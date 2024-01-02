From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Stockton Rally for Palestine: No Genocide in 2024
Friday, January 05, 2024
2:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Protest
Angela
Pacific Ave. & March Lane
Stockton, CA
Please join us in Stockton for a Rally for Palestine: No Genocide in 2024!
For more information: https://sac4palestine.org/rally-for-palest...
