Freed Palestinian Women Prisoners Speak Out
Date:
Wednesday, December 06, 2023
Time:
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Livestreamed on AMED STUDIES SFSU Facebook and YouTube
Join us for “Freed Palestinian Women Prisoner Speak Out” Featuring: Marah Bakir (Beit Hanina), Shorouq Dwaiat (Jerusalem), Janan Abdu Esq. (Haifa), Tala Naser Esq. (Ramallah). This will be a productive and engaging discussion about principled feminist, anti-colonial and decolonial praxis and the indivisibility of justice organized by Feminists for Justice in and for Palestine (F4JP), @teachingpalestine, and the @amedstudies.
The event will be live streamed on AMED STUDIES SFSU Facebook and YouTube
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/C0STU5uL5ZU/
