Read Palestine: Listening Session and Discussion

Date:

Sunday, January 07, 2024

Time:

10:00 AM - 10:00 AM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

48 S 7th St

San Jose, CA

We’ll be continuing our Read Palestine listening sessions of "The Hundred Years' War on Palestine" where we left off (~ halfway through chapter 2) Sunday, Jan 7 10am at the San Jose Peace & Justice Center. Everyone is welcome to join, even if you missed the first two sessions!



Please RSVP at tinyurl.com/HTReadPal3 for headcount.



Refreshments and art supplies will be provided!