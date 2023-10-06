Forgotten Mountains. Why Kilimanjaro, Tibet, Himalaya, Greenland Are So Warm? by Zbigniew Charnas

Counting from the altitude temperature gradient, the warming of Kilimanjaro's summit – where the snows have just disappeared and the glacier melted – we get warming over a century by about 5 *C. That is, it is four times higher than on average on the Earth's surface at the same time (1900 - 1999 = 0.8 *C, 2000 - 2023 = 0.7 *C, 1999 - 2023 = 1.5 *C).



Tibet, according to Chinese research (end of the XX century, New Scientist), has warmed three times more than the rest of lowland China (altitude difference of about 4 km on average). The Himalayan Sherpas reported a quarter of a century ago that in the area of the windward peaks during the summer monsoon, the level of frost and eternal snow rose by up to 1,700 m. This gives even 7 *C of warming!



Do you remember the gigantic snowmelt in Greenland in the summer of 2019 - several thousand meters high? Or rain instead of snow on the top of the Greenland Ice Sheet (over 3,000 m above sea level) in August 2021? It is worth saying at this point that a 1% change in the Earth's albedo means approximately a change in its surface temperature by 1 *C (historical and cosmic comparisons).



For every 12 *C of warming there is 100 % more of water vapour in the air, when is saturated. So, in dynamic climate change process, in psychrometric and heat-pump mechanism, with feedback phenomenon there is cooler-than-should ocean and very much more than earlier of heat in stormy clouds and mountain slopes. Real adequate surface has its warming points in the 3D-space cloud, but it is possible to concentrate they on scientific virtual way to flat area.



A simple analysis of regional changes – warming (2/3) of the globe's surface dominated by atmospheric highs and cooling (1/3) of the globe's surface dominated by low pressures in the years 1950 – 2000 – shows that the clouds and the atmosphere on special area at an altitude of 3 km above the ocean surface are warmer by almost 4 *C. Clouds carry over 30 % more water there. The condensation of water in the clouds releases heat and drives the movement of the atmosphere.



At once, we have some meteo-stations in high mountains for knowledge. It is more important to know in time than to know in detail.

