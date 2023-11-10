From the Open-Publishing Newswire

Providing the Palestinian Perspective on the Current Events (Week 5)

Date:

Sunday, November 12, 2023

Time:

9:00 AM - 11:30 AM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

This is a Hybrid Event, meaning you can attend virtually via Zoom or, in-person at the Palestine Museum US, 1764 Litchfield Turnpike, Woodbridge, Connecticut



Zoom registration link is below.





We invite all individuals passionate about academic freedom, social justice, and the accurate representation of the Palestinian struggle to join us for this event.



=================================================================



CALL TO ACTION



Contact the White House, your Senators and Representative to:

1) Ask for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. Ask your Representative to cosponsor H.Res. 786.

2) Prioritize the immediate delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza

3) End US taxpayer dollars to Israel



White House Comment Line

Open Tuesday-Thursday 11am-3pm EST

(202) 456-1111 or (202) 456-1414

Email Contact Page:



You can use this CALL SCRIPT to contact your Senators and Representative:



Senator Alex Padilla

(202) 224-3553 DC office

If voicemail box is full, try Senator Padilla's other office locations: (415) 981-9369 San Francisco office; (916) 448-2787 Sacramento office, (559) 497-5109 Fresno office; (310) 231-4494 LA office; (619) 239-3884 San Diego office

Email Contact Page:



Senator Laphonza Butler

(202) 224-3841

If voicemail box is full, try Senator Butler's other office locations: (415) 393-0707 San Francisco office; (310) 914-7300 LA office; (619) 231-9712 San Diego office; (559) 485-7430 Fresno office

https://www.butler.senate.gov/



Congressional Switchboard

(202) 224-3121

Contact your congressperson:



================================================================

EMAIL Congress:



https://actionnetwork.org/letters/tell-congress-ceasefire-now?source=MC_ceasefire



https://act.uscpr.org/a/%20stop-funding-israels-massacres

===================================================



ceasefiretoday.com for ACTION TOOLKIT



======================================================



US Campaign for Palestinian Rights' ACTION TOOLKIT:



===================================================



SIGN this petition:



=======================================================



LEARN more about Palestine at:

- GazaIsPalestine.com

- PalestineRemembered.com

- US Campaign for Palestinian Rights (USCPR)

- Adalah Justice Project

- BDS Movement

- We Are Not Numbers

- teachpalestine.org

- decolonizepalestine.com



====================================================



READ the following books:

1) Palestine: A Four Thousand Year History by Nur Masalha

2) Palestine...it is something colonial by Dr. Hatem Bazian

3) Free Ebooks:

4) Free Resources & Further Reading:



====================================================



WATCH the following:

1) "1948: Creation & Catastrophe" at

2) "The Price of Oslo"

Episode 1:

Episode 2:

3) "Gaza Fights for Freedom" at

4) ~16 minute YouTube video of how Palestinians were expelled from their homes

5) ~9 minute YouTube video of Nakba Timeline Map



==================================================================



BOYCOTT:

McDonalds, Domino's Pizza, Papa John's Pizza, Pizza Hut, Burger King, Starbucks

HP, Google, Amazon, Expedia, Airbnb, Booking.com, RE/MAX, Chevron, Volvo

PUMA, Sabra, SodaStream, ZARA, AHAVA, Disney



==================================================

Find a PROTEST:

