Join CODEPINK SF Bay as we demand an end to the siege on Gaza. Action includes: deliver petition to Israeli Consulate demanding Israel ceasefire, stop the genocide, lift the siege; create an altar to the children of Gaza with flowers, candles, and children's shoes; read the names of murdered children; symbolic die-in; rally; picket line; sidewalk chalking; red hand prints; singing; poetry; statements by people with family in Gaza, the West Bank, Israel.We especially invite people to bring children's shoes, flowers and candles to create an altar for the children of Gaza.RSVP/details: https://www.codepink.org/sf1223