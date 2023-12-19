From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Tell Israel: Stop the Genocide. End the Siege of Gaza Now!
Date:
Friday, December 22, 2023
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Event Type:
Critical Mass
Organizer/Author:
Cynthia Papermaster
Location Details:
Israeli Consulate, 456 Montgomery St. (@Sacramento), San Francisco
Join CODEPINK SF Bay as we demand an end to the siege on Gaza. Action includes: deliver petition to Israeli Consulate demanding Israel ceasefire, stop the genocide, lift the siege; create an altar to the children of Gaza with flowers, candles, and children's shoes; read the names of murdered children; symbolic die-in; rally; picket line; sidewalk chalking; red hand prints; singing; poetry; statements by people with family in Gaza, the West Bank, Israel.
We especially invite people to bring children's shoes, flowers and candles to create an altar for the children of Gaza.
RSVP/details: https://www.codepink.org/sf1223
We especially invite people to bring children's shoes, flowers and candles to create an altar for the children of Gaza.
RSVP/details: https://www.codepink.org/sf1223
For more information: https://www.codepink.org/sf1223
Added to the calendar on Tue, Dec 19, 2023 9:12PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network