top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Palestine San Francisco Anti-War Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Government & Elections

Letter to Myrna Melgar, member of the SF Board of Supervisors

by Elizabeth Milos (elimilos [at] gmail.com)
Mon, Jan 8, 2024 4:01AM
A call to remember one's past, and to be in the world on the side of Justice for Palestine.
neveragain4anyone.jpg_1.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (606.0KB)
When we first met, you were a young woman very committed to women’s health and I was a young mother who had just come back from living in Chile for five years, under a dictatorship. We both had been hired for a CDC sponsored HIV prevention project at a local women’s nonprofit in May of 1993.

You told me you were Salvadorean and to me, you felt a bit like family because of the admiration I had for your people, for their bravery in facing down one of the most powerful countries in the world, fighting in the streets and in the mountains of El Salvador. I told you about the years I spent working with Salvadoreans in the Solidarity movement here in San Francisco during the early 80s.

We sat down for what seemed like a day and you were genuinely interested in my experiences in Chile. I told you I had not been in Chile during the coup in 1973, I had been living in NYC, my birthplace, and was 11 years old when it happened but I had gone back at 25 years of age as a photojournalist to lend my lens in the fight against the dictatorship. You said that you had barely been nine years old when you were forced to move to the US as soon as the fighting had started. You had studied political science and I was very impressed with your knowledge.

We reflected on how our childhood experiences had formed us. Both of us from strong mothers, committed in the struggle for liberation.

A lot of time has passed since that day and life has taken us down different paths but in all, I always thought that we were still, in essence down the same one.

Until I heard about your reluctance to vote Yes for a resolution demanding a ceasefire to stop the genocide in Palestine.

I heard you were among the members of the Board of Supervisors who voted to table the decision until the next meeting one month away.

During an ongoing genocide.

I truly believed that anyone who has seen what had happened to their country as result of war would never wish that upon any other people.

If I understood you correctly, you stated that you were divided on this issue because you are Jewish. I barely understood what you meant, because at this last Board of Supervisors meeting, there were 2,500 people there, many of them Jewish, asking you to vote YES.

Growing up in the US, during the Civil War in El Salvador, didn’t you feel the same way as I did, a kind of dread, sadness and impotence, from seeing pictures of bodies piled up along the sides of the roads, knowing the people had been killed by bombs and bullets and helicopters paid for by the US?

Why would being Jewish make you feel reluctant to save Palestinians from that fate?

Didn’t those videos of blindfolded naked Palestinian men on their knees in Gaza City, bring back any memories of what the Guardia Nacional (and US advisors) did to Salvadorean peasants before shooting them in the head and kicking them into mass graves?

What would motivate a person to table a decision to stop genocide? I asked myself.

As an 11 year old, working out of a solidarity office in Hell’s Kitchen after the coup, I felt an urgency with every fax we sent out to the international community and to newspapers that held the names of men and women who had been snatched and disappeared by Pinochet’s secret police. The urgency was to save their lives, to force the government to acknowledge their existence and their captivity. Now, 50 years later, there are many still missing. But even half a century later, many of their captors and killers are facing justice. Because we do not forget.

Now, 75 years later, Palestinians are still fighting not only for Israel to acknowledge their existence but also for the right to even exist. Once again. We do not forget.

How many are missing under the rubble in Gaza? How many of the thousands snatched by Israel and taken to indefinite detention will make it out alive?

Why are Israelis called “hostages” and Palestinians called “prisoners”?

Didn’t you grow up with that same sense of urgency to save lives? I thought you had when you told me about your passion for helping women.

Thousands of pregnant Palestinian women are giving birth in bombed out hospitals and losing their wombs and lives from infection because Israel has cut off their water.

I remember in 1981, during the FMLN offensive, we would hear stories of women giving birth while running from the army and the companeros and companeras, with rifles in hand, would defend their positions under fire at the retaguardia, at the back of the line, until they had delivered the baby and could bring them to safety. Some of the new mothers had to cover their newborn’s mouths tightly to stop their crying so as not to give up their location underground and have 500-pound bombs fall on all of them.

