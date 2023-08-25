top
Central Valley
Central Valley
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 9/17/2023
Central Valley Environment & Forest Defense

Sacramento: Newsom and Biden: End Fossil Fuels! Climate Crisis Protest

sm_march_ff.jpg
original image (1080x1080)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, September 17, 2023
Time:
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Oil & Gas Action Network and more
Email:
Location Details:
Old Sacramento
1100 Front Street
Sacramento, CA 95814
Demonstration to End Fossil Fuels at CA's Capital Sacramento

Date & Time: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 11:00 AM

Location: Old Sacramento, 1100 Front St, Sacramento, CA 95814

More info: https://actionnetwork.org/events/newsom-show-us-your-climate-ambition

Bus & travel info to join the protest in our state's capital is below.

This protest is part of the March to End Fossil Fuels in NYC to protest the climate emergency during the UN Climate Summit 2023: https://www.endfossilfuels.us/


We call on all Californians to gather at the state Capitol to demand that our leaders, Biden and Newsom, stop permitting fossil fuels, make a plan to phase out oil and gas and declare a climate emergency. Biden continues to approve fossil fuel projects on federal lands, outpacing Trump's permits. The Newsom administration has issued over a thousand re-drilling permits, with over half within 1km (3200ft) from homes, schools and hospitals.

This family-friendly action will feature a giant puppet show, carnival games, kayaks in the river, performers and speakers who will share how you can get involved in ending the era of Fossil Fuels and building a better future together.

You can watch the recording of our mass hype call on Aug 23 by clicking here to find out more about this action and its political context: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1FxRQYDExqGDWU9O_rydUgXH1Sc_odo1w/view

If you'd like to volunteer to support this action, please sign up using this volunteer form: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdGfb1yvm-iMT2oxV2a1qLFbL2NVjPKQUwdDRdypiJCeKlhhA/viewform

We have a charter bus coming from the East Bay. Sign up using this link to reserve your seat on the bus: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfNMRNzSwam12y_6djY6ejiFG9o4m5Z9bx8WNfu-BRFY_3P7Q/viewform

Additional travel support for carpools is available. Email Ilonka [at] oilgasaction.org for travel support.

This action is part of a global day of action ahead of the United Nations Climate Ambition summit in New York city.


Organizations involved in this Action include:

Oil & Gas Action Network (OGAN)
350.org (Sacramento and Bay Area)
Extinction Rebellion (Sacramento and Bay Area)
Fridays for Future (Sacramento, Davis and Fresno)
Sunrise Movement (Sacramento and Bay Area)
CA Youth vs Big Oil
Youth vs Apocalypse
Third Act Sacramento
Sacramento Climate Coalition
Climate Health Now
Mother's Rebellion
For more information: https://actionnetwork.org/events/newsom-sh...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Aug 25, 2023 1:00PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$40.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code