Action San Francisco: Demand Senator Alex Padilla call for ceasefire now
Date:
Saturday, December 16, 2023
Time:
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
333 Bush Street
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Gather at Senator Alex Padilla’s San Francisco office to demand immediate unconditional ceasefire, provide immediate humanitarian relief, and end US military aid to Israel.
Added to the calendar on Tue, Dec 12, 2023 9:58PM
