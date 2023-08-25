From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Sacramento: Newsom and Biden: End Fossil Fuels! Climate Crisis Protest
Date:
Sunday, September 17, 2023
Time:
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Oil & Gas Action Network and more
Email:
Location Details:
Old Sacramento
1100 Front Street
Sacramento, CA 95814
1100 Front Street
Sacramento, CA 95814
Demonstration to End Fossil Fuels at CA's Capital Sacramento
Date & Time: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 11:00 AM
Location: Old Sacramento, 1100 Front St, Sacramento, CA 95814
More info: https://actionnetwork.org/events/newsom-show-us-your-climate-ambition
Bus & travel info to join the protest in our state's capital is below.
This protest is part of the March to End Fossil Fuels in NYC to protest the climate emergency during the UN Climate Summit 2023: https://www.endfossilfuels.us/
We call on all Californians to gather at the state Capitol to demand that our leaders, Biden and Newsom, stop permitting fossil fuels, make a plan to phase out oil and gas and declare a climate emergency. Biden continues to approve fossil fuel projects on federal lands, outpacing Trump's permits. The Newsom administration has issued over a thousand re-drilling permits, with over half within 1km (3200ft) from homes, schools and hospitals.
This family-friendly action will feature a giant puppet show, carnival games, kayaks in the river, performers and speakers who will share how you can get involved in ending the era of Fossil Fuels and building a better future together.
You can watch the recording of our mass hype call on Aug 23 by clicking here to find out more about this action and its political context: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1FxRQYDExqGDWU9O_rydUgXH1Sc_odo1w/view
If you'd like to volunteer to support this action, please sign up using this volunteer form: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdGfb1yvm-iMT2oxV2a1qLFbL2NVjPKQUwdDRdypiJCeKlhhA/viewform
We have a charter bus coming from the East Bay. Sign up using this link to reserve your seat on the bus: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfNMRNzSwam12y_6djY6ejiFG9o4m5Z9bx8WNfu-BRFY_3P7Q/viewform
Additional travel support for carpools is available. Email Ilonka [at] oilgasaction.org for travel support.
This action is part of a global day of action ahead of the United Nations Climate Ambition summit in New York city.
Organizations involved in this Action include:
Oil & Gas Action Network (OGAN)
350.org (Sacramento and Bay Area)
Extinction Rebellion (Sacramento and Bay Area)
Fridays for Future (Sacramento, Davis and Fresno)
Sunrise Movement (Sacramento and Bay Area)
CA Youth vs Big Oil
Youth vs Apocalypse
Third Act Sacramento
Sacramento Climate Coalition
Climate Health Now
Mother's Rebellion
Date & Time: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 11:00 AM
Location: Old Sacramento, 1100 Front St, Sacramento, CA 95814
More info: https://actionnetwork.org/events/newsom-show-us-your-climate-ambition
Bus & travel info to join the protest in our state's capital is below.
This protest is part of the March to End Fossil Fuels in NYC to protest the climate emergency during the UN Climate Summit 2023: https://www.endfossilfuels.us/
We call on all Californians to gather at the state Capitol to demand that our leaders, Biden and Newsom, stop permitting fossil fuels, make a plan to phase out oil and gas and declare a climate emergency. Biden continues to approve fossil fuel projects on federal lands, outpacing Trump's permits. The Newsom administration has issued over a thousand re-drilling permits, with over half within 1km (3200ft) from homes, schools and hospitals.
This family-friendly action will feature a giant puppet show, carnival games, kayaks in the river, performers and speakers who will share how you can get involved in ending the era of Fossil Fuels and building a better future together.
You can watch the recording of our mass hype call on Aug 23 by clicking here to find out more about this action and its political context: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1FxRQYDExqGDWU9O_rydUgXH1Sc_odo1w/view
If you'd like to volunteer to support this action, please sign up using this volunteer form: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdGfb1yvm-iMT2oxV2a1qLFbL2NVjPKQUwdDRdypiJCeKlhhA/viewform
We have a charter bus coming from the East Bay. Sign up using this link to reserve your seat on the bus: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfNMRNzSwam12y_6djY6ejiFG9o4m5Z9bx8WNfu-BRFY_3P7Q/viewform
Additional travel support for carpools is available. Email Ilonka [at] oilgasaction.org for travel support.
This action is part of a global day of action ahead of the United Nations Climate Ambition summit in New York city.
Organizations involved in this Action include:
Oil & Gas Action Network (OGAN)
350.org (Sacramento and Bay Area)
Extinction Rebellion (Sacramento and Bay Area)
Fridays for Future (Sacramento, Davis and Fresno)
Sunrise Movement (Sacramento and Bay Area)
CA Youth vs Big Oil
Youth vs Apocalypse
Third Act Sacramento
Sacramento Climate Coalition
Climate Health Now
Mother's Rebellion
For more information: https://actionnetwork.org/events/newsom-sh...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Aug 25, 2023 1:00PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network