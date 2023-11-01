Revolutionary Friday: Stop The Genocide Of Palestine! End The Occupation!Friday, November 3, 20231:00pm - 2:00pmSF Federal Building90 7th Street (Outside Rep. Nancy Pelosi's Office)SFRevolutionary Friday, will be at the SF Federal Building this Friday, outside Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s office. Representative Pelosi continues to vote for funds for military aid to Israel. She also is resisting the peoples call for a ceasefire in Gaza.Nancy Pelosi is complicit in Genocide of the Palestinian People!All are welcomed to join the Revolutionary Workers Front and Mothers On The March, at the SF Federal Building to demand and end to the continued genocide, illegal and violent occupation and apartheid inflicted on Palestinians by the Zionist Israeli government.UPDATE from Defense of Children International – Palestine: As of November 1, 2023, Palestinian child fatalities climb to 3,650, with more than 1,000 missing under the rubble of apartment buildings and refugee camps across the Gaza Strip, Israeli settlers and soldiers are unleashing violence and cruelty against Palestinian children in the occupied West Bank.Our RESISTANCE to U.S. policy makers is important to stand in solidarity with the people of Palestine / Gaza.All are welcomed to bring your homemade messages. We have banners and chalk for your sidewalk messages.Stand in solidarity with the people of Palestine!WE CALL FOR:• AN END TO ALL U.S. MILITARY AID AND WEAPONS TO ISRAEL• AN END TO THE BLOCKADE OF PALESTINE• A CEASEFIRE on the Palestinian People by the Zionist government.• END THE APARTHEID / COLONIALIZATION OF PALESTINEVIVIA PALESTINA!Articles:1. 'This is a time for war’: Israel will not agree to ceasefire with Hamas, says Netanyahu – October 30, 20232. ‘Your’re the terrorist’: Protesters disrupt Blinken at Senate hearing –October 31, 2023