Those are unimaginable and excruciating decisions to make, not one that we are asking you and your colleagues to make which would actually help stop a genocide.

While I was in Laney College, we organized one of the first demonstrations in Berkeley in Solidarity with El Salvador right after the FMLN general offensive. We reached out to the General Union of Palestinian Students for help. The Palestinians not only extended their hand in solidarity but they also served as security for the march, protecting the undocumented Salvadoreans with their own bodies against the danger of being snatched by police and sent back to El Salvador.

During a meeting at the Women’s Building after the Sabra and Shatila massacres in 1982, I remember that some of the people, whom I considered progressive, who had been at our rallies in solidarity with El Salvador, Nicaragua and even for Chile, somehow felt conflicted about calling out Israel for their role in these massacres of Palestinians, because they were Jewish. Some of them cried. At the time, I wondered who they were really crying for.

Hadn’t they ever heard Martin Luther King’s statement about the indivisibility of justice? When it came to fighting for the right to return of the Chilean refugees, there was no question among US progressives. Why did some of them treat the right of return of Palestinians differently?

Now, the Jewish presence in the movement for justice in Palestine is much more visible. In fact, Jews have been at the forefront of this struggle for many years and the critical mass has arrived worldwide. Some were in a minority and over the years suffered serious consequences from attacks by Zionists for supporting the Palestinians.

There is something that happens to a young person’s psyche when there is an awareness of injustice yet the world keeps turning as if nothing is going on. It’s like being in permanent exile from your own body.

There is no post traumatic stress syndrome in Palestine because there is no POST. It is ongoing. In Gaza, if a child is lucky enough to survive to be 15 years old, he or she gone thru 6 extended bombing campaigns during all of their lives.

There is a new term used by Search and Rescue teams created just for Gaza: WCNSF. Wounded Child No Surviving Family.

There is something that happens to the world when a genocide continues unopposed and unpunished.

The world itself becomes untenable. For your children. For mine. For all of them way past our own lifetimes.

What gives me hope is that young people everywhere are seeing the world with clean eyes and know in their hearts to stand on the side of the most vulnerable.

What gives me hope is that young people are no longer following US mainstream media but are turning to groundbreaking, brave on-the-ground reporting from Gazan journalists and youth and very excellent reporters from Electronic Intifada as well as Flashpoints. At the same time we've all had our hearts broken when reporters in Gaza we have come to admire and to search for their news dispatches, are being called by the Israeli forces, tracked and bombed. But their poems and words and images live on, like world renown writer and teacher Dr. Refaat Alareer. We do not forget.

What gives me hope is that these young people are the generation that joined US unions and have been actively organizing within our ranks, fighting against their employers and often even their union bureaucracies to be in solidarity with the Palestinians. On December 16th, a massive and historic labor march in solidarity with Palestine took place in Oakland. This, against the backdrop of direct orders from the AFL-CIO to the SF Labor Council to not pass resolution for Palestine nor support the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement that Palestinian trade unions have been asking the world to adhere to.

What gives me hope is that once again, the word "Resistance" has the meaning I grew up honoring, such as the resistance of doctors who sing together that they will stay with their patients no matter what and like nephrologist Dr. Hamam Alouh who refused to leave his patients even though he knew he was facing death. Not the faux resistance touted around presumably against Trump only to carry out the same war mongering and supremacist policies.

If none of this has moved you to vote yes on the original resolution before you, let me leave you with this very concrete thought.

The US is a signatory to the Genocide Convention and we are all duty bound to Stop a genocide from happening. It is the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide (adopted 9 December 1948, entered into force 12 January 1951); the same Genocide Convention that was created in order to prevent another Holocaust from happening again anywhere.

You are a public official so I advise you to take a look at the case before the ICJ brought by South Africa.

It outlines very clearly how Israel has demonstrated beyond a doubt and with visual documentation (and hubris) its very deliberate intention to commit genocide to eradicate the Palestinians and take over not only Gaza but also the West Bank. All of the elements that define genocide have been met.

