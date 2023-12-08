From Awareness to Action: Organizing for Tech Workers

Date:

Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Time:

12:30 PM - 2:00 PM

Event Type:

Class/Workshop

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

Zoom

Register at: bit.ly/techorganizing101

This session will cover the foundations of organizing in the tech world, an important site of resistance considering tech’s role in Israel’s military industrial complex and its campaign of genocidal violence against Palestine.



If you work in and around tech - or are simply interested in tech - join the session to hear more about how you can get organized.