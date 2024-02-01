“Method Sampling: How To Build The Future Together” Film Screening & Discussion

Date:

Friday, March 01, 2024

Time:

7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Event Type:

Screening

Organizer/Author:

Oakland Asian Cultural Center

Location Details:

Oakland Asian Cultural Center

Method Sampling is the principle used by Oakland, CA globetrotting Hip Hop Orchestra Experience, which fuses hip-hop and classical music to magical effect. JooWan Kim, its Korean born composer, believes that any paradigm shifting change only happens by sampling and reframing differences that spark innovation. In this film we will see how Kim tested his hypothesis, meeting a disabled choreographer who revolutionized modern dance, a self-taught Black mycologist who wrote the first books on Cordyceps cultivation, and a tiny house builder with a shipbuilding background who looks at houses as inverted boats. In addition, Italian Critical Theorist, Fabio Vighi explores how Method Sampling may allow society to overcome the challenges it faces today.



This is a Bay Area premiere; there will be a Q&A following the film with producer JooWan Kim and co-producer Christopher Nicholas.