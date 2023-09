#EndFossilFuels: Global Climate Strike in Santa CruzWhere: Friday, Sept. 15 @ 9 AMWhere: Santa Cruz town hallMore info: https://map.fridaysforfuture.org/map?e=pCaVmt8j/2023-09-15 Global Climate Strike Weekend: https://fridaysforfuture.org/september15/ For info on the main Northern California protest, Newsom and Biden: End Fossil Fuels! happening in Sacramento on Sept. 17, go here: https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2023/08/25/18858536.php This event is part of the Global Climate Strike weekend of action against the climate crisis.The international March to End Fossil Fuels is happening in New York City ahead of theUN Climate Ambition Summit 2023.