I ask you. Doesn't being Jewish and Salvadorean actually compel you to act with even more strength?

I invite you to reach inside and find the courage to do so this time.
§
by Elizabeth Milos
Mon, Jan 8, 2024 4:01AM
israeligenocide21dec.jpg_1.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (602.1KB)
§
by Elizabeth Milos
Mon, Jan 8, 2024 4:01AM
israeligenocide4jan.jpg_1.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (496.9KB)
§
by Elizabeth Milos
Mon, Jan 8, 2024 4:01AM
sixwarsold.jpg_1.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (942.7KB)
§
by Elizabeth Milos
Mon, Jan 8, 2024 4:01AM
aflcioletter.jpg_1.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (674.2KB)
§
by Elizabeth Milos
Mon, Jan 8, 2024 4:01AM
192-20231228-app-01-00-en_1.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (1.5MB)
The South Africa ICJ Genocide case brought against Israel
§Traduccion de la Carta Abierta de Elizabeth Milos a Myrna Melgar
by Federico Fernandez
Mon, Jan 8, 2024 9:16PM
indybay.org
Carta a Myrna Melgar, miembro de la Junta de Supervisores de SF: Indybay
10–12 minutos

Un llamado a recordar el pasado y estar en el mundo del lado de la Justicia para Palestina.

Cuando nos conocimos, eras una joven muy comprometida con la salud de las mujeres y yo era una joven madre que acababa de regresar de vivir en Chile durante cinco años, bajo una dictadura. Ambas habíamos sido contratadas para un proyecto de prevención del VIH patrocinado por los CDC en una organización local sin fines de lucro para mujeres en mayo de 1993.

Me dijiste que eras salvadoreña y para mí te sentías un poco como familia debido a la admiración que tenía por tu gente, por su valentía al enfrentarse a uno de los países más poderosos del mundo, luchando en las calles y en las montañas de El Salvador. Te conté sobre los años que pasé trabajando con salvadoreños en el movimiento de Solidaridad aquí en San Francisco durante principios de los 80.

Nos sentamos por lo que pareció un día y te interesaste genuinamente en mis experiencias en Chile. Te dije que no había estado en Chile durante el golpe de 1973, había estado viviendo en Nueva York, mi lugar de nacimiento, y tenía 11 años cuando sucedió, pero había regresado a los 25 años como fotoperiodista para prestar mi lente en la lucha contra la dictadura. Dijiste que apenas tenías nueve años cuando te viste obligada a mudarte a EE. UU. tan pronto como comenzaron los combates. Habías estudiado ciencias políticas y me impresionó mucho tu conocimiento.

Reflexionamos sobre cómo nuestras experiencias de la infancia nos habían formado. Ambas provenientes de madres fuertes, comprometidas en la lucha por la liberación.

Ha pasado mucho tiempo desde ese día y la vida nos ha llevado por diferentes caminos, pero en todo, siempre pensé que, en esencia, seguíamos en el mismo.

Hasta que supe de tu renuencia a votar Sí por una resolución que exigía un alto al fuego para detener el genocidio en Palestina.

Escuché que estabas entre los miembros de la Junta de Supervisores que votaron por posponer la decisión hasta la próxima reunión un mes después.

Durante un genocidio en curso.

Realmente creía que cualquiera que haya visto lo que le sucedió a su país como resultado de la guerra nunca desearía eso para ningún otro pueblo.

Si te entendí correctamente, declaraste que estabas dividida en este tema porque eres judía. Apenas entendí lo que querías decir, porque en esta última reunión de la Junta de Supervisores, había 2,500 personas allí, muchas de ellas judías, pidiéndote que votaras SÍ.

Creciendo en EE. UU., durante la Guerra Civil en El Salvador, ¿no sentiste lo mismo que yo, una especie de temor, tristeza e impotencia, al ver imágenes de cuerpos amontonados a lo largo de los caminos, sabiendo que la gente había sido asesinada por bombas y balas y helicópteros pagados por EE. UU.?

¿Por qué ser judía te hace sentir renuente a salvar a los palestinos de ese destino?

