism for its widening. This means with the radius of the planet longer now of about 70 % than in the beginning of expansion. In this case the volume of the globe should increase to five times from primeval one, due to the thermal expansion effect of inner materials. This with about 25,000 K of internal geophysical warming. Now atmospheric global warming makes the Earth bigger in thermal and material sense. Tempo of the geological expansion of the planet, accelerated by human activity, and tempo of the atmospheric surface global warming are comparable. More than 1 K of global warming and more than 1 km to the Equator. My measurements were done with many bridges and viaducts as the scientific exoandometers. Such long constructions has dilatation bearings and their temperature events. Having thermometer, ruler and knowing the balance temperature for the bridge in a given place on the globe one can measure changes from the moment of the bridge opening.

So, the average tempo of this internal geophysical globe warming is about 1 K of temperature for some 200,000 years, and in the model with 5-times acceleration even it is maybe 1 K / 40,000 y finally. And lately – in our times – the tempo of the atmospheric global warming for the planetary surface is more than 1 K / 100 y (!), what means the tempo 400 times faster (40,000 = 100 x 400).



Mentioned here additional distance as 70 % more to the planetary radius is about 2,500 kilometers. The average expansion tempo in this case is 1 km / 2 mln years, and in the 5-times accelerating process of this expansion it is 1 km / 400,000 y at the end. Here – in the catastrophic experiment of global climate change in the XX and XXI centuries – the tempo 400 times faster is 1 km / 1,000 years. What means 100 meters for one hundred of years in the radius. For the XX century it should be plus about 700 meters to 40,000 km of the Equator. And over 1 km more to the circumference in the period 1900 – 2025 (!).



Remember: More than 1 K of global warming and more than 1 km to the Equator. Global warming has now already 1.5 *C of its increase in this pointed years. And it was observed by me that there exists real extra fast Planetary Ground Expansion, that started in the end of the XX century. In my own research in Warsaw in Central Europe I find that this expansion in the sediment region has measurement even 2.5 cm (1 inch) for 1 km for 1 year in the period 2000 – 2020. This gives to the Equatorial length in practical case maybe several kilometers plus. My region has specific springy geological effect, named by me: sandy ground faster than rocks.



