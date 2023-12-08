From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
From Awareness to Action: Organizing for Tech Workers
Date:
Tuesday, December 12, 2023
Time:
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Zoom
Register at: bit.ly/techorganizing101
Register at: bit.ly/techorganizing101
This session will cover the foundations of organizing in the tech world, an important site of resistance considering tech’s role in Israel’s military industrial complex and its campaign of genocidal violence against Palestine.
If you work in and around tech - or are simply interested in tech - join the session to hear more about how you can get organized.
If you work in and around tech - or are simply interested in tech - join the session to hear more about how you can get organized.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/C0cAt3DIMLz/?i...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Dec 8, 2023 10:42PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network