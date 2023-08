Demonstration to End Fossil Fuels at CA's Capital SacramentoDate & Time: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 11:00 AMLocation: Old Sacramento, 1100 Front St, Sacramento, CA 95814More info: https://actionnetwork.org/events/newsom-show-us-your-climate-ambition Bus & travel info to join the protest in our state's capital is below.This protest is part of the March to End Fossil Fuels in NYC to protest the climate emergency during the UN Climate Summit 2023: https://www.endfossilfuels.us/ We call on all Californians to gather at the state Capitol to demand that our leaders, Biden and Newsom, stop permitting fossil fuels, make a plan to phase out oil and gas and declare a climate emergency. Biden continues to approve fossil fuel projects on federal lands, outpacing Trump's permits. The Newsom administration has issued over a thousand re-drilling permits, with over half within 1km (3200ft) from homes, schools and hospitals.This family-friendly action will feature a giant puppet show, carnival games, kayaks in the river, performers and speakers who will share how you can get involved in ending the era of Fossil Fuels and building a better future together.You can watch the recording of our mass hype call on Aug 23 by clicking here to find out more about this action and its political context: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1FxRQYDExqGDWU9O_rydUgXH1Sc_odo1w/view If you'd like to volunteer to support this action, please sign up using this volunteer form: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdGfb1yvm-iMT2oxV2a1qLFbL2NVjPKQUwdDRdypiJCeKlhhA/viewform We have a charter bus coming from the East Bay. Sign up using this link to reserve your seat on the bus: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfNMRNzSwam12y_6djY6ejiFG9o4m5Z9bx8WNfu-BRFY_3P7Q/viewform Additional travel support for carpools is available. Email Ilonka [at] oilgasaction.org for travel support.This action is part of a global day of action ahead of the United Nations Climate Ambition summit in New York city.Organizations involved in this Action include:Oil & Gas Action Network (OGAN)350.org (Sacramento and Bay Area)Extinction Rebellion (Sacramento and Bay Area)Fridays for Future (Sacramento, Davis and Fresno)Sunrise Movement (Sacramento and Bay Area)CA Youth vs Big OilYouth vs ApocalypseThird Act SacramentoSacramento Climate CoalitionClimate Health NowMother's Rebellion