Freed Palestinian Women Prisoners Speak Out

Date:

Wednesday, December 06, 2023

Time:

11:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Event Type:

Panel Discussion

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

Livestreamed on AMED STUDIES SFSU Facebook and YouTube

Join us for “Freed Palestinian Women Prisoner Speak Out” Featuring: Marah Bakir (Beit Hanina), Shorouq Dwaiat (Jerusalem), Janan Abdu Esq. (Haifa), Tala Naser Esq. (Ramallah). This will be a productive and engaging discussion about principled feminist, anti-colonial and decolonial praxis and the indivisibility of justice organized by Feminists for Justice in and for Palestine (F4JP), @teachingpalestine, and the @amedstudies.



