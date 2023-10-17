From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Emergency Virtual Teach-in on Genocide in Palestine
Date:
Wednesday, October 18, 2023
Time:
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Teach-In
Organizer/Author:
Palestinian Feminist Collective
Location Details:
Emergency Virtual Teach-in on the Genocide in Palestine
Join the Palestinian Feminist Collective on Wednesday, October 18th at 5PM Pacific,
7PM Central, 8PM Eastern for an emergency virtual teach in on the genocide in Palestine.
Stop the Genocide Now! Free Palestine!
Palestinian Feminist Collective: https://palestinianfeministcollective.org/
Join the Palestinian Feminist Collective on Wednesday, October 18th at 5PM Pacific,
7PM Central, 8PM Eastern for an emergency virtual teach in on the genocide in Palestine.
Stop the Genocide Now! Free Palestine!
Palestinian Feminist Collective: https://palestinianfeministcollective.org/
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=65521...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Oct 17, 2023 4:48PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network