¿Esos videos de hombres palestinos desnudos y vendados de rodillas en la ciudad de Gaza, no te traen ningún recuerdo de lo que la Guardia Nacional (y los asesores estadounidenses) hicieron a los campesinos salvadoreños antes de dispararles en la cabeza y patearlos en fosas comunes?

¿Qué motivaría a una persona a posponer una decisión para detener un genocidio? Me pregunté.

Como una niña de 11 años, trabajando en una oficina de solidaridad en Hell’s Kitchen después del golpe, sentí una urgencia con cada fax que enviamos a la comunidad internacional y a los periódicos que tenían los nombres de hombres y mujeres que habían sido secuestrados y desaparecidos por la policía secreta de Pinochet. La urgencia era salvar sus vidas, obligar al gobierno a reconocer su existencia y su cautiverio. Ahora, 50 años después, muchos todavía están desaparecidos. Pero incluso medio siglo después, muchos de sus captores y asesinos enfrentan la justicia. Porque no olvidamos.

Ahora, 75 años después, los palestinos siguen luchando no solo para que Israel reconozca su existencia, sino también por el derecho a existir. Una vez más. No olvidamos.

¿Cuántos están desaparecidos bajo los escombros en Gaza? ¿Cuántos de los miles secuestrados por Israel y llevados a detención indefinida lograrán salir con vida?

¿Por qué a los israelíes se les llama "rehenes" y a los palestinos "prisioneros"?

¿No creciste con ese mismo sentido de urgencia para salvar vidas? Pensé que lo tenías cuando me contaste sobre tu pasión por ayudar a las mujeres.

Miles de mujeres palestinas embarazadas están dando a luz en hospitales bombardeados y perdiendo sus úteros y vidas por infección porque Israel ha cortado su agua.

Recuerdo en 1981, durante la ofensiva del FMLN, escuchábamos historias de mujeres dando a luz mientras huían del ejército y los compañeros y compañeras, con rifles en mano, defendían sus posiciones bajo fuego en la retaguardia, en la parte trasera de la línea, hasta que habían dado a luz al bebé y podían llevarlos a un lugar seguro. Algunas de las nuevas madres tenían que tapar la boca de sus recién nacidos para detener su llanto y no delatar su ubicación subterránea y que les cayeran bombas de 500 libras encima a todos ellos.

Esas son decisiones inimaginables y desgarradoras de tomar, no una que estamos pidiendo que tú y tus colegas tomen que en realidad ayudaría a detener un genocidio.

Mientras estaba en Laney College, organizamos una de las primeras manifestaciones en Berkeley en solidaridad con El Salvador justo después de la ofensiva general del FMLN. Nos pusimos en contacto con la Unión General de Estudiantes Palestinos para pedir ayuda. Los palestinos no solo extendieron su mano en solidaridad, sino que también sirvieron como seguridad

para la marcha, protegiendo a los salvadoreños indocumentados con sus propios cuerpos contra el peligro de ser secuestrados por la policía y enviados de regreso a El Salvador.

Durante una reunión en el Women's Building después de las masacres de Sabra y Shatila en 1982, recuerdo que algunas de las personas, a quienes consideraba progresistas, que habían estado en nuestras manifestaciones en solidaridad con El Salvador, Nicaragua e incluso por Chile, de alguna manera se sentían en conflicto sobre condenar a Israel por su papel en estas masacres de palestinos, porque eran judíos. Algunos lloraron. En ese momento, me pregunté por quién realmente lloraban.

¿Nunca habían escuchado la declaración de Martin Luther King sobre la indivisibilidad de la justicia? Cuando se trataba de luchar por el derecho al retorno de los refugiados chilenos, no había duda entre los progresistas estadounidenses. ¿Por qué algunos de ellos trataban el derecho al retorno de los palestinos de manera diferente?

Ahora, la presencia judía en el movimiento por la justicia en Palestina es mucho más visible. De hecho, los judíos han estado a la vanguardia de esta lucha durante muchos años y la masa crítica ha llegado a nivel mundial. Algunos estaban en minoría y a lo largo de los años sufrieron graves consecuencias por ataques de sionistas por apoyar a los palestinos.

