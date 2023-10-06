top
International
International
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
International Environment & Forest Defense

Forgotten Mountains. Why Kilimanjaro, Tibet, Himalaya, Greenland Are So Warm?

by Zbigniew Charnas
Fri, Oct 6, 2023 11:13AM
Counting from the altitude temperature gradient, the warming of Kilimanjaro's summit – where the snows have just disappeared and the glacier melted – we get warming over a century by about 5 *C. That is, it is four times higher than on average on the Earth's surface at the same time. Global warming on the Earth’s sea and land surface of about 1.5 *C for the period 1900 – 2023 is not adequate indicator to the all 3D warming process. The Earth is not flat. The adequate for global warming-vapouring process is the surface virtually hanged three-four kilometers over the sea level line and placed in high mountains on the rock profiles.
Counting from the altitude temperature gradient, the warming of Kilimanjaro's summit – where the snows have just disappeared and the glacier melted – we get warming over a century by about 5 *C. That is, it is four times higher than on average on the Earth's surface at the same time (1900 - 1999 = 0.8 *C, 2000 - 2023 = 0.7 *C, 1999 - 2023 = 1.5 *C).

Tibet, according to Chinese research (end of the XX century, New Scientist), has warmed three times more than the rest of lowland China (altitude difference of about 4 km on average). The Himalayan Sherpas reported a quarter of a century ago that in the area of the windward peaks during the summer monsoon, the level of frost and eternal snow rose by up to 1,700 m. This gives even 7 *C of warming!

Do you remember the gigantic snowmelt in Greenland in the summer of 2019 - several thousand meters high? Or rain instead of snow on the top of the Greenland Ice Sheet (over 3,000 m above sea level) in August 2021? It is worth saying at this point that a 1% change in the Earth's albedo means approximately a change in its surface temperature by 1 *C (historical and cosmic comparisons).

Global warming on the Earth’s sea and land surface of about 1.5 *C for the period 1900 – 2023 is not adequate indicator to the all 3D warming process. The Earth is not flat. What is important to us happens quite high above our heads. The adequate for global warming-vapouring process is the surface virtually hanged three-four kilometers over the sea level line and placed in high mountains on the rock profiles.

For every 12 *C of warming there is 100 % more of water vapour in the air, when is saturated. So, in dynamic climate change process, in psychrometric and heat-pump mechanism, with feedback phenomenon there is cooler-than-should ocean and very much more than earlier of heat in stormy clouds and mountain slopes. Real adequate surface has its warming points in the 3D-space cloud, but it is possible to concentrate they on scientific virtual way to flat area.

A simple analysis of regional changes – warming (2/3) of the globe's surface dominated by atmospheric highs and cooling (1/3) of the globe's surface dominated by low pressures in the years 1950 – 2000 – shows that the clouds and the atmosphere on special area at an altitude of 3 km above the ocean surface are warmer by almost 4 *C. Clouds carry over 30 % more water there. The condensation of water in the clouds releases heat and drives the movement of the atmosphere.

At once, we have some meteo-stations in high mountains for knowledge. It is more important to know in time than to know in detail.
For more information: https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2023/10/...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$60.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code