Read Palestine: Listening Session and Discussion
Sunday, January 07, 2024
10:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Other
Angela
48 S 7th St
San Jose, CA
We’ll be continuing our Read Palestine listening sessions of "The Hundred Years' War on Palestine" where we left off (~ halfway through chapter 2) Sunday, Jan 7 10am at the San Jose Peace & Justice Center. Everyone is welcome to join, even if you missed the first two sessions!
Please RSVP at tinyurl.com/HTReadPal3 for headcount.
Refreshments and art supplies will be provided!
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/C1uqKh8PFTk/
Added to the calendar on Fri, Jan 5, 2024 5:40PM
