Global Climate Strike in Santa Cruz
Date:
Friday, September 15, 2023
Time:
9:00 AM - 9:00 AM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
FFF Global Climate Strike website
Location Details:
Outside of Santa Cruz City Hall
809 Center Street
Santa Cruz, CA 95060
809 Center Street
Santa Cruz, CA 95060
#EndFossilFuels: Global Climate Strike in Santa Cruz
Where: Friday, Sept. 15 @ 9 AM
Where: Santa Cruz town hall
More info: https://map.fridaysforfuture.org/map?e=pCaVmt8j/2023-09-15
Global Climate Strike Weekend: https://fridaysforfuture.org/september15/
For info on the main Northern California protest, Newsom and Biden: End Fossil Fuels! happening in Sacramento on Sept. 17, go here: https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2023/08/25/18858536.php
This event is part of the Global Climate Strike weekend of action against the climate crisis.
The international March to End Fossil Fuels is happening in New York City ahead of the
UN Climate Ambition Summit 2023.
Added to the calendar on Thu, Sep 14, 2023 2:37PM
