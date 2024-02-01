From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
“Method Sampling: How To Build The Future Together” Film Screening & Discussion
Date:
Friday, March 01, 2024
Time:
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Oakland Asian Cultural Center
Location Details:
Oakland Asian Cultural Center
Method Sampling is the principle used by Oakland, CA globetrotting Hip Hop Orchestra Experience, which fuses hip-hop and classical music to magical effect. JooWan Kim, its Korean born composer, believes that any paradigm shifting change only happens by sampling and reframing differences that spark innovation. In this film we will see how Kim tested his hypothesis, meeting a disabled choreographer who revolutionized modern dance, a self-taught Black mycologist who wrote the first books on Cordyceps cultivation, and a tiny house builder with a shipbuilding background who looks at houses as inverted boats. In addition, Italian Critical Theorist, Fabio Vighi explores how Method Sampling may allow society to overcome the challenges it faces today.
This is a Bay Area premiere; there will be a Q&A following the film with producer JooWan Kim and co-producer Christopher Nicholas.
This is a Bay Area premiere; there will be a Q&A following the film with producer JooWan Kim and co-producer Christopher Nicholas.
For more information: https://oacc.cc/event/methodsampling/
Added to the calendar on Thu, Feb 1, 2024 1:20PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network