Hay algo que le sucede a la psique de un joven cuando hay conciencia de la injusticia, pero el mundo sigue girando como si nada estuviera pasando. Es como estar en exilio permanente de tu propio cuerpo.

No hay síndrome de estrés postraumático en Palestina porque no hay POST. Es continuo. En Gaza, si un niño tiene la suerte de sobrevivir hasta los 15 años, ha pasado por 6 campañas de bombardeos extendidas durante toda su vida.

Hay un término nuevo utilizado por equipos de búsqueda y rescate creado solo para Gaza: WCNSF. Niño herido sin familia sobreviviente.

Hay algo que le sucede al mundo cuando un genocidio continúa sin oposición y sin castigo.

El mundo en sí se vuelve insostenible. Para tus hijos. Para los míos. Para todos ellos mucho más allá de nuestras propias vidas.

Lo que me da esperanza es que los jóvenes de todo el mundo están viendo el mundo con ojos limpios y saben en sus corazones que deben estar del lado de los más vulnerables.

Lo que me da esperanza es que los jóvenes ya no siguen los medios de comunicación convencionales de EE. UU. sino que se están volcando a reportajes valientes y revolucionarios en el terreno de periodistas gazatíes y jóvenes y excelentes reporteros de Electronic Intifada, así como de Flashpoints. Al mismo tiempo, todos hemos tenido el corazón roto cuando los reporteros en Gaza a quienes hemos llegado a admirar y buscar sus despachos de noticias, son llamados por las fuerzas israelíes, rastreados y bombardeados. Pero sus poemas y palabras e imágenes viven, como el escritor y profesor de renombre mundial Dr. Refaat Alareer. No olvidamos.

Lo que me da esperanza es que estos jóvenes son la generación que se unió a los sindicatos de EE. UU. y han estado organizando activamente dentro de nuestras filas, luchando contra sus empleadores y, a menudo, incluso contra las burocracias sindicales para solidarizarse con los palestinos. El 16 de diciembre, tuvo lugar una marcha laboral masiva e histórica en solidaridad con Palestina en Oakland. Esto, contra el telón de fondo de órdenes directas de la AFL-CIO al Consejo Laboral de SF para no aprobar una resolución para Palestina ni apoyar el movimiento de Boicot, Desinversión y Sanciones que los sindicatos palestinos han estado pidiendo al mundo que cumpla.

Lo que me da esperanza es que una vez más, la palabra "Resistencia" tiene el significado que crecí honrando, como la resistencia de los médicos que cantan juntos que se quedarán con sus pacientes pase lo que pase y como el nefrólogo Dr. Hamam Alouh, quien se negó a dejar a sus pacientes a pesar de que sabía que se enfrentaba a la muerte. No la falsa resistencia promocionada supuestamente contra Trump solo para llevar a cabo las mismas políticas belicistas y supremacistas.

Si nada de esto te ha conmovido para votar sí en la resolución original ante ti, déjame dejarte con este pensamiento muy concreto.

EE. UU. es signatario de la Convención sobre el Genocidio y todos estamos obligados a detener un genocidio. Es la Convención para la Prevención y Sanción del Delito de Genocidio (adoptada el 9 de diciembre de 1948, entró en vigor el 12 de enero de 1951); la misma Convención sobre el Genocidio que se creó para evitar que otro Holocausto sucediera nuevamente en cualquier lugar.

Eres un funcionario público, así que te aconsejo que mires el caso ante la CIJ presentado por Sudáfrica.

Describe muy claramente cómo Israel ha demostrado más allá de toda duda y con documentación visual (y arrogancia) su intención muy deliberada de cometer genocidio para erradicar a los palestinos y tomar no solo Gaza sino también Cisjordania. Todos los elementos que definen el genocidio se han cumplido.

Te pregunto. ¿No te obliga ser judía y salvadoreña a actuar con aún más fuerza?

Te invito a buscar en tu interior y encontrar el coraje para hacerlo esta vez.
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$30.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code